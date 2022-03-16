  1. Home
  ACB raids 18 officials in 75 places across Karnataka including Daksha Kannada

ACB raids 18 officials in 75 places across Karnataka including Daksha Kannada

News Network
March 16, 2022

ACB.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 16: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday has been conducting raids across Karnataka against 18 government officials working in different establishments with respect to disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The searches are being conducted in around 75 places by a team of 400 ACB sleuths, including 100 officers and 300 staff in the residences of the officials and their offices. Based on the complaints by the public about the irregularities in various government establishments, the ACB officials conducted preliminary inquiry and registered a case of DA.

The details of the officials on whom the ACB conducting the searches are:

Gnanendra Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Transport, Road Transport and Safety, Bengaluru; 

Rakesh Kumar, Town Planning, BD; 

Ramesh Kankatte, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Social Forestry Wing, Karnataka Forest Department, Yadgir district;

 Basavaraj Shekar Reddy Patil, Executive Engineer (EE), Kaujalagi Division, Gokak in Belagavi; 

Basava kumar S Annigeri, Shirastedar, DC office, Gadag; 

Gapinath Sa N Malagi, Project Manager, Nirmiti Kendra, Vijayapura; 

B K Shivakumar, Additional Director, Industries and Commerce, Bengaluru;  

Shivanand P Sharanappa Khedagi, RFO, Badami in Bagalkot; 

Manjunath, Assistant commissioner, Ramanagar; 

Srinivas, General Manager, Social welfare Department; Maheshwarappa, District Environmental Officer, Davangere; 

Krishnan AE, APMC, Haveri; Chaluvaraj, Excise Inspector, Gundlupet Taluk in Chamarajanagar district; 

Girish, Assistant Engineer, National Highway Sub division; 

Balakrishna H N, Police Inspector, Vijayanagara Police Station. Mysuru; 

Gavirangappa, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), PWD, Chikkamagaluru; 

Ashok Reddy Patil, AEE, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam limited, Devadurga in Raichur;

Daya Sunder Raju, AEE, KPTCL, Dakshina Kannada.

So far, the officials have found a large quantity of gold jewellery, property documents and Sandalwood. The searches are continuing. 
 

News Network
March 12,2022

c M ibrahim.jpg

Senior Karnataka Congress leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) CM Ibrahim tendered his resignation from the Congress party and from his position as Legislative Council Member on Saturday, March 12.  

In a letter to the party’s national president Sonia Gandhi, CM Ibrahim said that he was resigning from the party and from his position as MLC with immediate effect. 

"I tender my resignation from the Primary Membership of the party with immediate effect. I am also forwarding my resignation Letter to the Membership of the Karnataka Legislative Council addressed to the Chairman Karnataka Legislative Council through Siddaramaiah. Leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly," the former MLC said in the letter.

The announcement comes six weeks after CM Ibrahim declared that he would be resigning from the party. The miffed leader said that one of the reasons for his resignation was the fact that he was overlooked for the position of Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council. 

"In the Karnataka Legislative Council if elections would had been held to select the opposition leader or if an opinion had been taken from all our party MLC's, then I would have been definitely elected since 18 members were supporting me but the party selected BK Hari Prased, the most junior member as the Opposition Leader," the letter said.

"Whenever I have raised some basic questions regarding the functioning and development of the party, I have not received proper response. Being a senior leader in the party, I could not speak to you or Sri Rahul Gandhi directly and place the facts before you, but it has to be routed through the In-charge General Secretaries and it is well-known to you how they respond which I do not want to elaborate," the letter to Sonia Gandhi said.

CM Ibrahim had earlier said he was in discussions with several political parties including Janata Dal (Secular), Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party. He is expected to join the Janata Dal (Secular) shortly, according to a source. 

The 73-year-old was first elected to the Karnataka Assembly in 1978 contesting on a Janata Party ticket. He rose to be a minister in the Karnataka government led by the late Gundu Rao. He later shifted to the Janata Dal (Secular) and was a minister and an associate of HD Deve Gowda, the party supremo. 

He held portfolios of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Information and Broadcasting in the Deve Gowda and Gujral government, formed respectively in 1996 and 1997 at the centre. After falling out with JD(S)' leadership, he re-joined the INC in 2008.

News Network
March 16,2022

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it would hear pleas challenging Karnataka High Court’s verdict denying permission to wear hijab in classrooms after the Holi vacations, not urgently.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on wearing hijabs in the classroom and said that wearing the headscarf does not come under the purview of an essential religious practice. It also said that uniforms impose reasonable restrictions and must be followed.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde mentioned the matter today, stating that there is urgency since the exams are upcoming and several girls are affected by the High Court's order.

On Tuesday a Muslim student named Niba Naaz filed a Special Leave Petitions challenging the High Court Judgment through Advocate-on-Record Anas Tanwir.

Aisha Shifat,1st year student of the Government PU College, Kundapura, Udupi District, Karnataka has also moved the Supreme Court.

More to follow...

News Network
March 4,2022

bommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 4: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has proposed no hike in taxes in the Budget 2022-23 presented by him in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday.

In his maiden budget, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has expressed his government's commitment for the implementation of the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed to, and has provided Rs 1,000 crore for it this year.

With just a year left for the Assembly polls in the state, this is most likely to be the last full-fledged budget ahead of the elections. "The economy in 2021-21 is on the road to recovery. In these circumstances, I am not willing to put extra burden of additional taxes on the common man," Bommai said.

Presenting the Budget in the legislative assembly, he said, tax collection targets will be achieved by ensuring all the tax departments to perform better. The Chief Minister also said that he is not increasing petrol and diesel rates.

"Realising the difficulties caused by the second and third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in 2021-22, sales tax on petrol and diesel was reduced in November 2021. Because of which the petrol and diesel rates had come down by Rs 7 per litre," he noted.

Compared to other south Indian states, the rates of petrol and diesel are less in Karnataka, he said, adding that "I am not intending to increase the rates in 2022-23." Stating that the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Bengaluru Drinking Water Project will be implemented by getting required clearances from the appropriate authority of central government, Bommai said, for implementation of the project, a grant of Rs 1,000 crore will be provided in the current year.

Pointing out that his government has given more importance for preservation of cattle resources and has implemented the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, the Chief Minister said, for the effective implementation of the Act, the number of 'Goshalas' will be increased from the present 31 to 100 and Rs 50 crore will be provided for the purpose.

Also for the first time in the state, the government will launch 'Punyakoti Dattu Yojane' to encourage public and private institutions to adopt cows in the Goshalas by paying Rs 11,000 annually. To encourage the use of farm machinery and to reduce fuel expenditure for the first time in the state, diesel subsidy at Rs 250 per acre subject to maximum for 5 acres will be given through DBT under a new scheme "Raitha Shakti" for which Rs 500 crore has been provided in the Budget.

An amount of Rs 500 crore has been provided in the Budget for the development of infrastructure in the government schools of the state, and priority will be given for selected inspirational taluks under this grant. The Budget also proposes to establish 438 "Namma Clinics" in major cities of the state, also they will be established in all wards of Bengaluru.

In these clinics, the services of detection of non-communicable diseases and referral for higher treatment to specialists will be provided. To enable establishment of enterprises, entrepreneurship training will be provided in the prestigious IIM Bengaluru to 300 women graduates of SC/ST.

