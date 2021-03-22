  1. Home
  2. Actual backward classes will be deprived of reservation if more castes included: U T Khader

March 22, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 22: If the government includes more communities under the 2A category of backward classes, the actual backward classes will be deprived of reservation, according to Mangaluru MLA U T Khader.

Speaking to media persons the former minister said: “If the government includes the Panchamasali community under Category 2A, then backward castes in Poojaru, Theeya, Ganiga, Gatti, Achari, and others in Dakshina Kannada and other districts will face injustice".

He also said that several communities are seeking reservations because of the BJP’s dual stand.

"As they promised of providing reservations to certain communities prior to the elections, people are demanding the same. It is the government's responsibility to ensure that backward communities do not face any injustice. MLAs and MP from the district are silent on the issue. They should come to save the interest of the backward classes," he said.

“The state government has stopped scholarship programmes that were given to the students. As a result, the student community is affected," Khader added.

March 9,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 9: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said the state is 'marching towards a Covid free state' with more than 10 lakh vaccinations having been done so far.

"Marching towards a Covid free state. Karnataka. Crossed 10 lakh inoculations on Monday, March 8. Vaccinated 73,269 beneficiaries on March 8th, highest in a single day so far," Sudhakar tweeted.
 
He said Karnataka has safely vaccinated more than one lakh elderly people above 60 yrs in just eight days, since March 1. According to the health department, 55,612 people, including 32,183 senior citizens, were inoculated on a single day on March 8.

The state has reported two severe AEFIs (Adverse Events Following Immunisation) and 21 serious AEFIs since the launch of the vaccination drive from January 16, the department said.

March 20,2021

Four workers were killed and one of their colleagues suffered injuries in two blasts at a chemical factory in Khed taluka of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Saturday morning, a police official said.

Around 40 other workers were rescued by the fire department staff and the police personnel following the blasts that triggered a blaze, he said.

"Two major blasts occurred inside a unit of the chemical factory around 9 am today. The workers injured in the incident were rushed to a government-run hospital, where four of them were declared dead. Another worker, who suffered critical injuries, is being treated," the police official from Ratnagiri said.

The fire that erupted after the blasts has been brought under control and cooling operation is underway, he said.

As per the preliminary investigation, a boiler at the factory exploded due to overheating. However, the exact cause of the incident is being ascertained, the official said.

March 17,2021

flightdelivery.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 17: A baby girl was born on board IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight mid-air on Wednesday morning with the help of cabin crew and a doctor, according to an airline statement.

"A baby girl was born mid-air on board flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight," the airline's statement noted.

Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival, it said.

"Both the baby and mother are stable," it mentioned. The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 am and landed in Jaipur around 8 am on Wednesday.

