Air travel to and from Mangaluru Airport to get costlier as AERA approves UDF hike

News Network
January 15, 2023

Mangaluru, Jan 15: The Mangaluru International Airport, controlled by Adani Airports, is all set to set to increase the user development fee (UDF) for the period up to March 2026 after the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) gave the green signal.

With this the passengers flying from this airport will have to pay more from February. 

Previously, only passengers departing or embarking from MIA had to pay UDF. However, beginning February 1, all passengers arriving from various airports and leaving from MIA will be charged UDF.

MIA had moved Airports Economic Regulatory Authority, seeking a revision in the aeronautical tariff for a control period of five years from April 1, 2021, up to March 31, 2026.

MIA had pitched for a revision of airport charges, including user development fee (UDF) from passengers flying in and out of this coastal city. The fee will be hiked every financial year, both for domestic and international passengers.

New Tariff 

International travellers arriving at MIA will have to pay Rs 330 as UDF between February and March of this year which will be hiked to Rs 435 from April 2023 till March 2024 and further to Rs 480 after April 2025.

Starting April, domestic travellers will also have to pay Rs 560 towards UDF. This fee will go up further to Rs 700 from April 2024 and to Rs 735 from April 2025. Similarly, international travellers will have to cough up Rs 1,015 from April which will go up to Rs 1,120 from April 2025.

For the first time, domestic passengers arriving at MIA will have to pay an UDF of Rs 150 from April 2023 which will further go up to Rs 240 from April 2024 and Rs 315 from April 2025.

News Network
January 7,2023

A far-right Zionist minister, who attracted international uproar by storming the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound recently, causes yet another scandal by visiting a high-security Israeli prison to make sure Palestinian inmates' conditions there has not improved.

The regime's "national security" minister Itamar Ben-Gvir paid a visit to the Nafha Prison, which is located in the southern part of the occupied territories, on Thursday, various Israeli newspapers reported.

The prison holds Palestinians, who are found by the regime to be guilty of "security offenses," the term which is applied by Tel Aviv to describe Palestinian resistance operations.

The minister said he had visited the recently-renovated facility to "ensure" that the Palestinians incarcerated there "are not getting better conditions as a result of the construction of new cells," The Times of Israel reported.

"And I was glad to see that the Israel Prison Service does not intend to improve their holding conditions,” he said.

According to Ha'aretz, another Israeli paper, Ben-Gvir said he would continue to check in on the conditions of the prisoners to make sure they do not have "excessive rights."

A dangerous escalation

The Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas raged against the fresh controversy, calling it "a dangerous escalation."

The move was intended "to oppress the prisoners and to tighten their suffocating conditions. It’s unprecedented criminal behavior toward them," the group said, and warned that it would not remain silent in the face of such provocative measures.

Ben-Gvir had stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds' Old City on Tuesday. The compound is regarded by Muslims as their third-holiest site.

The Palestinian leadership called the intrusion "an unprecedented provocation."

The occupied West Bank-headquartered Palestinian foreign ministry reacted by warning that the move had violated both the international law and the historical status quo of the site, adding that it could trigger a "religious war."

"Ben-Gvir is widely regarded as a fascist, who has repeatedly made provocative moves against Palestinians and the sacred al-Aqsa Mosque, and has frequently stoked violence and terror with his inflammatory remarks, hateful threats, and controversial actions,” the ministry said in a statement.

The United Arab Emirates and China have also called on the United Nations Security Council to meet publicly after the provocation, and Jordan has summoned the Israeli ambassador to Amman, presenting him with a strong-worded protest note.

News Network
January 5,2023

Belagavi, Jan 5: In a tragic incident, six Hindu temple pilgrims lost their lives and 16 others were injured in a road accident on the wee hours of Thursday in Karnataka's Belagavi district. 

Police have identified the deceased as Hanumavva (25), Deepa (31), Savitha (17), Supreetha (11), Indiravva (24) and Maruthi (42). The injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital with the help of police and locals.

As per a report, the incident occurred when the pilgrims were travelling towards the famous Saundatti Yallamma Temple from Hulanda village.

The accident occurred when the driver of their Bolero goods vehicle lost control and rammed a banyan tree, and then overturned as they were approaching a curve. Around 23 people were travelling in the Bolero goods vehicle.

According to the police, the deceased was heading toward the temple when a driver insisted on giving them a lift.

Several minutes after they boarded, the accident happened, killing five people instantly and another while they were being transported to the hospital. According to a preliminary inquiry, the collision was caused by reckless and careless driving.

The accident injured about 16 people, who were sent to neighbouring hospitals. Sanjeev Patil, the superintendent of police (SP), hurried to the scene.

Govinda Karajol, minister of water resources and district in charge, has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victims' families. He had expressed his condolences for the victims' deaths and promised to pray for the injured people's quick recovery. The case is currently being investigated by Katakola police. 

News Network
January 9,2023

Kasaragod, Jan 9: In an interesting turn of events, the death of a Kasaragod native Anjushree Parvathy has now turned out to be a suspected case of suicide. The team probing the incident found a suicide note and retrieved crucial details from her mobile phone.

The college going girl, from Perumbala near Kasaragod, died at a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday, January 7. The death was initially suspected to be food poisoning from eating ‘Kuzhimanthi’ which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31. Later, state Health Minister Veena George, had ordered a probe into the incident.

The police retrieved a suicide note and mobile phone used by the deceased. The suicide note reveals that she was facing 'mental depression.' Traces of poison were found in her body.

Earlier, the preliminary post-mortem report revealed that the death of Anjushree not due to food poisoning. Preliminary findings concluded that the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to an infection in the internal organs.

Though the final post mortem report is yet to be released, the doctor who conducted the procedure concluded that Anjushree's death was due to cardiac arrest. A detailed post-mortem report will be released after chemical examination and other factors to clarify the cause of infection that led to cardiac arrest.

Earlier, the Food Safety Department had conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident and submitted a report before the Food Safety Commissioner. Interestingly, the report did not mention the cause of death as food poisoning. Further, the officials also conducted a detailed inspection of the hotel.

120 customers purchased 'Kuzhi Mandi' from the same hotel on the day Anjushree bought the same. But none of them had any symptoms of food poisoning, the report mentions. The report also dismisses the presence of unhygienic condition in the hotel.

Anjushree showed various ailments five days after consuming Kuzhi Mandi. Therefore, it was not possible to collect a sample of the food.

