Actual backward classes will be deprived of reservation if more castes included: U T Khader

Mangaluru, Mar 22: If the government includes more communities under the 2A category of backward classes, the actual backward classes will be deprived of reservation, according to Mangaluru MLA U T Khader.

Speaking to media persons the former minister said: “If the government includes the Panchamasali community under Category 2A, then backward castes in Poojaru, Theeya, Ganiga, Gatti, Achari, and others in Dakshina Kannada and other districts will face injustice".

He also said that several communities are seeking reservations because of the BJP’s dual stand.

"As they promised of providing reservations to certain communities prior to the elections, people are demanding the same. It is the government's responsibility to ensure that backward communities do not face any injustice. MLAs and MP from the district are silent on the issue. They should come to save the interest of the backward classes," he said.

“The state government has stopped scholarship programmes that were given to the students. As a result, the student community is affected," Khader added.