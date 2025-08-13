Actor Pavithra Gowda arrested by Bengaluru police hours after SC cancels bail

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's “friend” actor Pavithra Gowda on Thursday was arrested by the Bengaluru police after the Supreme Court cancelled her bail in connection to the Renukaswamy murder case.

Pavithra, the accused #1, will be produced before a trial court, which will remand her to prison after a medical examination.

The police also arrested Pradoosh S Rao alias Pradoosh, Lakshman M, and Nagaraju R—three of the co-accused.

Other accused will be detained shortly, sources said. The whereabouts of Darshan remain unclear.

Darshan, Pavithra, and 15 others were granted bail last year after their arrest in the brutal murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga in June 2024.

The state government had moved a special leave petition before the Supreme Court challenging the bail granted by the Karnataka High Court.

The Supreme Court set aside the bail granted to Darshan, Pavithra, and co-accused Nagaraju R, Anu Kumar alias Anu, Lakshman M, Jagadeesh alias Jagga, and Pradoosh S Rao alias Pradoosh, on Thursday.

Darshan is likely to be sent back to the central prison in Ballari, where he had been languishing for several months before being released on bail.

He was moved to Ballari from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru after photographs of him were leaked where he was seen smoking and hobnobbing with notorious criminals.