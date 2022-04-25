After hijab, Bible in classrooms sparks fresh row in Karnataka school

  1. Home
April 25, 2022

Clarence High School in Karnataka's Bengaluru has taken an undertaking from parents that they would not object to their wards carrying the holy book Bible to school premises. The new directive has drawn reactions from certain right-wing groups that called it a violation of the Karnataka Education Act.

Hindu Janajagruti Samithi State Spokesperson Mohan Gowda claimed that the school is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible.

The group claimed there are also non-Christian students who are studying in the school and are forcefully made to learn teachings in the Bible. However, the school defended its stance and stated that it provides a Bible-based education.

In the admission application form for Grade 11, there is a parents' declaration that reads "You affirm that your child will attend all classes including Morning Assembly Scripture Class and Clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carry the Bible and Hymn Book during his/her stay at Clarence High School.''

Recently, the state government had announced plans to introduce Bhagavad Gita in schools, with the chief minister saying that a decision on adding Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum will be taken after discussion.

Earlier, Gujarat government on March 17, had decided to include Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus for classes 6-12, to "cultivate a sense of pride and connection to traditions". According to its circular, Indian culture and epistemology should be included in the school curriculum in a way that is conducive to the holistic development of the students.

In this case, Hindu Janajagruti Samithi has urged the education department to act against the school for 'introducing Bible'.

News Network
April 12,2022

Bengaluru: Amid all the din and commotion in the state following ban calls on Muslim traders by Hindutva groups, the ruling BJP government is all set to clear temple premises in Karnataka of Muslim vendors, according to sources.

Already, the state government has declared on the floor of the House that there is no provision for non-Hindus to carry out their business on temple premises and religious fairs.

The government plans to implement the rule through the Muzrai department which manages more than 30,000 temples in the state. The department has given clear instructions on not allowing Muslim vendors from participating in the auction of shops on the premises of temples, said Muzarai department sources.

The move will be backed by the law made during the Congress government when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister. To ensure that the shops which are taken in auction are not given on sub-lease to Muslims, the department has prepared clear cut rules that those who get the shops in auction only will have to run them, the sources stated.

Further, the department had given directions to suspend the lease agreement in case of finding out that the shop has been given to Muslim vendor on sub-lease. It has also been decided to suspend the executive officer if any violation of guidelines is found.

Muzrai department is all set to issue notices in this regard to 48 shops which are going for auction in different temples in Bengaluru, including famous Kadu Malleshwara Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

According to the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act 2002, there is no provision for non-Hindus to carry out their business on temple premises. The guideline also says that the person who takes shops in auction should not do anything which hurts the sentiments of devotees.

Though the guidelines have been in existence since 2002, they are being implemented in the present scenario by the ruling BJP government in Karnataka, which has stirred a controversy. Opposition Congress is claiming that it is being done keeping polarisation of Hindu votes for upcoming Assembly elections in 2023.

The ban trend came to the fore following the protest by Muslim businessmen and vendors against the High Court verdict on wearing of hijab. The High Court had dismissed the petition seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms and stated that wearing of hijab is not an essential practice in Islam.

Following the protest, Hindu organisations came up with slew of ban calls on Muslim businessmen which has led to the unrest in the state. The recent government’s decision to ensure the exit of Muslims from all temples that come under Muzrai department is likely to further create a stir in the state, say the sources.

News Network
April 18,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 18: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said arrests have been made and an investigation is on in connection with the violence in Hubbali over a social media post. Action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law, he told reporters here.

"Arrests have been made and investigation is on. All those behind it, also leaders behind it, will face the investigation and action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law," Bommai said, responding to a question regarding the violence in Hubbali in the early hours of Sunday.

A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubbali and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post. According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid.

According to police, a complaint had been lodged on an objectionable social media post after which a person was arrested. Not satisfied with the action, some people gathered around the police station but were persuaded to disperse.

Later, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station and indulged in heavy stone-pelting. A number of police officials sustained injuries in the incident.

News Network
April 11,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 11: In the wake of widespread hate campaign by Hindutva outfits against Muslims in Karnataka, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today said that the government would not tolerate such activities. "Hindus and Muslims should live as the children of the same mother," he said.

"Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) has already assured action against elements that disturb communal harmony," he said. In the coming days, people of the state should ensure that they live in harmony and such unsavoury incidents are not reported, he said.

He also said that Bommai should not be blamed for the communal issues that have surfaced in the state during his tenure as CM while speaking to reporters in Belagavi.

Yediyurappa urged people not to indulge in activities that disturb communal harmony of the state. "Stop all this and get on with your jobs. They (Muslims) too should live in peace in a respectful manner," he said.

To a question on Congress protest against price rise, he said that the party had nothing better to do. "I request them to join hands in the development of the state rather than cause confusion among people over small issues," he said. 

