Acclaimed scholar Prof. Hampana quits as KP chairperson in protest against govt’s reluctance to act against Chakratirtha

Mangaluru, May 27: In the wake of ‘Tambula Prashne’ organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad earlier this week as part its campaign to portray Malali Juma Masjid near Ganjimutt on the city’s outskirts as a temple, the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) has thrown open a fresh challenge for astrologers, who claimed that there was a shiva temple in the place of mosque centuries ago.

After the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual, Gopalakrishna Panicker, an astrologer from Payyanur in Kerala, claimed that the place belonged to a mutt once upon a time.

Prof Narendra Nayak, president, Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA), said that since the so-called accurate predictive astrology, which can make predictions, has hit the headlines again, FIRA was reiterating its challenge to those who can predict the future.

“The predictions made in connection with the Malali controversy could be a wild guess or a fixed result. So, to test the powers of this individual, or any others of this type, we are herein devising a foolproof method for testing the powers. We are challenging astrologers to predict what is placed in six envelopes, and the 100% accurate prediction to at least five out of six questions, will win prize money of Rs 1 lakh,’’ he stated.

Nayak said that the envelopes were sealed at 11.33 am on Wednesday, in the city, and will be opened at 10.30 am on June 1, at the Mangaluru Press Club, and the prizes will be announced there.

“I hope that this data is enough to make predictions. The challenge is open to all, regardless of religious beliefs, caste, creed, or nationality. The entries can be sent by email to [email protected] or on WhatsApp at 9448216343. All entries received up to midnight of May 31, will be considered. Postal entries are not acceptable,” he said.

He said the outer sealed envelope will contain six smaller ones, with questions on them on the outside. The answers to the questions are to be typed, as envelope 1 contents and details, and so on.

“Vague answers like containing a currency note or a paper are not acceptable. If more than one entry has all correct answers, according to the conditions mentioned, all those who have got the answer correct, will receive Rs 1 lakh each. However, due to the limits of finance, if the number of correct entries exceeds 50, the challenger will declare bankruptcy,” he said.