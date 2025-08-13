  1. Home
  2. Actor Pavithra Gowda arrested by Bengaluru police hours after SC cancels bail

coastaldigest.com news network
August 14, 2025

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's “friend” actor Pavithra Gowda on Thursday was arrested by the Bengaluru police after the Supreme Court cancelled her bail in connection to the Renukaswamy murder case.

Pavithra, the accused #1, will be produced before a trial court, which will remand her to prison after a medical examination.

The police also arrested Pradoosh S Rao alias Pradoosh, Lakshman M, and Nagaraju R—three of the co-accused.

Other accused will be detained shortly, sources said. The whereabouts of Darshan remain unclear.

Darshan, Pavithra, and 15 others were granted bail last year after their arrest in the brutal murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga in June 2024.

The state government had moved a special leave petition before the Supreme Court challenging the bail granted by the Karnataka High Court.

The Supreme Court set aside the bail granted to Darshan, Pavithra, and co-accused Nagaraju R, Anu Kumar alias Anu, Lakshman M, Jagadeesh alias Jagga, and Pradoosh S Rao alias Pradoosh, on Thursday.

Darshan is likely to be sent back to the central prison in Ballari, where he had been languishing for several months before being released on bail.

He was moved to Ballari from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru after photographs of him were leaked where he was seen smoking and hobnobbing with notorious criminals.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 9,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 9: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case conducted a search on Saturday at a new site identified by the complainant witness.

The location, situated en route to Bahubali Betta in Dharmasthala village, was pointed out by the witness. To maintain privacy during the exhumation process, a green shade net was placed around the site.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese, SIT Superintendent of Police Jithendra Kumar Dayama, forensic experts, and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) were present during the operation.

According to officials, the witness has identified 15 sites in the village so far. Excavations have been completed at 14 of them. Initially, 13 sites near the Nethravathi bathing ghat and adjoining forest areas were examined, with skeletal remains recovered from two locations. The search at one remaining site near the vented dam is pending.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 10,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A 75-year-old retired woman in Mangaluru has lost more than ₹3.09 crore to online fraudsters who trapped her using the so-called “digital arrest” method.

According to a complaint filed at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station, the victim, identified as Leni Prabhu, received a missed call from an unknown number on January 15, 2025. When she returned the call, a woman claiming to represent the General Post Office alleged that a parcel in her name, supposedly sent to China, had been returned with 150 grams of MDMA inside. The caller warned that the offence carried a prison term exceeding 75 years.

Despite the victim’s denial, the caller insisted her identity had been misused and offered to “help” her obtain a no-objection certificate — in exchange for 93% of her pension amount.

Two days later, under pressure and fearing arrest, the woman travelled to Mangaluru and transferred ₹55 lakh via RTGS to accounts provided by the fraudsters. Over the next several months — from January 17 to July 4 — she made multiple transfers, amounting to a total loss of ₹3,09,75,000.

The scammers told her to keep the matter confidential, which kept her in fear and prevented her from seeking help. The fraud came to light when the accused stopped responding to her calls and messages.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons for online fraud using the “digital arrest” technique, and an investigation is underway.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 14,2025

Udupi, Aug 14: A 42-year-old man from Kirimanjeshwara in the coastal district has alleged that he lost over ₹10 lakh in an online investment scam after being lured via a Facebook link into a WhatsApp group promising lucrative stock market tips.

The complainant, Altaf Hussain, said that on July 5, he clicked on a Facebook link that led him to join a group named Next Billion Technology. A woman, identified as Parinithi Jain, introduced herself as a company representative from Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, and began sending daily stock market updates. Another member, Anup Tiwari, also posted regular stock tips.

On July 10, Parinithi sent Hussain a website link, helped him register, and gave him login credentials. Believing in the company’s credibility, Hussain purchased shares and IPOs online, transferring ₹10.1 lakh via PhonePe to various bank accounts she provided.

By August 5, the website showed his investment had grown to ₹75.4 lakh. But when he tried to withdraw, his account was blocked. Parinithi claimed a 20% commission was required first, but even after Hussain offered to have it deducted from the payout, she refused.

Suspicious, Hussain visited the given Bengaluru address, only to find no such company existed. A case has been registered at Byndoor police station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Sections 318(2) and 318(4) of the BNS.

