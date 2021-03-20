Aerodromes, heliports to come up in DK, Udupi; seaplane services, heli tourism to get boost

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
March 20, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 20: The Karnataka Tourism Department is working on building aerodromes and heliports to promote seaplane services and heli tourism in the State, Tourism Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

Addressing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Districts, he said that under Udaan scheme, aerodromes can be set up in waterfront areas to facilitate heli tourism. Heliports also need to be set up to promote seaplane services.

The seaplane will help to woo tourists, Pandey said during Connect 2021 organised by the Karnataka Tourism Society and Tourism department.

He said that suitable land for the aerodrome should be identified and submit a feasibility report. Further, cruise liners need to be attracted to Mangalore and Udupi, he added.

Pandey said that the Tourism department is planning to promote water sports activities in 24 places in Karnataka, including Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, Kanva Dam, River Kali and Shanthi Sagar Lake.

He said that Rs 165 crore will be invested to provide ropeway, entrance plaza, viewing area and other development works at Jog falls.

Pandey said that Karnataka will host the second edition of the Karnataka International Travel Expo from August 27 to 29 in Bengaluru. The event will have over 400 buyers and media from 30 countries seeking opportunities in Karnataka Tourism eco system.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra said that the work on identifying land for heli tourism and seaplanes had been initiated. Once these areas are finalised, a technical feasibility report will be submitted. Once the coastal berth work is completed at Bengre, the domestic cruise lines can be operated.

Structures complying with CRZ norms will come up in Someshwara beach. Efforts are on to get Rhinoceros, zebra and giraffe to Pilikula Biological Park. The KSRTC in association with the tourism department is working on ‘Hop On Hop Off Bus Services’. 

The department in association with the forest department is working on hidden trekking routes in the district.Villagers will be trained as guides to explore trekking routes with the trekkers.

He said that the district administration will bring out a video on tourist spots, along with a coffee table book, shortly. “We will ensure that these books will be available in airports. In addition, a tourism directory is also planned in the district,” he added.

March 16,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 16: Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed officials to crack the whip against schools which run regular offline classes for standard one to five ignoring government's directive in view of Covid-19.

The warning to the primary schools was issued on Monday after Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted a few days ago asking Kumar to look into the complaints about reopening of schools for standard one to five.

Further media too reported that some private schools were running offline classes.

Taking note of it, Kumar directed the officials to take strict action against such schools.

He also instructed the education department officials and superintendents of the department to immediately issue a circular to set up Taluk level inspection teams and prosecute schools and institutes violating the norms.

At present regular classes are allowed for standard six and above. 

March 15,2021

New Delhi, Mar 15: Indirectly admitting that the introduction of Rs 2,000 contributed towards black money, the government of India today said that no new Rs 2,000 notes have been printed since April 2019, in an attempt to prevent its hoarding and curb the circulation of black money in the economy.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur said that printing of banknotes of a particular denomination is decided by the government in consultation the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain desired denomination mix for facilitating transactional demand of the public.

"During the years 2019-20 and 2020-21, no indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes," he said.

The move comes even as the quantum of the highest denomination currency note has reduced in the economy.

The minister informed the Parliament that 3,362 million currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were in circulation on March 30, 2018. However, as of February 26, 2021, only 2,499 million pieces of Rs 2,000 notes were in circulation.
While, currency in terms of volume reduced from 3.27 per cent to 2.01 per cent, that in terms of trade fell from 37.36 per cent in March 30, 2018 to 17.78 per cent in 2021.

Rs 2,000 notes came into circulation in November 2016 after the government announced demonetisation and withdrew notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in an attempt to curb black money and fake currencies.

While a new Rs 500 note was printed, Rs 1,000 currency notes were discontinued. Instead, Rs 2,000 note was introduced.

In 2019, the RBI had stated that 3,542.991 million notes of Rs 2,000 were printed during the financial year 2016-17 (April 2016 to March 2017).

However, the number kept on reducing and only 111.507 million notes were printed in 2017-18, which further reduced to 46.690 million notes in the year 2018-19.
 

March 8,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 8: It was special day for Dr Padmanabha Kamath, a Mangaluru-based cardiologist, who received praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction held through video conference on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Day programme.

Dr Kamath had supplied ECG machines to 30 Jan Aushadhi centres of six districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur to diagnose heart-related ailments in the nick of time.

Dr Kamath interacted with PM Modi from Jan Aushadhi day programme venue at CHC, Brahmavara. He told the Prime Minister that he had found that rural people find it difficult to diagnose if they face any heart ailment.

He said that three years back it was decided to supply ECG machines at Jan Aushadhi centers by us.

"Many started making comical comments on me for initiating this. Some even said why all these are needed for a cardiologist to support Jan Aushadhi concept," he said.

"But now many have been benefited and more than 100 heart attack complications were averted through the strategic intervention of ECG at Jan Aushadhi centers. We have trained the people in Jan Aushadhi Kendras on how to operate ECG," Dr Kamath explained.

Dr Kamath also recalled an incident where in he had helped a youth to set up Jan Aushadhi Kendra two years back and how the youth is now self reliant with his Kendra doing good business in Mangaluru. Modi lauded Kamath that he has inherited the service mindedness.

He said that Dr Kamath has upheld the sanctity of profession as people regard medical profession a gift to serve the mankind. It is to be noted that Dr Kamath started a WhatsApp group, Cardiology at Doorsteps (CAD), with about many doctors to help quicker diagnosis especially in the remote rural places where specialists are not easily accessible.

The doctors dispense their guidance to rural doctors in terms of reading electrocardiograms (ECGs) that are posted in the Whatsapp group for a second opinion. He told The New Indian Express that Jan Aushadhi Kendra can give multiple benefits to people than just giving medicines.

That is why he thought ECG machines can be made available at Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Even I have seen how people in villages suffer when they face heart attack, he said.

