  2. ABVP students harassed us inside campus; Mangalore University syndicate acted against us at ABVP’s behest: Hijab girls

June 3, 2022

Mangaluru, June 3: Accusing the Syndicate of the Mangalore University of acting at the behest of BJP’s student ABVP, Mangalore University Students Coordination Committee (Vidyarthi Samanvaya Samithi or VSM) has warned of massive protest if the former fails to withdraw decision on banning headscarves of Muslim inside the classrooms.

At a press conference, the VSM today demanded Mangalore University to give justice to the students who have been denied permission to attend classes wearing headscarves at University College in Mangaluru. 

Giving a two day deadline to withdraw hijab ban, the VSM chairman Riyaz said: “If agitating students who have been demanding justice fail to get justice, then we will hold a massive protest rally by uniting students from across the district.” 

Gousiya, a final year degree student of University College in Mangaluru said, “We have been wearing hijab inside classrooms even after the High Court verdict. It was on May 16, we received a message from the college Principal directing all the students to wear uniforms and attend classes without hijab."

Stating that the High Court order on hijab is not applicable to university colleges, Gousiya said, “The Syndicate of the Mangalore University took a decision on banning headscarves inside the classrooms following a representation made by the ABVP students. There was no issue with hijab in the college all these days. It cropped up recently".

“We have approached the college Principal, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor and Deputy Commissioner, appealing to allow us to wear hijab inside the classrooms till the end of our academic year. Some of us will be completing our graduation in the next two to three months. The decision taken by the Syndicate in the middle of the academic year will hamper our studies,” she said.

"We were neither allowed to sit outside the classrooms wearing hijab nor visit the library to write our notes. A few of the ABVP-backed students had even harassed us inside the college campus by videographing us, commenting and abusing from behind and unnecessarily arguing with us. Some had flaunted saffron stole to us when we visited the college campus. We had even submitted a complaint to the college Principal on the harassment. However, no action was taken against them so far,” she lamented.

She pinpointed that the prospectus of the University College stated that students are allowed to wear the veil of their uniform as a headscarf. "We are fighting for our rights and are hopeful of getting justice," she said.

May 23,2022

Kuwait City, May 23: A Kuwaiti wheelchair fencer has withdrawn from the second International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Cup of 2022 in Thailand over a draw that set her on course for a match-up against an Israeli opponent.

“Kuwaiti player Kholoud al-Mutairi pulled out of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Cup in Thailand in order not to compete against a contestant from the Zionist entity,” the Kuwait Paralympic Committee wrote in a post published on its Twitter page on Sunday.

The second International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Cup of 2022 kicked off in Thailand’s eastern city of Chonburi on May 19 and will wrap up on May 22.

More than 100 fencers are taking part in the tournament, which includes individual and team medals in foil, épée, and sabre, as well as a new open épée event.

The first IWAS Wheelchair Fencing World Cup of the year took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in April and featured a slew of new faces on the podium.

For her withdrawal, al-Mutairi was hailed on social media as a “heroine.”

This is not the first time a Kuwaiti player refuses to face an Israeli opponent.

Earlier this month, Kuwaiti chess player Bader al-Hajri snubbed an Israeli opponent at Spain’s Sunway International Chess Championship, in an act of solidarity with the Palestinian people and a blow to the occupying Tel Aviv regime’s status in the world.

The Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) master, who had secured first place at the 2015 San Sebastian chess tournament in Spain, withdrew on May 3 from the competitions to refuse to face an Israeli competitor.

On social media, Arab activists lauded al-Hajri as a champion of “rejecting Arab countries’ normalization” with the Israeli regime by refusing to face “an Israeli settler.”

The activist said they are “proud of him” while noting that the Israelis must be “mad at him.”

Last month, Kuwaiti fencer Mohamed al-Fadli withdrew from the World Fencing Championships held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the same reason.

Fadli also withdrew from an international tournament in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, in September 2019, after the draw placed him in a group competing with an Israeli player.

Back in May last year, Kuwait’s National Assembly unanimously approved bills that outlaw any deals or normalization of ties with the Tel Aviv regime.

On August 18, 2020, 37 Kuwaiti lawmakers called on their government to reject a normalization deal between Israel and the UAE.

Anti-Israeli sentiments run high in Kuwait. A poll conducted in 2019 by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, an American think tank, showed that 85 percent of Kuwaitis oppose normalizing ties with Israel.

May 28,2022

Bengaluru, May 28: Karnataka is expecting a Foreign Direct Investment worth Rs 75,000 crores in sectors like biotech and start-ups, the state's Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayana has said.

The minister, who accompanied Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum at Davos, said that the Davos meeting was very successful.

He said the government was keen on developing other cities like Mysore, Mangalore, Belgaum, Hubli-Dharwad and Shimoga as well.

"The state is also developing seven to eight more airports," the minister told PTI after addressing members of the KannadigaruUK at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on Friday.

Karnataka in Davos signed two major MOUs worth Rs 52,000 crores, with two major companies -- ReNew Power for Rs 50,000 crores and the Lulu Group International for Rs 2,000 crores.

Siemens is taking up two projects in Bengaluru focusing on Magnetic Imaging and Diagnostics and a health-related R&D project.

The Karnataka Government has assured special incentives for the company to set up its production unit for medical equipment.

Earlier, addressing the members of the KannadigaruUK, Dr Ashwath Narayana said Karnataka is developing fast and that Bengaluru is emerging as a city of opportunity and a city of future in sectors like space, defence, and IT.

"We welcome all as we want to be competitive," he said.

Dr Nanda Kumara, Executive Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here, was also present on the occasion. 

May 29,2022

Mangaluru, May 29: A family trip to the Ullal beach on the outskirts of the city took a tragic turn when a woman was swept away was high tides. 

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyalakshmi, who had come to the coastal town from Mysuru along with her husband and three daughters and a granddaughter.  

After visiting Someshwara Temple, the family had been to the Summer Sands Beach Resort on Saturday. 

When they were playing in the beach, Bhagyalakshmi’s husband and the grandchild reportedly hit by a massive tide. 

Sensing danger, Bhagyalakshmi rushed towards them to rescue them. The man and child fortunately survived but Bhagyalakshmi swept away by another major tide. 

A case has been registered in Ullal police station. 

