  AIE launches 2 more flights between Mangaluru-Bengaluru

AIE launches 2 more flights between Mangaluru-Bengaluru

News Network
November 17, 2023

Mangaluru, Nov 17: The Air India Express (AIE) has launched two more flights between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, expanding connections between the two cities.

With this, Mangaluru will now have a total of seven flights to the state capital, airport sources said.

The inaugural flight IX 782 began operating from Tuesday. The second flight IX1795 operates on the Kannur-Bengaluru-Mangaluru route.

As the new flight touched down on the apron, the airport offered the customary water cannon salute. The first batch of passengers on the flight were given a warm welcome.

News Network
November 17,2023

New Delhi: New challenges are emerging from the incidents in West Asia and it is time for the countries of the Global South to talk in one voice for greater global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday amid ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

In his address at the second edition of the India-hosted virtual Voice of Global South Summit, Modi said New Delhi has emphasised on dialogue and diplomacy along with restraint to deal with the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict.

India condemned the barbaric October 7 terrorist attack on Israel, he said At the same time, the prime minister said India strongly condemned death of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

'We are seeing that new challenges are emerging from developments in West Asia,' he said.

India hosted the first edition of the 'Voice of Global South Summit' in January to flag concerns and challenges facing the developing countries.

'The Voice of Global South is the most unique platform reflecting the changing world of the 21st century,' Modi said.

The prime minister also called for cooperation under the framework of 'five Cs' -- consultation, communication, cooperation, creativity, capacity building.

'I cannot forget that historic moment, when African Union was inducted into G20 as a permanent member with India's efforts,' he said.

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the African Union in September became the new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world in the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.

Listing achievements for the Global South under India's G20 presidency, Modi said significant seriousness was shown this time on climate finance.There was consensus at G20 on providing finance and technology in easy terms to countries of the Global South for climate transition, he said.

India considers that new technology should not increase distance between Global South and North, he said.

News Network
November 13,2023

Jodhpur, Nov 11: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the killers of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli were linked to the BJP, adding that the saffron party was trying to whip up communal tension ahead of the November 25 Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters on a campaign jaunt to Jodhpur on Sunday, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said had the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police handled the case instead of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the probe would have moved to a logical conclusion.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was beheaded inside his shop in Udaipur by two assailants in broad daylight on June 28 last year, for allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The incident came close on the heels of Ms Sharma's suspension from the BJP for a provocative remarks against the Prophet.

The beheading of the Udaipur tailor sent shockwaves across the country and sparked a public outcry.

The case was initially registered at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur but was later re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 29, 2022.

"It was an unfortunate incident and I cancelled my scheduled events and left for Udaipur as soon as I learned of it. However, several top leaders of the BJP chose to attend an event in Hyderabad even after learning of the Udaipur incident," Gehlot told reporters here.

He said the NIA took up the case on the day of the incident and the state government did not raise any objection to it.

"No one knows what action the NIA has taken. If our SOG had pursued the case, the culprits would have been brought to justice by now," CM Gehlot said on Sunday.

The brutal killing took place in Udaipur's Maldas area on June 28.

Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" while threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi with dire consequences as well, according to the police.

The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, police said.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said days before the incident, the assailants were arrested by police in another case and BJP leaders came to the police station to release them.

"The culprits have links to the BJP. Days before the incident, when the police had arrested these accused in some other case and some BJP leaders visited the police station to get them released," Mr Gehlot said.

"The thing is that BJP has sensed defeat in the elections and are, hence, coming up with bizarre claims. They are not speaking a word about the schemes that we launched and the laws we brought. They just want to stir up trouble ahead of the elections," the Chief Minister said, adding that the people will give them a befitting reply.

Addressing an election rally in Chittorgarh last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Gehlot-led Congress government of playing a 'vote-bank politics' in the Kanhaiya Lal case.

"What happened in Udaipur is too horrific to even imagine. Some persons visited the tailoring shops on the pretext of getting clothes stitched and slashed the throat of the tailor without any fear of the law. However, the Congress viewed this case through the prism of vote bank politics. I want to ask the Congress: what did you do in the aftermath of the killing of the Udaipur tailor other than playing vote bank politics?" PM Modi said at the rally on October 2.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP secured 73 seats in the 200-member House. Congress formed the government with support from the BSP and Independents.

News Network
November 11,2023

Operations at the largest hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip have been suspended after it ran out of fuel, the spokesperson for the territory's health ministry says. 

“As a result, 39 newborn babies inside incubators are at the risk of death” at the hospital, “where there are 45 babies,” said Ashraf al-Qidra on Satrday.

The complex is also a temporary home to thousands of Palestinians who are seeking refuge from the Israeli aggression.

“The situation is worse than anyone can imagine. We are besieged inside the al-Shifa Medical Complex, and the occupation has targeted most of the buildings inside,” Qidra said, confirming that at least one baby has died after the hospital ran out of fuel.

Qidra said Israeli forces are firing on people moving inside the complex, which is limiting the ability to move from one department to another.

"Some people tried to leave the hospital and they were fired at,” he said, adding that there was no electricity and no Internet.

Aid agency Doctors Without Borders said that it was “extremely concerned” about the safety of patients and medical staff at al-Shifa hospital.

“Over the last few hours, the attacks against al-Shifa Hospital have dramatically intensified. Our staff at the hospital has reported a catastrophic situation inside just a few hours ago,” it said in a statement.

The director of the hospital said the compound was struck repeatedly overnight Friday-Saturday and lost power for hours after its generator was hit.

"We received calls about dozens of dead and hundreds wounded in air and artillery strikes, but our ambulances weren't able to go out because of gunfire," said Mohammad Abu Salmiya.

The regional director for Near and Middle East at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said information coming out of Al-Shifa hospital were "distressing".

In a brief post on X, Fabrizio Carboni said the situation "cannot continue like this" as "thousands of wounded, displaced people and medical staff are at risk". 

Palestinian Minister of Health Dr Mai Al-Kaila condemned the international community for failing to protect hospitals from Israel's bombardment of Gaza. 

"What is happening now against hospitals is a decision to kill those in them, as the wounded are dying due to the exhaustion of fuel and medical consumables," Kaila told reporters. 

"Surgeons are performing surgeries without anesthesia, and there is no electricity on the lights of mobile phones for them to operate in the night.

"The catastrophe that is occurring in Gaza now is unprecedented in Palestinian and international history.

"Our hospitals are being besieged and bombed, and their patients, medical staff, and displaced people are being killed in full view of the entire world."

At least 198 health personnel have been killed. Fifty-three ambulances have been destroyed.

Twenty-one hospitals and 47 primary care centers are out of service since the war broke out on October 7. The health ministry said 135 health institutions were targeted by Israel. 

