‘All students in Karnataka degree colleges to be vaccinated against covid in July’

News Network
June 23, 2021

Bengaluru, June 23: All students in degree colleges in Karnataka will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the first or second week of July, after which the institutions would reopen for classes, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said here on Wednesday.

"A committee headed by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has submitted a report covering all aspects, including the third wave. It has recommended opening degree colleges first. Students will be vaccinated in July, after which the classes will begin," Narayan, who heads the Covid-19 Task Force, told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

In a bid to get students to return to colleges, the government has coined the slogan 'Marali College Ge' (Back to colleges), he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government is awaiting the central government guidelines on reopening colleges. He said vaccination for all those aged over 18 in the state is already underway on a priority basis.

To a question on the Delta Plus variant, classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC), Narayan said no mutant of the virus can cause harm to those people who have been vaccinated. He said vaccines are the only way forward and everyone should get inoculated. 

News Network
June 15,2021

New Delhi, June 15: The Hajj Committee of India on Tuesday announced that all the applications for the pilgrimage this year stand cancelled as Saudi Arabia has stated that only a limited number of people residing in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform Haj due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a circular, the committee said that the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has issued a statement informing that due to coronavirus pandemic conditions it has decided to allow citizens and residents inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia only to attend Haj this year in limited numbers and international Haj has been cancelled.

"Hence it has been decided by the Haj Committee of India that all the applications for Haj 2021 stands cancelled," the circular signed by Haj Committee of India's Chief Executive Officer Maqsood Ahmed Khan read.

Last year also the government had decided that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020 after the Kingdom conveyed that pilgrims should not be sent in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

News Network
June 9,2021

Bengaluru, June 9: The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) formed by the State government has recommended a gradual unlocking of activities across Karnataka, as the Covid-battered state gets ready to take small steps towards normalcy after June 14, when the lockdown is scheduled to end.

The committee — which submitted its recommendations to the government on the unlock process on Monday — suggested the chief minister allow shops, malls, hotels to open for four hours initially. But it recommended against opening up places of worship, swimming pools and others till the end of June.

Members also suggested restricting movement of people from high-risk districts to low-risk ones and a ban on elections that involve organising rallies for the entire year. Cautioning against allowing all activities at once, the committee recommended opening up activities on a weekly or fortnightly basis.

The chief minister is expected to discuss these recommendations with his Cabinet colleagues in a day or two.

According to the committee’s report, “Markets shall initially be open for four hours and gradually increased to 10 hours per day.”

The same recommendation has been made for neighbourhood shops, malls and shopping streets. The committee listed activities within a closed environment as a high-risk category and recommended only 50 per cent occupancy in places like pubs, bars and restaurants and closed market areas.

Referring to public gatherings like marriage and functions, the TAC said, “The ceremonies will have only 100 to 200 people maximum with passes till December 2021. A distance of 3.25 sq mtrs has to be maintained between two persons.”

News Network
June 21,2021

Bengaluru, June 21: The Karnataka government on Monday relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in six more districts - Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura.

In an order issued on Monday, N Manjunath Prasad, Principal secretary, Department of Revenue, said Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 'after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate'.

The State government had included Dharwad under Category-1 on the same grounds on Sunday.

In all, the government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in 23 districts now.

Now, Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Yadgir, Ramanagar, Bidar, Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 'after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate.'

In Category -1 districts, shops will be open form 6 am to 5 pm. Buses and Bengaluru Metro will operate with 50 per cent capacity.

While Category-2 districts, where the Covid-19 positivity rate is 5-10 per cent, only essential shops are allowed to operate from 6 am to 2 pm and there is no permission for dine-in services at hotels among other restrictions. Category -2 districts are Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Chikmagalur, Davangere and Kodagu.

Mysuru, where positivity rate is above 10 per cent, will remain locked down, the order added.

