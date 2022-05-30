  1. Home
  Acclaimed scholar Prof. Hampana quits as KP chairperson in protest against govt's reluctance to act against Chakratirtha

News Network
May 30, 2022

Bengaluru, May 30: Acclaimed scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah on Monday tendered resignation as chairperson of the Kuvempu Pratishthana to protest the government’s reluctance in acting against Sangh Parivar product Rohith Chakratirtha, who heads the textbook review committee formed by the government. 

Prof. Nagarajaiah, popularly known as Hampana, is the first member of a government-run academy to resign amid a growing clamour for action against Chakrathirtha for apparently insulting Kuvempu and the nada geete (state anthem) he penned. 

In his resignation letter sent to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Hampana condemned the government’s move to have a person who has no regard for Kuvempu and his work as the chairperson of the textbook revision committee. This sends a wrong message, Hampana said.

Over the past week, various social, literary and religious leaders have raised their voice against the Chakratirtha even as the government’s plans to tweak the contents of school textbooks has stoked a controversy.

News Network
May 27,2022

Mangaluru, May 27: In the wake of ‘Tambula Prashne’ organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad earlier this week as part its campaign to portray Malali Juma Masjid near Ganjimutt on the city’s outskirts as a temple, the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) has thrown open a fresh challenge for astrologers, who claimed that there was a shiva temple in the place of mosque centuries ago.

After the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual, Gopalakrishna Panicker, an astrologer from Payyanur in Kerala, claimed that the place belonged to a mutt once upon a time.

Prof Narendra Nayak, president, Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA), said that since the so-called accurate predictive astrology, which can make predictions, has hit the headlines again, FIRA was reiterating its challenge to those who can predict the future. 

“The predictions made in connection with the Malali controversy could be a wild guess or a fixed result. So, to test the powers of this individual, or any others of this type, we are herein devising a foolproof method for testing the powers. We are challenging astrologers to predict what is placed in six envelopes, and the 100% accurate prediction to at least five out of six questions, will win prize money of Rs 1 lakh,’’ he stated.

Nayak said that the envelopes were sealed at 11.33 am on Wednesday, in the city, and will be opened at 10.30 am on June 1, at the Mangaluru Press Club, and the prizes will be announced there. 

“I hope that this data is enough to make predictions. The challenge is open to all, regardless of religious beliefs, caste, creed, or nationality. The entries can be sent by email to [email protected] or on WhatsApp at 9448216343. All entries received up to midnight of May 31, will be considered. Postal entries are not acceptable,” he said.

He said the outer sealed envelope will contain six smaller ones, with questions on them on the outside. The answers to the questions are to be typed, as envelope 1 contents and details, and so on. 

“Vague answers like containing a currency note or a paper are not acceptable. If more than one entry has all correct answers, according to the conditions mentioned, all those who have got the answer correct, will receive Rs 1 lakh each. However, due to the limits of finance, if the number of correct entries exceeds 50, the challenger will declare bankruptcy,” he said.

News Network
May 30,2022

Bengaluru, May 30: Hinting that Bharatiya Janata Party would stake claim to more mosques in days to come, former minister K S Eshwarappa today said that there are around 36,000 mosques that need to be converted into temples in the country. 

Speaking to media persons, the hardline Hindutva said that Hindus should find out the mosques that have been built after destroying temple in the past and convert them back to temples. 

"After completing 75 years of Independence, we got to know there was Shiva Ling in the mosque. Now, it is said that a mosque has been constructed after demolishing Krishna temple in Mathura. It is said that 36,000 temples had been demolished in India and mosques had been constructed there. We want those temples to be reconstructed again,” he said.

He went on to claim that he would be happy if Muslim organisations raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. 

“They (Muslims) must understand that they are born in India. They are eating the food grown here. Drinking water from rivers which are flowing here and breathing air from here. So, they are citizens of India. I would be very happy if they raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'," he said.

Regarding Congress leaders' attack on RSS, he said, "They have realised that BJP's strength is RSS. So they are criticising it. Though India completed 75 years of Independence, there was no attempt to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya before BJP came to power at the Centre. Now, it is being built".

News Network
May 30,2022

Bengaluru, May 30: Medical apathy claimed another life in Karnataka's capital where a 21-year-old female died after undergoing surgery in a private hospital in the city. 

The deceased student has been identified as Tejasvini (21), a resident of Bagepalli. She was an engineering student who was staying in a PG accommodation. 

The family of the deceased filed a complaint against the perpetrators and the hospital and two doctors have been booked for causing death due to negligence. An FIR of death due to negligence has been filed against the hospital (Jeevika Hospital) and two doctors. 

The post-mortem report is awaited and police will take further action after the report gives clarity on the cause of the death. The police have also sought a second opinion by a government hospital doctor in order to ascertain what happened leading to the death of the young woman.

Tejaswini had suffered severe hand injury after she fell down in the bathroom of her PG on Sunday. She was rushed to Maarathahalli Jeevika Hospital for treatment where she was advised a surgery by the doctors and within a few hours of the hand surgery being conducted, she passed away at around 4 a.m. on Monday. 

The two doctors who have been booked have been identified as anaesthesia specialist Dr Shahshank and Dr Ashok Shetty. 

The autopsy report will help cops to go forward with their investigation and subsequent action.

The hospital has remained mum on the issue and further communication from the board is awaited. It is to be noted that the criminal medical apathy has claimed numerous lives in Karnataka, particularly the state capital Bengaluru.

The tragic loss of life of a 21-year-old woman who had gone with the hope of getting better after a hand surgery has once again put the issue of medical negligence in the spotlight.

