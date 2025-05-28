  1. Home
  2. After spate of communal killings, govt forms special action force for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga

News Network
May 29, 2025

Bengaluru, May 29: In the wake of escalating communal tensions and back-to-back hate-driven murders in Dakshina Kannada, the Karnataka government has announcing the formation of a Special Action Force (SAF) to tackle communal violence in the state’s most volatile districts.

The move comes just days after the brutal murder of Abdul Rahman in Bantwal, a killing that triggered mass protests and accusations that the Congress-led government has turned a blind eye to Hindutva-inspired violence in coastal Karnataka.

The newly announced SAF will consist of three specialized companies, each to be stationed in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga — districts that have witnessed a disturbing spike in hate crimes and communal flashpoints in recent months.

According to the government order, 248 personnel, including a senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), will form the backbone of this force. These officers are being redeployed from the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), which previously had a sanctioned strength of 656.

The SAF’s core mandate will include intelligence gathering, early detection of hate speech, preemptive policing, and swift crackdown on provocateurs. Officials say the unit will work proactively to prevent communal clashes rather than merely responding to them.

Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara, addressing reporters in Bengaluru, said the deployment is being treated with urgency. “The DG & IGP M.A. Saleem has been directed to implement the SAF without delay. The three districts are extremely sensitive. Let it be clear—those who provoke communal unrest will not be spared.”

In a statement that struck a hopeful but cautious tone, Parameshwara added: “Dakshina Kannada is home to educated, entrepreneurial, and culturally rich communities. It deserves peace, not polarisation. We believe this force can help put an end to the cycle of violence.”

The government has also instructed local officials to hold peace meetings with religious and community leaders, as part of broader efforts to restore calm and rebuild fractured trust.

However, critics argue the move may be “too little, too late,” pointing to years of impunity enjoyed by hate groups operating in the region. Whether the SAF proves to be a serious initiative or a token gesture remains to be seen.

News Network
May 24,2025

satish.jpg

Mangaluru: What was meant to be a day of celebration turned into a day of unimaginable sorrow at Kanyana near Vittal in Dakshina Kannada district, as a young husband preparing for his wife's baby shower collapsed and passed away just hours before the event.

The victim, Satish (33), a humble pick-up vehicle driver from Mittanadka in Kanyana, was eagerly making arrangements for the joyous ceremony that was to welcome the arrival of his first child. The house was adorned with hopes, decorations, and the warmth of family—until fate dealt a cruel blow.

On Friday, May 23, morning, as the family prepared for the seemantha (baby shower) rituals, Satish suddenly collapsed at home. Panic gripped the household as he was rushed to a nearby hospital. With his condition worsening, doctors referred him to a hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment. But destiny had other plans—Satish breathed his last before medical help could save him.

The house that was supposed to echo with laughter and celebration now stands silent, draped in grief. His wife, who was moments away from being showered with blessings and love for her journey into motherhood, now finds herself surrounded by tearful condolences and shattered dreams.

Family sources confirm that the exact cause of death is still unknown.

This heart-wrenching incident has left the entire community in mourning. Satish’s untimely demise is a haunting reminder of life’s fragility—how quickly joy can turn into sorrow.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 24,2025

Mangaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for all three coastal districts for the next four days. The IMD has sounded a red alert for Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, predicting heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the region till May 27.

Heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, continued to lash Karwar and coastal areas of Uttara Kannada district on Friday. Tree falls have damaged scores of houses and crippled power supply in several places of Karwar, Ankola, Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks.

Karwar town and parts of the district have plunged into darkness with the inclement weather crippling the power infrastructure. The Mastikatte-Madangeri stretch of state highway has been closed for traffic after a massive tree came crashing on the road near Hilluru village of Ankola taluk.

Vyalawada in Karwar taluk recorded 150 mm of rain in the last 24 hours while Amadalli and Kadawada have registered 140 mm and 110 mm of rain.

Mangaluru city experienced heavy rain on Friday morning. The rains however receded in the afternoon. Parts of the district also witnessed intermittent spells of rain. Udupi district saw a brief spell of moderate to heavy rain.

With the low-pressure area over Arabian Sea off the Konkan coast likely to intensify into depression, the weatherman has advised the fishermen not to venture into the rough sea for next three to four days.

Several parts of Chikkamagaluru district, including the district headquarters, Kottigehara, Mudigere, Mullayanagiri, Kalasa, Kudremukh and Sringeri, experienced heavy rain on Friday morning. After a break in the afternoon, skies opened up again in the evening. The incessant rain in the region is posing a hurdle to agricultural activities.

The hilly district of Kodagu continued to experience heavy downpour on Friday. Bhagamandala and Talacauvery received heavy rain throughout the day. The copious rain has infused life into rivers and rivulets. The water level at Triveni Sangama has increased. Power supply in the district is hit hard due to gusty winds and tree falls.

Up north, a yellow alert has been sounded in Dharwad district for next four days with IMD predicting heavy rain. The district administration has cautioned the villages on the banks of Tupparihalla and Benni halla streams, notorious for flash floods.

News Network
May 17,2025

malhotrapak.jpg

A Haryana-based woman travel blogger was arrested for allegedly spying and passing sensitive information to Pakistani operatives, marking the third arrest from Haryana this week after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.

Travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar, was arrested after she confessed to sharing sensitive information with Pakistani operatives. She was booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. She has been placed under five-day police remand.

Confirming her arrest, Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said that Jyoti Malhotra was taken into custody and officials are questioning her to gather more details.

An FIR was registered at Hisar Civil Lines police station based on a complaint lodged by sub-inspector Sanjay. According to the FIR, the blogger visited the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023, where she came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in New Delhi.

“The woman revealed that she remained in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish and during her Pakistan visit in 2023 , she met Ali Ehwan, who ensured my staying and travelling in Pakistan. Ehwan introduced her to Pakistani security and intelligence officials, where she also met with Shakir and Rana Shahbaz,” the FIR reads. 

"The blogger had saved Shakir’s name with ‘ Jatt Randhawa’ so that no one could create doubt on her. After returning from Pakistan in 2023, she remained in touch with all the operatives on encrypted platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat,” the police FIR added. 

The woman blogger had visited Pakistan twice in 2023. Jyoti Malhotra ran the YouTube channel “Travel with Jo.” She is part of a network that spanned across Haryana and Punjab, with key operatives acting as agents, financial conduits, and informants.

Danish, who has since been declared persona non grata by the Indian government and expelled on May 13, 2025, allegedly introduced Jyoti to multiple Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

She allegedly shared sensitive information concerning Indian locations and was actively used to project a positive image of Pakistan on social media. 

Investigators say she also entered into an intimate relationship with a PIO and even travelled to Bali, Indonesia with him. During Danish’s stay in Delhi, she continued coordinating with him, further raising suspicions.

