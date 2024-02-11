  1. Home
  Amit Shah tours Karnataka as BJP gears up for upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Amit Shah tours Karnataka as BJP gears up for upcoming Lok Sabha polls

News Network
February 11, 2024

Mysuru, Feb 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka's Mysuru in the early hours of Sunday and took part in a meeting on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with party leaders.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, also accompanied Shah.

Shah reached the Mandakalli airport at 3 a.m. where State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra welcomed him to the state.

Shah will visit Chamundi Hills at 11 a.m. on Sunday and offer prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari. Later, he will attend a religious programme at Suttur Mutt in Suttur village near Najangud town.

After having lunch in the mutt, Shah will participate at a religious function and attend a party meeting.

Shah will hold series of meetings with BJP leaders from 2.40 p.m. till Sunday evening regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A decision is likely to be made on seat-sharing with JD (S) and especially regarding the Mandya seat currently represented by Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate, who had declared her support for BJP.

JD (S) is likely to field a candidate for the seat.

News Network
January 30,2024

The Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who had attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has said that those who hate him should go to Pakistan. 

The pro-Sangh Parivar imam, has claimed he has been receiving threat calls since the evening of the Ram Mandir event. He also claimed that a fatwa was issued against him. 

The Imam added, "Those who love me, love the nation - will support me. Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan."

He also alleged that a conspiracy has hatched against him and a group of people are trying to create an "environment of hatred" against him.

'BIGGEST DECISION OF MY LIFE'

Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said that after receiving the invitation from the Temple Trust, he contemplated it for two days, after which he decided to go to Ayodhya. The cleric also said it was the biggest decision of his life and he went "for harmony and for the country".

"I was invited in the capacity of Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, and I was heartily welcomed there. After attending the ceremony, I said that our beliefs can be different, but our biggest religion is humanity," Ahmed Umer Ilyasi said.

"They are giving death threats to me and my family, but I want to tell them clearly that India is not an Islamic nation where all these tactics will work. If they don't like the message of love and brotherhood I am spreading, they should go to Pakistan," he added.

He further said he would neither apologise nor resign for going to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and that he did not commit any crime. "I have given a message of love," added Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi has filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Delhi Police, the Home Secretary, and the Home Minister Amit Shah in response to the threats against him.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir was held on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals. The focus of the festivities was the consecration of the 51-inch tall idol of Ram Lalla at the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Since the consecration ceremony, almost 19 lakh Ram bhakts have visited the newly inaugurated temple in Ayodhya.

News Network
January 30,2024

Mandya, Jan 30: Amid simmering tension in Mandya over the removal of Hanuma Dhwaja from 108 feet tall flagpost, the Keragodu village Panchayat Development Officer has been suspended.

The order issued by Mandya Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Tanveer Asif on Monday said the permission was granted only to hoist the Indian tricolour at Keragodu village.

However, the PDO not only gave an opportunity to the people to hoist the Hanuma Dhwaja, but also did not take steps to remove it, the order said.

It was only on January 28, that the Panchayat Sub-divisional Officer along with Tehsildar and police officers removed the flag, which created a law and order problem for which the PDO was held accountable.

As the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) staged a massive protest in Mandya against the removal of the Hanuma Dhwaja and its restoration, security was beefed up on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate the people over the issue, with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Police on Sunday had resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd at Keragodu village, and subsequently hoisted the national flag replacing Hanuman flag in the presence of officials of the administration.

On Monday, the protestors marched from Keragodu to the Deputy Commissioner's office in the district headquarters of Mandya, covering a distance of about 14 km, holding saffron flags amid chants of 'Jai Sri Ram'. They also raised slogans against the Congress government.

BJP leaders C T Ravi and Preetham Gowda and JD(S) leaders Suresh Gowda and K Annadani joined the demonstrators.

As the march reached Mandya city, police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd as some of the activists allegedly tried to bring down a flex board featuring the image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, according to official sources.

Later, scores of protestors gathered near the Deputy Commissioner's office, where police were deployed in large numbers and barricades were erected.

Ravi and the JD(S) leaders along with former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy addressed the crowd. 

News Network
February 10,2024

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has lashed out on his father Anirudhsinh Jadeja, who in an interview has put blame on son’s wife Rivaba for creating a rift in the family. The cricketer has termed his father’s interview to a popular daily “nonsensical and scripted.”

Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh, in a startling allegation, said that problems started in their relationship after the cricketer married Rivaba back in April 2016.

“Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don’t call them, and they don’t call us,” Jadeja’s father has told Divya Bhaskar in an interview.

“The issues started after two or three months of their marriage. I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him.”

Jadeja has hit back on his father by putting a note on social media.

“Let’s ignore what’s said in the scripted interviews,” Jadeja put out a note on X.
In the note, written in Gujarati, the India all-rounder has requested his father to not tarnish the image of his wife.

“The things mentioned in the dubious interview to Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments that I deny them. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too have a lot to say but it is better that I don’t reveal those things in public,” read the note.

Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the second Test due to hamstring injury has shown good progress after being ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The team management is confident that he will also be available to play on his home ground.

Jadeja’s father has accused Rivaba, who is a sitting BJP MLA Jamnagar (north) seat and has defeated her husband’s sister Naynaba, who contested from the Congress party.

“He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn’t gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn’t become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case,” Anirudhsing said.

“Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn’t want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra’s sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There’s no relation with anyone in the family; there’s just hate.

“I don’t want to hide anything. We haven’t even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years,” he said.

