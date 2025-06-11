‘Abdul Rahman’s murder a blow to peace in DK’: Speaker Khader vows justice for victim’s family

Mangaluru, June 12: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader visited the home of Abdul Rahman, who was tragically murdered on May 27 in Kolathamajalu, Bantwal taluk, and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Speaking during the visit on Wednesday, Khader expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said,

“I was on the Hajj pilgrimage when this devastating event took place. This is not just a murder—it is an attack on the peaceful and communal harmony of Dakshina Kannada. A civilised society cannot and will not tolerate such acts. No religion or community supports violence of this nature.”

Khader emphasized that the state government is committed to delivering justice.

“I have discussed the matter with the Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Police, as well as the Chief Minister and Home Minister. The family and villagers have strongly demanded that all perpetrators be identified and brought to justice. The government will take firm action to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he assured.

When asked about possible compensation for Rahman’s family, the Speaker responded, “Matters like compensation cannot be discussed publicly. I will consult with the District In-charge Minister, and I am confident the government will act as per the legal provisions.”

Responding to questions about the transfer of senior police officials, Khader clarified that the decisions to replace the Commissioner of Police and the SP were already in progress prior to his departure for Hajj.

“The transfers had been planned earlier. Unfortunately, the incident occurred before they could be implemented,” he noted.

He further added that he had urged police leadership to act decisively in response to rising tensions on social media and provocative content:

“When threats and inflammatory posts began circulating online, I instructed both the Commissioner and SP to take immediate action. Since the provocations continued, I held discussions with the DGP and Home Minister to ensure that proactive and effective officers are appointed in Dakshina Kannada.”