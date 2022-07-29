  1. Home
  2. ABVP members attempt to barge into Home Minister’s residence, call him ‘coward’ for not banning PFI, SDPI

ABVP members attempt to barge into Home Minister’s residence, call him ‘coward’ for not banning PFI, SDPI

News Network
July 30, 2022

abvp.jpg

Bengaluru, July 30: Dozens of members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students’ wing of BJP today attempted to barge into Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s official residence demanding his resignation.

Around 40 ABVP members were taken into preventive custody by the police on the occasion. 

The hardline Hindutva students also shouted slogans against Jnanendra, calling him a “coward home minister” for not banning Muslim dominant organisations like Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India. 

Jnanendra, however, attempted played down the issue saying that he understands the sentiment expressed by the ABVP activists on banning SDPI and PFI. “The government is thinking about this,” he said. “Their demand is that such organisations should be banned in the wake of incidents like the DJ Halli-KG Halli riots and the recent Praveen Nettaru murder,” he said.

Jnanendra said he was not at home when the ABVP activists came. “They have expressed their feelings in my absence. I will invite them for talks,” he said.

Following the protest, the additional commissioner of police (West) Sandeep Patil visited the home minister residence and collected details about the incident.

“At around 9.30 am, some ABVP workers suddenly started a protest near the home minister’s residence. Police personnel on the spot stopped them at the gate. Still, they forced the gate open and tried to enter the house. Unavoidably, we had to take some 40 people into preventive custody,” Patil said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 23,2022

dkssiddu.jpg

Bengaluru, July 23: Squabbling in the Congress' Karnataka unit between leaders owing allegiance to state president D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah over who should be the chief minister if the party comes to power in next year's Assembly elections continued with the former calling upon party members to "first work to bring the party to power".

Reacting to party MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's remark that the people of the state wanted Siddaramaiah to be the next chief minister, Shivakumar asked everyone to "keep their mouths shut and work to bring the party to power".

"I will speak of only those who are of my level. Everyone should keep their mouth shut and work to bring the party to power," Shivakumar told reporters in response to Khan's statement expressing support for Siddaramaiah. Though the Assembly elections in the state are about 10 months away, the question of the Congress' chief ministerial candidate has been a point of debate between the camps led by Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah and resulted in a war of words. Asked if he was issuing the direction specifically to Khan, Shivakumar, MLA from Kanakapura constituency in Ramanagara said, "I am telling this to everyone. First, you bring the party to power, first draw people from all the communities to the party, and organise your community first."

"As a leader if you have concern for the party, stop worshipping individuals and bring people to the party," he added. The Congress state chief, however, stressed that there is nothing wrong if 224 MLAs in Karnataka desire to become the chief minister. Responding to Shivakumar's statement, Khan said it was the KPCC chief (Shivakumar) who started the discussion in the party by seeking support for himself in a public forum. "Who started this argument? At an event of the Vokkaliga community, he asked people of his community to give him a chance. We started talking after his statement. Till then, no one had raised this issue," Khan told reporters in Belagavi.

He also said Muslim leaders liked Siddaramaiah and wanted to see him as the chief minister again. However, the final decision will be taken by the party high command. "Ours is a high command-based party. No one else here can take a decision. Other than Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, no one else can decide. I gave my personal opinion. There is nothing wrong in telling my opinion," Khan said. Khan, MLA from Chamarajpet constituency in Bengaluru, said everyone has the desire to become chief minister but only the one who can take all the communities along can lead the state. He also said party, as well as individual worship, are both needed. Party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, replying to a query on the internal strife, said the decision on the issue of the next chief minister will be decided by the party high command.

"It is not me and you who decide who the next chief minister should be. It is the party high command's prerogative. First, we have to build the party to ensure it returns to power again," Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi. The Siddaramaiah camp is organising the 'Siddaramotsava’ in Davangere on August 3 to celebrate the 75th birthday of their leader and those MLAs supporting him including Khan, R V Deshpande and others are touring various parts of the state to make the event a success. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 24,2022

New Delhi, July 24: Delhi has reported the first case of monkeypox virus after a man with likely no history of foreign travel tested positive on Sunday. The 31-year-old resident of west Delhi has been hospitalised.

This is India's fourth case, with the remaining three from Kerala. 

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox as a global public health emergency.

Elaborating on the virus - which has now spread to 75 countries and has reported more than 17,000 cases across the world, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there is a “clear risk of further international spread” although the risk of interference with global traffic remains “low at the moment”.

“So in short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the International Health Regulations,” Ghebreyesus added, while speaking at the UN health agency's press briefing.

The WHO underlined that a large number of monkeypox cases have been reported among men who have sex with men. He, however, urged an discrimination-free approach to combat the latest global outbreak.

Meanwhile, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of WHO South-East Asia Region, said that it is possible to reduce the further spread of the zoonotic disease with focused efforts among the at-risk population.

She echoed Ghebreyesus in noting that these efforts and measures should be “sensitive, devoid of stigma or discrimination”.

“Though the risk of Monkeypox globally and in the (southeast Asia) region is moderate, the potential of its further international spread is real. Also, there are still many unknowns about the virus. We need to stay alert and prepared to roll out intense response to curtail further spread of Monkeypox,” Singh added.

According to the WHO, the zoonotic disease is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal with “lesions, body fluids and respiratory droplets”, or with material contaminated with the monkeypox virus.

Notably, India's first monkeypox case was detected earlier this month in Kerala, following which the Centre rushed a multidisciplinary team to the region to allay the outbreak. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has trained as many as 15 research diagnostic laboratories across the country for early detection of the virus.

Furthermore, the central government released a host of guidelines to check the virus spread in India, including those at the entry points to the country. International passengers have been advised to avoid close contact with sick persons, dead or live wild animals, and others. They have also been advised against eating or preparing meat from wild game or using items such as powders and lotions, derived from wild animals from Africa.

Additionally, if a person develops symptoms of the virus, including fever and skin rash, and were in a region where monkeypox has been reported or had come in contact with someone who may have contracted it, then he/she is advised to immediately consult the nearest health facility.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 27,2022

hinduworkers.jpg

Bengaluru, July 27: In an unexpected development hundreds of workers of BJP Yuva Morcha in various parts of Karnataka today resigned en masse citing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai government’s failure to protect lives of Hindutva workers. 

Furious over the murder of young BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at Bellare in Sullia taluk last night, many Yuva Morcha members in Chikkamagaluru and Bagalkot district. 

Meanwhile, former BJP Karnataka social media cell convenor Balaji Srinivas has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, branding him "most inefficient". 

At the same time, an old video of a speech by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in which he dares anybody to “touch” a party worker in the coastal region, went viral on social media as a furious cadre reminded him of Praveen's fate.

At Chikkamagaluru, presidents of nine Yuva Morcha mandals, including district Yuva Morcha president Sandeep Harivinangadi resigned. "How justice was served in past murders (of BJP workers) is in front of our eyes. Strict action has just remained an assurance," Sandeep and others said in their resignation letter.

There were also reports of resignation from Yuva Morcha workers in Bagalkot district, even as angry BJP workers in Dakshina Kannada embarrassed the party's state leadership. 

Kateel's old video was shared with comments that while BJP workers from downtrodden sections had to sacrifice their lives, the leaders and their children enjoyed an affluent life without facing any problems.

Similar remarks were observed in the social media posts of the state BJP condemning the incident. Twitter user Sunil K wrote: "Tomorrow it could be me or my friend who support BJP in Karnataka and its ideology. We are now scared."

State Yuva Morcha chief Sandeep Kumar said that he has spoken to the local Yuva Morcha units. "They have taken such a decision as they were moved by the developments. I have urged them to stay put and strengthen the organisation rather than resigning. Nobody will benefit from these resignations," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.