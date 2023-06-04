  1. Home
All eyes set on allocations for 'guarantees' as CM Siddaramaiah gears up for Karnataka budget on July 7

News Network
June 5, 2023

Bengaluru, June 5: The state's Budget will be tabled on July 7, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, as all eyes watch how the government will make the necessary funds allocations, given that it has undertaken to start implementing all five of its poll guarantees within the financial year.

The chief minister said the Cabinet has not yet discussed about the Budget but the Assembly session will start from July 3, and after the discussion on the Governor's speech, the Budget will be tabled on July 7.

"We are convening the Budget Session where we will table the Budget on July 7. We will make provisions for the implementation of the promises made in our manifesto," Siddaramaiah said. When asked about the size of the Budget, he said he would be able to speak on the matter only after the Budget preparatory meeting starts.

The chief minister pointed out that the size of the budget tabled by the previous government ahead of the election was Rs 3.08 lakh crore.

Regarding revisiting the anti-cow-slaughter law as stated by Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, the chief minister said he will discuss it in the Cabinet.

According to him, there already existed a Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 but it lacked clarity due to which an amendment was brought. However, the Congress government again went back to the 1964 Act.

"They (BJP) had again brought an amendment. We will discuss in the Cabinet. We have not decided anything yet," the CM clarified.

On the issue of hike in electricity tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit, Siddaramaiah said the decision was not taken by the government but the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

"We do not decide hike in electricity tariff. There is Karnataka electricity regulatory authority, which has decided. It had decided in the past. We have only implemented it," he explained.

Regarding Indira Canteens, Siddaramaiah said he has directed the officials to make all preparations to start them again.

News Network
May 23,2023

Bengaluru, May 23: The new Congress government of Karnataka led by chief minister Siddaramaiah has issued an order revoking the nomination of four members of the State Waqf Board, including its Chairman Maulana N K Muhammad Shafi Saadi with immediate effect.

Apart from Shafi Saadi, the nominations of Waqf Board members Mir Azhar Hussain, G. Yakub, and IAS officer Zehera Naseem have also been revoked. 

News Network
May 29,2023

Mysuru, May 29: At least 10 people including two children died in an accident between a private bus and a car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Karnataka’s Mysuru district today, Seema Latkar, SP Mysuru said.

One of the occupants of the Innova car survived and is under treatment.

Visuals from the scene showed the badly mangled car with bodies stuck inside it.

The police are at the accident site.

The deadly mishap comes a day after six persons, including two children, were killed in a road accident near Kalakeri village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district on Sunday. 

News Network
May 22,2023

Dubai: The UAE chapter of NRI Congress - Karnataka celebrated the historic victory of Congress in Karnataka assembly elections 2023 on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Dubai.

This event comprised of NRIs such as Mohammed Azeem, Dubai Real Estate Pioneer & Director- Irham Healthcare Group, Shafi Naser, Investor, Dubai Real Estate Corp Inc, Rahman Sajipa, president and member of various cultural organisations, Shaikh Muzaffer, Founder, Aim India Forum, Dr Aris, social worker, Mohammed Niyaz, Aslam, Mohammed Noushad, Rizwan kundapur, Mohammed Imran and others. 

The NRI Congress leaders and activists congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaih, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and the Cabinet Ministers on this remarkable achievement.

Some of the attendees shared their thoughts and stressed on the need to strengthen the Karnataka unit of NRI Congress.

Mohammed Azeem spoke on how important the formation NRI Congress chapter is to support and represent Karnataka’s culture and strengthen the ties with the government in the coming days.

"We see that there is no strong representation of KNRI body in UAE who support Kannadigas in need. Today's youth will be our future,” he said.

The chief guest Shafi Naser, congratulated the victory of Congress and highlighted that positive developments in the state will be seen. 

