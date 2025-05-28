After spate of communal killings, govt forms special action force for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga

Bengaluru, May 29: In the wake of escalating communal tensions and back-to-back hate-driven murders in Dakshina Kannada, the Karnataka government has announcing the formation of a Special Action Force (SAF) to tackle communal violence in the state’s most volatile districts.

The move comes just days after the brutal murder of Abdul Rahman in Bantwal, a killing that triggered mass protests and accusations that the Congress-led government has turned a blind eye to Hindutva-inspired violence in coastal Karnataka.

The newly announced SAF will consist of three specialized companies, each to be stationed in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga — districts that have witnessed a disturbing spike in hate crimes and communal flashpoints in recent months.

According to the government order, 248 personnel, including a senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), will form the backbone of this force. These officers are being redeployed from the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), which previously had a sanctioned strength of 656.

The SAF’s core mandate will include intelligence gathering, early detection of hate speech, preemptive policing, and swift crackdown on provocateurs. Officials say the unit will work proactively to prevent communal clashes rather than merely responding to them.

Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara, addressing reporters in Bengaluru, said the deployment is being treated with urgency. “The DG & IGP M.A. Saleem has been directed to implement the SAF without delay. The three districts are extremely sensitive. Let it be clear—those who provoke communal unrest will not be spared.”

In a statement that struck a hopeful but cautious tone, Parameshwara added: “Dakshina Kannada is home to educated, entrepreneurial, and culturally rich communities. It deserves peace, not polarisation. We believe this force can help put an end to the cycle of violence.”

The government has also instructed local officials to hold peace meetings with religious and community leaders, as part of broader efforts to restore calm and rebuild fractured trust.

However, critics argue the move may be “too little, too late,” pointing to years of impunity enjoyed by hate groups operating in the region. Whether the SAF proves to be a serious initiative or a token gesture remains to be seen.