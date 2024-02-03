  1. Home
  Air India Express opens bookings for Mangaluru – Jeddah sector

February 3, 2024

Mangaluru: Air India Express has opened booking for Jeddah, a new sector from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). The operations will start from April 3.

The airline will deploy Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a 186-seater all-economy configuration for this flight. “MIA is in constant touch with airline partners to add new international sectors from Mangaluru,” the airport spokesperson said.

Currently, Mangaluru is internationally connected to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, and Muscat.

AIE operates two flights daily to Dubai, while IndiGo operates four flights a week to the same destination. 

AIE also operates flights to Abu Dhabi (four times a week), Dammam and Muscat (three flights per week); Bahrain and Doha (two per week), and Kuwait (once a week). “Jeddah is an important addition and one for which there was demand,” the spokesperson noted.

February 3,2024

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Ishwarananda Puri Swamiji, the pontiff of Kanaka Guru Peetha of shepherd Kuruba community has alleged that the authorities cleaned the state-controlled Vishnu temple after he visited it during 'Vaikuntha Ekadashi' in December 2023.

Speaking at a Kannada Literary Conference at Sanehalli Math in Hosadurga on Friday night, the pontiff alleged that there was caste-based discrimination against him at the Channakeshava temple at Bagur in Chitradurga district.

Kurubas are from the shepherd community, which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also belongs to.

"There's a Channakeshava temple at Bagur near here (Hosadurga). I came to know that they (temple authorities) cleaned the entire temple after I left it," the pontiff said during a conference of his community.

According to Swamiji, he went with Shantaveera Swamiji of Kunchitiga Math in Hosadurga.

Ishwarananda Puri further said he would have protested like 16th century AD saint-poet Kanakadasa, who too was prevented from entering Udupi Math.

"I would have protested had if I knew the temple came under the state Hindu religious endowment department," the pontiff said.

According to him, women from the priest's family were allowed inside the temple, while he was kept waiting outside despite the fact that he too was a pontiff of a Hindu monastery.

The Swami quipped that he has decided to go to all the temples as it helps cleaning all the shrines.

However, he told the gathering that henceforth he would not visit the Channakeshava temple at Bagur in future.

Meanwhile, the priest of Channakeshava temple Srinivas told reporters in Bagur that no such incident took place as the pontiff has been visiting it every year.

January 21,2024

Mangaluru: A man was robbed of a gold chain that he had purchased from a jewelry shop after he fell prey to attention diversion tactics on board a KSRTC bus. 

In his complaint to the police, Jayaram Bhat P, a resident of Kasba near Puttur, stated that he had bought a gold chain worth Rs 1,60,436 from a jewelry shop in Mangaluru and had boarded a bus to return home. 

He had kept the chain in a bag that he was carrying. When the bus reached Bunts Hostel in Mangaluru, a woman sitting next to him with a child dropped coins on the floor to divert his attention.

Later, she and the child she was carrying pretended to lose control in the crowded bus and fell on Bhat's bag. The woman, along with another woman, got off the bus at the next stop at Dr Ambedkar Circle. The man realized that he had lost the chain after reaching home. The Puttur Town police have registered a case under IPC Section 379.

January 24,2024

Kuwait City: As many as nine Indian expatriate workers in Kuwait have lost their jobs for celebrating the inauguration of the controversial Ram Temple built in Ayodhya after demolishing a historic mosque. 

The nine Indians who have been fired from two different companies in Kuwait, have also been asked to leave the country, sources said. 

According to reports, on January 22, the nine Indians distributed sweets in their respective workspaces, expressing their happiness. Their respective employers took immediate action against them and they were reportedly repatriated.

It was on January 22 that Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated at a function mostly dominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by officials of the temple construction trust besides political leaders of the Hindutva school. 

