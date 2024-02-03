Air India Express opens bookings for Mangaluru – Jeddah sector

Mangaluru: Air India Express has opened booking for Jeddah, a new sector from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). The operations will start from April 3.
The airline will deploy Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a 186-seater all-economy configuration for this flight. “MIA is in constant touch with airline partners to add new international sectors from Mangaluru,” the airport spokesperson said.
Currently, Mangaluru is internationally connected to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, and Muscat.
AIE operates two flights daily to Dubai, while IndiGo operates four flights a week to the same destination.
AIE also operates flights to Abu Dhabi (four times a week), Dammam and Muscat (three flights per week); Bahrain and Doha (two per week), and Kuwait (once a week). “Jeddah is an important addition and one for which there was demand,” the spokesperson noted.
