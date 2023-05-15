  1. Home
  2. All eyes on Congress high command as Karnataka CM race heats up

All eyes on Congress high command as Karnataka CM race heats up

News Network
May 15, 2023

CongHC.jpg

As the race for the next Karnataka chief minister heats up, all eyes are on the Congress' top leadership here on their pick for the top post in the southern state.

After the Congress party staged a stupendous victory in the May 10 assembly polls, intense lobbying for the chief minister's post in Karnataka started between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar.

The three central observers deputed by the Congress on Monday returned to the national capital after speaking individually to the newly elected MLAs.

The observers will hand over the report on the views expressed by all the newly elected MLAs to party president Mallikarjun Kharge soon.

Kharge is likely to take a decision on who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka soon. He is also likely to hold consultations with top Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the party is also gearing up for preparations for making the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister a big show of strength, where several opposition leaders will be invited.

With Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both staking claim to the top post, they are lobbying hard for it with supporters of each one raising the pitch in support of their leader.

A poster war by supporters of both leaders also erupted soon after the party won the election.

Kharge had appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, party general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka.

The three leaders along with AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala left Bengaluru for Delhi and will meet Kharge soon.

The observers spoke individually to all the newly elected MLAs and sought their opinion on who should be the chief minister of the state.

They spoke to all the MLAs after dinner at a private hotel on Sunday night and completed the process late at night.

Earlier, during the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Bengaluru on Sunday evening the MLAs passed a one-line resolution authorising the party president to appoint the CLP leader in the state who would be the next chief minister. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 12,2023

ashoka.jpg

Bengaluru, May 12: Karnataka BJP leader and Revenue Minister R Ashoka has openly confessed that his party is ready for ‘operation kamala’ under the guidance of high command in case it doesn’t get majority in state assembly polls, the results of which will be out on May 13. 

Speaking to a Kannada news channel, Ashoka exuded confidence that the BJP will form government, irrespective of whether they win a majority.

When asked what the party’s course of action would be if it is a hung assembly, Ashoka said, “We'll form a government. Don't ask how and when. We'll discuss with our central and state leaders about plan B on what to do.”

He further said, “This year, we are going to win the cup. With the high command's support, we will claim the trophy and emerge as the winners. Without any doubt, a double engine sarkar will come to Karnataka. We will win a majority, and if we don't, we'll take guidance from high command.” 

He added, "If we don't get a majority, we'll start operations (karyacharane) with the guidance of high command.”

R Ashoka, who belongs to Vokkaliga community, is running for re-election for the fourth time from the Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru. He is also contesting from the Kanakapura constituency in Ramanagara against Congress leader DK Shivakumar. 

The Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats, and a party or coalition needs to cross the halfway mark of 112 to form the government. In 2018, BJP won 104 seats, Congress 78 seats, and JD(S) 37 seats. After bye-elections in 2019, the BJP walked away with Congress and JD(S) legislators, and their numbers in the Assembly increased to 120, while the Congress was reduced to 69, and JD(S) 32.

This time, the Congress campaign has focused on the failings of the incumbent BJP. The BJP has sought to counter this by invoking the personality of the Prime Minister and the power of the ‘double engine’ government. The JD(S) has been appealing for a rejection of both national parties.

Most exit polls have projected a hung Assembly in Karnataka, two exit polls have predicted Congress will form the government. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 13,2023

RahulDKS.jpg

 
Hailing the Bharat Jodo Yatra's role for its success in the Karnataka assembly polls, the Congress on Saturday said in the clash of narratives between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the yatra, the cross-country foot march is a "clear winner".

The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Karnataka on September 30 at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district. It passed through Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Bellary and Raichur, traversing a distance of over 500 km in about 22 days in the state.
 
The march had seen massive crowds during its stay in the state with people from all walks of life joining it. It was hailed as a success but many had raised questions over its electoral impact.

Many in the party feel it has played a critical role in boosting the Congress' electoral fortunes in the state and its impact is there for everyone to see.

Talking about the yatra's role in Cong's performance in the southern state, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh told PTI, "It was the Sanjeevini for the party. It energised the organisation and instilled a deep sense of unity and solidarity among leaders and workers."
 
"The Bharat Jodo Yatra started a particular narrative in Indian politics which the people of India were waiting for," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said when asked about the yatra factor.

"In Karnataka, the Bharat Jodo Yatra spent about 22 days. If you remember the visuals of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi being drenched in the rain and continuing his speech in October, I think these visuals have stayed in people's mind," he told PTI.

The message of the yatra has resonated across the country but more so in Karnataka, Khera said while also crediting the poll campaigns run by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The guidance that we all got from our seasoned leader Mr Kharge (Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge), the result is there for everyone to see," he added.

Referring to the Kanyakumari to Kashmir campaign headed by Rahul Gandhi who walked some 3,000 km over three months, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed said, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra made a lot of difference.

Asked if the yatra had passed the test of electoral impact, Khera said the foot march had nothing to do with elections.

He, however, said, "Elections are a clash of narratives, in the clash of narratives between Narendra Modi versus Bharat Jodo Yatra, I think the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a clear winner."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2023

preksha.jpg

Mangaluru, May 11: A youth who was facing charges of abetting the alleged suicide of a young model named Preksha at Ashraya colony at Kumpala two years ago has allegedly ended his life by hanging himself on Wednesday night, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Yathiraj Gatti (20), a resident of Kuttar Mundoli in the city. He allegedly hanged himself from an iron hook in the sit-out of his aunt’s house.

Sources said he went to his aunt’s house at around 11 pm on Wednesday when she was away.

The youth was found hanging by his uncle who searched for him on Thursday morning.

Ullal police have registered a case and are investigating. The young model Preksha (17) was found hanging at her residence in Ashraya colony on March 10, 2021. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.