  1. Home
  2. After ban on 'organisations', terrorists were keen on unleashing terror: Kateel on Mangaluru blast

After ban on 'organisations', terrorists were keen on unleashing terror: Kateel on Mangaluru blast

News Network
November 20, 2022

kateel.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 20: Karnataka BJP President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has held fundamentalist organisations responsible for the minor blast in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru. 

In his tweet, Kateel said both police and central agencies are capable of cracking such acts of terrorism. "Our BJP government at the center is also committed to root out terrorism," he tweeted.

He declared that the act of terror aimed at bringing disrepute to the state will be foiled by police.

"After the ban on fundamental organisations, terrorists were keen on unleashing terror. Karnataka Police are getting all assistance from centre in its campaign against terrorism," Kateel stressed in his tweet.

BJP district party also tweeted saying the state government had ordered police to probe the cooker explosion incident from all angles. "Police have taken one person to custody. The party is confident that terror groups behind the incident will be tracked down and arrested by police," BJP tweeted. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 18,2022

amitshah.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism, which cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality or group.

He also said that terrorists are constantly finding new ways to carry out violence, radicalise youth and raise financial resources and the darknet is being used by terrorists to spread radical content and conceal their identities.

"Terrorism is, undoubtedly, the most serious threat to global peace and security. But I believe that the financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism itself because the 'means and methods' of terrorism are nurtured from such funding. Furthermore, financing of terrorism weakens the economy of countries of the world," Shah said addressing the third 'No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing' hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs here.

He said, "We also recognise that the threat of terrorism cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality, or group".

"To confront terrorism, we have made significant progress in fortifying the security architecture, as well as the legal and financial systems," the Union home minister said.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Shah said there are countries that "seek to undermine or even hinder, our collective resolve to fight terrorism".

"We have seen that some countries protect and shelter terrorists, protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism. It will be our collective responsibility that such elements never succeed in their intentions," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
November 16,2022

muddatthir.jpg

Kalaburagi, Nov 16: A teenage college student was brutally beaten to death on Tuesday, November 15, by a group of miscreants in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Muddassir, 19, a resident of Kalaburagi city. He was a student of the Sharnbasva University. 

It is learnt that the group attacked Muddassir with lethal weapons near the Aamir Gulshan Function Hall in Bauli Gully of Chota Roza Layout.

Muddassir was rushed to the Manur Hospital where he breathed his last around 10 p.m. without responding to any treatment. 

A case has been registered at the jurisdictional police station and investigations are on. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 20,2022

CEO.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 20: In the midst of the Congress’s allegations of voter data theft, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena said the inquiry was ordered following the apprehension of impersonation by an NGO during the ‘voter awareness drive’.

“The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner had some information. We have the apprehension that there is impersonation and it has to be inquired. Ultimately, after the police investigation and our Divisional Commissioner inquiry, we will come to know what is there in it,” Meena told PTI.

The Congress in Karnataka has alleged that the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Institute (‘Chilume Trust’) hired many private people who were given fake identity cards impersonating Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of BBMP.

The opposition party alleged that the private trust, which was assigned by the Bengaluru civic agency to spread awareness among voters, collected details of the voters such as name, mother tongue, gender, religion, caste, voter ID number, and the Aadhaar number.

Meena declined to comment on the complaint by Congress with the State Election Commission regarding voter data theft. He said the reason behind the suspected impersonation will come out only after the probe.

“Let’s wait for the inquiry. If I comment on anything, it will compromise the inquiry. We will not say about the merit of the complaint. The regional commissioner is entrusted with the inquiry. Let the truth come out. Then we will take action as per the recommendation,” the CEO said.

The Congress alleged that the Chilume Trust also fed the information collected from voters into its private app. To a question whether his office would revisit the deletion of 6.73 lakh names from the electoral roll in Bengaluru following the "revelation", he said addition and deletion are a regular process and there was no need to revisit it again.

According to Meena, in the city, 6.73 lakh names were deleted and about three lakh new names added to the electoral roll. He added that the Election Commission of India carried out a major exercise to find out "photo-similar" entries in the electoral roll using software in the country. Using the software, 16 lakh entries were deleted from the electoral roll from across Karnataka including 6.73 lakh from Bengaluru after the verification by the BLOs.

According to him, about one crore such entries were deleted including around 15 lakh in Tamil Nadu and 14 lakh in Maharashtra. On the Congress' charge that the directors of the Chilume trust, which is in the middle of the controversy, have not been named in the FIR, Meena said the NGO has been mentioned in it, which itself means that those heading the organisations have been named.

The BBMP had given permission to the Chilume Trust to conduct 'Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), a voter awareness drive by the Election Commission, in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due next year.

BBMP said last week that the Trust violated the conditions of the permission and asked the public not to share any voter details with representatives of the NGO. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.