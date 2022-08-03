  1. Home
  2. Amit Shah to take stock of developments in Karnataka BJP after Dakshina Kannada murder

News Network
August 4, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 4: BJP supremo and Union Minister Amit Shah who visiting Karnataka to participate in an event Ministry of Culture in Bengaluru, is expected to take stock of the situation of the party in the wake of protests held against BJP leaders following the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district.

While he is scheduled to depart from the city after the event on Thursday, speculations are that he could huddle with leaders of the state unit prior to his departure.

The recent developments in the state BJP unit, such as the mass resignations of party workers from various Morchas and the responses of some state leaders about it are likely to feature in the discussions.

The party top brass, according to sources, was concerned about the protests held against state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and ministers such as V Sunil Kumar when they visited the residence of Praveen following his murder.

The Union minister is likely to chalk out strategies to minimise the damage caused to the party due to these developments so that it does not have a bearing when elections are held next year.

August 1,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 1: The police on Monday claimed a breakthrough in the Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet murder case by identifying a gang of four killers, sources said on Monday.

According to police sources, Suhas, Mohan, Giri and Amith had hacked Fazil to death. Investigations have revealed that Suhas is the main accused in the case. He has a criminal record and is involved in a murder case and two attempt to murder cases. A manhunt for him has been launched.

Police have also seized the car used by killers to carry out the crime on July 28 and arrested its owner Ajith Crasta (40), a resident of Surathkal. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts are conducting checks of the seized vehicle and are expected to provide further leads and evidence.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar stated that agencies have questioned 51 people in connection with the case and gathered exact clues on the killers. He also stated that they would be arrested soon.

After hacking Fazil to death, the car was abandoned in Padubidri police station limits by killers. As per the demand of Fazil's family, the police department has appointed an ACP ranked officer to head the investigation.

Opposition parties in the state had demanded an impartial probe into the youth's murder.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that the police have been given a free hand in the investigation and to nab the murderers.

It is suspected that Fazil was killed by Hindutva terrorists despite knowing that he did not belong to any organisation. 

August 2,2022

Kolkata, Aug 2: BJP leader from West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the citizenship law CAA at the earliest, with the latter assuring him that rules regarding it will be framed after the Covid precaution dose vaccination exercise is over.

The framing of rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will pave the way for its implementation. Passed by Parliament in December 2019, the Act is yet to be rolled out due to the absence of rules. The government has cited the outbreak of pandemic for not framing them so far.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, told reporters after meeting Shah that he also handed him a list of nearly 100 Trinamool Congress leaders allegedly involved in the recruitment scam in which former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested.

Seeking a wider probe to expose everyone involved in the scandal, Adhikari gave the home minister even letterheads of some TMC leaders, including MLAs, that were purportedly used for recommending certain names for jobs by allegedly taking bribes.

He tweeted after meeting Shah, "It's an honour for me to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 45 minutes at his office in Parliament. I briefed him how WB Govt is completely mired in corrupt activities such as the teachers recruitment scam. Also requested him to implement CAA at the earliest."

Adhikari told reporters that the issue of CAA, slammed by critics for its alleged anti-Muslim bias, implementation is very critical for West Bengal where a large number of people who can benefit from its provisions.

The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, and the Act was notified within 24 hours on December 12. In May, while addressing a rally in Bengal, Shah had said that the law would be implemented once the Covid pandemic ends.

There is a view that the government is treading cautiously on the matter after the Act drew saw protests in different parts of the country. It seeks to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities of neighbouring countries, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who had come to India by December 31, 2014.

Speaking to reporters, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder also hit out at TMC leader and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that without indications from her the recruitment scam could not have happened.

"It is an organised crime. There was a 'cut money food chain' and some people would be based in every district to pick money and channel it through the party (TMC) organisation," he alleged.

Adhikari said the careers of anywhere between 80-90 lakh teacher job aspirants were ruined by the scam. They have remain unemployed due to this, he said. 

July 28,2022

Mangaluru, Jul 28: Two youths have been formally arrested by the police in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Bellare, Sullia. 

The arrested have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare. The duo was picked up from Kasargod.

So far, 21 persons have been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the murder case. 

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

