  Abetment to suicide case filed against 'friend' Yatin Raj in Mangaluru college girl death case

March 13, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 13: One of the three arrested in the unnatural death case of modelling aspirant college girl in Mangaluru is now facing abetment to suicide case. 

Preksha (17), a student of a private college in Mangaluru, was found hanging at her home in Kumpala Ashraya Colony under the limits of Ullal police station on March 10. 

The police had arrested three persons – Yatin Raj from Mundoly, Saurabh and Suhan from Ashraya Colony – on the same day as they had reportedly visited the house of the girl before her death. There were no one else in the house except Preksha during the trio’s visit. 

The police have now registered abetment to suicide case against accused Yatin Raj, who is said to be a member of the ganja gang. Meanwhile, the police also probing the possibility of the involvement of other ganja addicts in Preksha’s death.

In their complaint, the family members of Preksha had named Yatin Raj as the one who directly participated in the murder. He was close to Preksha and opposed her participation in modelling assignments. It is said that he exerted pressure on Preksha not to go to Bengaluru for the photo-shoot.

Preksha used to actively participate in extracurricular activities with zeal. Singing, dancing, and modelling were among her hobbies. On the fateful day she had banked to class as she had planned to leave for Bengaluru for a photoshoot. But she was found hanging when her mother returned home for lunch in the afternoon.

March 4,2021

Washington, Mar 4: The White House warned that the US may consider a military response to the rocket attack on Wednesday that hit an air base in western Iraq where American and coalition troops are housed, raising concerns this could trigger a new round of escalating violence.

A US contractor died after at least 10 rockets slammed into the base. And while no group claimed responsibility, it was the first strike since the US bombed Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.

Heightened tensions with Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq could lead to more attacks, complicating the Biden administration's desire to open talks with Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal, as well as the ongoing US strategy to focus more attention on Asia.

Asked about the attack, President Joe Biden told reporters, We are following that through right now." He added, Thank God, no one was killed by the rocket, but one individual, a contractor, died of a heart attack. But we're identifying who's responsible and we'll make judgments about a response.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested that the calculated US airstrikes last week could be a model for a military response. Those strikes were in response to an attack on American forces in northern Iraq earlier in February.

If we assess further response is warranted, we will take action again in a manner and time of our choosing, Psaki said.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the US contractor suffered a cardiac episode while sheltering from the attack and died shortly afterward. He said there were no service members injured and all are accounted for. British and Danish troops also are among those stationed at the base.

The US airstrikes last week, which killed one member of the Iran-aligned militia, had stoked fears of another cycle of tit-for-tat attacks as happened more than a year ago. Those attacks included the US drone strike in January 2020 that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad and set off months of increased troops levels in the region.

The latest attack also comes two days before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Iraq despite concerns about security and the coronavirus pandemic. The much-anticipated trip will include stops in Baghdad, southern Iraq and the northern city of Irbil.

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province early in the morning, US-led coalition spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said. Kirby said the rockets were fired from east of the base, and that counter-rocket defensive systems were used to defend forces at the base. He added that while 10 rockets hit the base, he didn't have information on what, if any, impact the defensive systems had in stopping any strikes. He said damage assessments were ongoing.

Asked if the attack may have come from Iranian-backed Shia militia groups, Kirby said the US can't attribute responsibility for the attack yet. He acknowledged, however, during a Pentagon briefing, that we have seen rocket attacks come from Shia-backed militia groups in the past. So in that way, certainly it certainly coincides with our past experience here.

It's the same base that Iran struck with a barrage of missiles in January of last year in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani. Dozens of US service members suffered concussions in that strike.

The Iraqi military released a statement saying that Wednesday's attack did not cause significant losses and that security forces had found the launch pad used for the rockets a truck. Video of the site shows a burning truck in a desert area.

British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey condemned the attack, saying it undermined the ongoing fight against the Islamic State group. Coalition forces are in Iraq to fight Daesh at the invitation of the Iraqi government, he tweeted, using the Arabic acronym for IS. These terrorist attacks undermine the fight against Daesh and destabilize Iraq.

Denmark said coalition forces at the base were helping to bring stability and security to the country.

Despicable attacks against Ain al-Asad base in #Iraq are completely unacceptable," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted. The Danish armed forces said two Danes who were at the base at the time of the attack are unharmed.

Last week's US strike along the border was in response to a spate of rocket attacks that targeted the American presence, including one that killed a coalition contractor from the Philippines outside the Irbil airport.

After that attack, the Pentagon said the strike was a proportionate military response. Marotto, the coalition spokesperson, said the Iraqi security forces were leading an investigation into the attack.

Frequent rocket attacks in Baghdad targeting the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy, during Donald Trump's presidency frustrated the administration, leading to threats of embassy closure and escalatory strikes. Those attacks have increased again in recent weeks, since President Joe Biden took office, following a lull during the transition period.

US troops in Iraq significantly decreased their presence in the country last year and withdrew from several Iraqi bases to consolidate chiefly in Ain al-Asad, Baghdad and Irbil.

March 12,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 12: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court, an official statement said.

According to the Ministry of Law and Justice statement, Kamal has practiced for more than 23 years in the Karnataka High Court and subordinate courts at Bengaluru in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, arbitration, revenue and Waqf matters.

The President made the appointment in exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution’s Article 224, as per the notification issued by the Ministry’s Department of Justice.

February 28,2021

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Live Speech, Coronavirus India Latest News and Update

New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address to the nation during the 74th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. 

This is the 21st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' 2.0.

To listen to the radio address, you can tune in to Doordarshan or the All India Radio. The live stream would also be available on the NaMo App.

In the previous episode, the Prime Minister had highlighted the Republic Day farmers' tractor rally by saying that the country was saddened by the "insult" to the Tricolour.

"We have to infuse times to come with new hope and novelty. Last year, we displayed exemplary patience and courage. This year too, we have to work hard to attain our resolves. We have to take our country forward at a faster pace," he added.

He had also said that the government was committed to modernise agriculture and will continue to take steps in this regard. 

