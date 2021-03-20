Aerodromes, heliports to come up in DK, Udupi; seaplane services, heli tourism to get boost

Mangaluru, Mar 20: The Karnataka Tourism Department is working on building aerodromes and heliports to promote seaplane services and heli tourism in the State, Tourism Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

Addressing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Districts, he said that under Udaan scheme, aerodromes can be set up in waterfront areas to facilitate heli tourism. Heliports also need to be set up to promote seaplane services.

The seaplane will help to woo tourists, Pandey said during Connect 2021 organised by the Karnataka Tourism Society and Tourism department.

He said that suitable land for the aerodrome should be identified and submit a feasibility report. Further, cruise liners need to be attracted to Mangalore and Udupi, he added.

Pandey said that the Tourism department is planning to promote water sports activities in 24 places in Karnataka, including Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, Kanva Dam, River Kali and Shanthi Sagar Lake.

He said that Rs 165 crore will be invested to provide ropeway, entrance plaza, viewing area and other development works at Jog falls.

Pandey said that Karnataka will host the second edition of the Karnataka International Travel Expo from August 27 to 29 in Bengaluru. The event will have over 400 buyers and media from 30 countries seeking opportunities in Karnataka Tourism eco system.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra said that the work on identifying land for heli tourism and seaplanes had been initiated. Once these areas are finalised, a technical feasibility report will be submitted. Once the coastal berth work is completed at Bengre, the domestic cruise lines can be operated.

Structures complying with CRZ norms will come up in Someshwara beach. Efforts are on to get Rhinoceros, zebra and giraffe to Pilikula Biological Park. The KSRTC in association with the tourism department is working on ‘Hop On Hop Off Bus Services’.

The department in association with the forest department is working on hidden trekking routes in the district.Villagers will be trained as guides to explore trekking routes with the trekkers.

He said that the district administration will bring out a video on tourist spots, along with a coffee table book, shortly. “We will ensure that these books will be available in airports. In addition, a tourism directory is also planned in the district,” he added.