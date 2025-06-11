  1. Home
‘Abdul Rahman’s murder a blow to peace in DK’: Speaker Khader vows justice for victim’s family

June 11, 2025

Mangaluru, June 12: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader visited the home of Abdul Rahman, who was tragically murdered on May 27 in Kolathamajalu, Bantwal taluk, and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Speaking during the visit on Wednesday, Khader expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said,

“I was on the Hajj pilgrimage when this devastating event took place. This is not just a murder—it is an attack on the peaceful and communal harmony of Dakshina Kannada. A civilised society cannot and will not tolerate such acts. No religion or community supports violence of this nature.”

Khader emphasized that the state government is committed to delivering justice.

“I have discussed the matter with the Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Police, as well as the Chief Minister and Home Minister. The family and villagers have strongly demanded that all perpetrators be identified and brought to justice. The government will take firm action to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he assured.

When asked about possible compensation for Rahman’s family, the Speaker responded, “Matters like compensation cannot be discussed publicly. I will consult with the District In-charge Minister, and I am confident the government will act as per the legal provisions.”

Responding to questions about the transfer of senior police officials, Khader clarified that the decisions to replace the Commissioner of Police and the SP were already in progress prior to his departure for Hajj.

“The transfers had been planned earlier. Unfortunately, the incident occurred before they could be implemented,” he noted.

He further added that he had urged police leadership to act decisively in response to rising tensions on social media and provocative content:

“When threats and inflammatory posts began circulating online, I instructed both the Commissioner and SP to take immediate action. Since the provocations continued, I held discussions with the DGP and Home Minister to ensure that proactive and effective officers are appointed in Dakshina Kannada.”

News Network
June 11,2025

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, June 11, granted bail to and ordered the stay of conviction and sentence awarded to Karnataka MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy.

The former minister found himself embroiled in the Obulapuram illegal mining case.

This order effectively halts his disqualification, allowing him to retain his seat in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The court also granted bail to co-accused VD Rajagopal, Ali Khan, and BV Srinivasa Reddy.

News Network
June 4,2025

Mangaluru, June 4: A bomb threat received earlier on Wednesday morning at Kanachur Medical College Hospital in Deralakatte, Ullal taluk, sparked panic and a massive emergency response, before being confirmed as a hoax. Police have now launched an investigation and issued a stern warning, vowing strict action against those behind the call.

The call, made to the hospital—one of the major private medical institutions in the Dakshina Kannada district—claimed that a bomb had been planted on the premises. The threat prompted immediate evacuation of hospital staff and patients. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with sniffer dogs and local police, rushed to the scene and combed the area for several hours.

By afternoon, officials confirmed that no explosives were found and declared the threat a false alarm.

The case falls under the Konaje Police Station limits, where a case has now been registered. According to a senior police officer, preliminary investigation has traced the call to a mobile number, and technical teams are analyzing call records to identify the individual.

“Such hoax calls are not just irresponsible but criminal,” an officer said. “They create panic, especially in sensitive places like hospitals. We will ensure those responsible face the full force of the law.”

The incident disrupted hospital operations for several hours and raised concerns about security protocols at medical institutions.

Authorities have reminded the public that bomb hoaxes are punishable offences under Indian law, carrying strict penalties including imprisonment.

Police have urged citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately, while assuring that measures are in place to respond swiftly to emergencies.

News Network
June 11,2025

Mangaluru, June 11: The southwest monsoon has intensified in Karnataka after a brief pause, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue alerts across multiple districts. Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to continue until June 14, particularly in coastal and interior regions.

A red alert—indicating extremely heavy rainfall—has been issued for nine districts: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga.

An orange alert is in place for Vijayapura, Mysuru, Hassan, Davanagere, Koppal, Raichur, and Gadag, warning of very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a yellow alert—signaling moderate rain—has been declared for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, and Tumakuru.

On Tuesday night, several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, were hit by heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning. Notable areas that experienced significant downpours include Aurad, Bidar, Bargur, Annigere, Humnabad, Chittapur, Chitgoppa, Sira, Davanagere, Maddur, Gubbi, Jagalur, Hiriyur, Indi, Bhalki, Sedam, Karkala, Mangaluru, Bantwal, Kundapur, and JKVK.

The IMD notes that rainfall had decreased following the initial monsoon onset but has surged again since June 10. The forecast anticipates:

Coastal Karnataka: Rain from June 12 to 16

North Karnataka: Rain from June 12 to 15

South Interior Karnataka: Rain from June 15 to 16

Residents are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories, especially in red and orange alert zones.

