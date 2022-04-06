After campaign against hijab, halal, mangoes ripe for communal hatred in Karnataka

  1. Home
News Network
April 7, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 7: After campaigning against the hijab, and halal and banning Muslim traders in temple fairs, Hindutva communal organisations in Karnataka now are planning a campaign to ban Muslim mango traders and sculptors from making idols.

The organisations have also prepared to challenge the issue of halal certification in the country in court. These organisations are prepared to wage a legal battle questioning the system of halal certification against the Food Safety and Standards Association of India (FSSAI), the governing and monitoring body of food business in India.

Sources said that the list of halal products was being prepared. The halal certification is illegal and the only authority to certify food is FSSI. The matter will be taken to the court about halal certification, sources said.

Though the ruling BJP tried to distance itself from banning mango traders, it is maintaining silence on other issues. Opposition Congress and JD(S) are slamming the ruling BJP for these developments and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has stated that the Karnataka government was enforcing untouchability on Muslims.

Melukote Cheluvanaraya Swamy temple Sthanik Srinivasan on Thursday said that he will take up a campaign across the state to ban Hindu idols from being sculpted by Muslim sculptors. "The idols of Hindu gods sculpted by Muslim artists can't be installed in the Hindu temples, it is against the traditions. I will tour the state and bring awareness in this regard," he had stated.

Sri Ram Sena has also extended the support to ban installing of idols in temples that are sculpted by Muslims and given a call for temple authorities not to get any idols made by Muslim sculptors.

Meanwhile, the campaign to ban Muslim traders from the mango trade has gained momentum in the state. The Hindu activists are running an online campaign to take back the mango wholesale trade dominated by Muslim businessmen. Chandru Moger, Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti coordinator appealed to Hindus to buy fruits from only Hindu vendors and boycott Muslim traders.

News Network
March 25,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 25: In a further push towards saffronisation of education in Karnataka, the school textbook review committee set up by the state BJP government has recommended toning down the heroic story of Tipu Sultan besides inclusion of chapters on the Ahom dynasty that ruled northeastern regions for 600 years and the Karkota Hindu dynasty of Kashmir valley.

The committee headed by Hindutva writer Rohith Chakrathirtha submitted the recommendations a few weeks ago and a formal order was also issued to incorporate the changes in the textbooks. 

According to sources in the Primary and Secondary Education Department, the panel suggested that the chapter on Tipu Sultan be retained but without any glorification of the 18th-century Mysuru ruler.

"We have not removed the chapter on Tipu but it would definitely be not a glorified one," said a source who was privy to the recommendations.

The source further said that as a ruler, it is necessary to study Tipu. "We have cleared the imbalance. There was too much glorification in the books drafted by the Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa-headed panel under the previous Congress government. That has been removed and we have maintained a neutral tone."

The government was under pressure from various sections, including BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan, to drop the chapter from textbooks. They argued that Tipu was a 'fanatic' who killed and converted Hindus in Kodagu to Islam, besides looting temples. Education Minister B C Nagesh, who assumed charge of the department, constituted a committee to revise textbooks and appointed Chakrathirtha as chairperson on Sept 8, 2021.

Following the recommendations, the department has ordered the Textbook Society to include the changes in the textbooks, which will be distributed in the forthcoming academic year.

News Network
March 26,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 26: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has urged the Karnataka government to take steps to remove lessons on Mughal emperors including secular Akbar and Muslim Aurangzeb from school’s history textbooks.

“Those who have been excessively glorified - Babur, Akbar, Aurangzeb and other bigot kings should be removed,” Yatnal, the Bijapur City MLA, told reporters. 

He was reacting to the government’s textbook review committee recommending toning down the “glorified content” on erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. 

“We learned about Akbar the Great, but not about the conversion and oppression Hindus faced. Likewise, Tipu killed one lakh Hindus in Kodagu, but he was glorified as a freedom fighter. By distorting history, it was wrong to have glorified some kings just for the sake of appeasement. Time has come to change that and our government is doing that,” Yatnal, a former union minister, said and added that textbooks should have lessons on Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap.

Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad attacked the BJP for going after personalities who fought against the British. “The BJP isn’t fighting just Tipu. They are against those who fought the British, including Gandhi and Nehru,” he said. “It’s been 250 years since Tipu died. Still, the BJP is troubled by him.”

Hussain suhail…
 - 
Saturday, 26 Mar 2022

Please ban mughal emperor book immideately matter finish
Next election you will not have this issue to fool indians
Please ban now
Please do not bring in election time

News Network
April 7,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 7: The Karnataka Congress has lodged a police complaint and sought the arrest of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi for their provocative statements in connection with a youth's murder in Bengaluru.

Chandru, 22, was murdered in the J.J. Nagar police station limits of Bengaluru on Tuesday midnight in a road rage case.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday night lodged the complaint with the Malleshwaram Police station.

A delegation headed by Congress leader Manohar lodged the complaint and said the statements were intended to paint whole of the Muslim community in bad colour.

Jnanendra on Wednesday falsely claimed that Chandru was murdered for speaking in Urdu with the accused persons. "The murder has been carried out for refusing to talk in Urdu and for insisting to talk in the Kannada language. He had been stabbed to death. The police have arrested a few persons and a hunt is on for other accused persons," Home Minister stated. "This is a barbaric incident. After the quarrel, they have suddenly stabbed and killed him. I have asked the police to initiate action," he said.

Later, the minister backtracked and apologised for his statements. He clarified that the murder was a result of road rage.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had also jumped the gun on the issue that Chandru was hacked to death for speaking in Kannada.

"The incident should not be seen in isolation and there are provocations behind such a mindset. What is happening in Kashmir could also take place in Karnataka. I condemn the incident. Progressive thinkers have turned a blind eye to the incident. Congress leaders won't shed any tears if a Hindu is killed and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah won't pay condolences if the victim is a Hindu," he said.

Both the leaders were slammed by the Opposition Congress and JD(S). Lashing out at the statement of the Home Minister, Siddaramaiah dubbed him as an inefficient minister. "He had given statements like this in the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and Mysuru gang-rape case. He is not able to maintain the portfolio. It is unfortunate that such a person is our home minister.

"Initially, he stated that Harsha had criminal cases against him and later denied it. In Mysuru gang-rape case, he had said that why women should come out during odd hours to isolated places," Siddaramaiah said.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that the Home Minister is not serious about his job. "He had used the word 'Dalit' instead of 'Hindu'. This is a trivial statement. He has started to carry out political agenda in murders also in the state," he said.

