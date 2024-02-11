Amit Shah tours Karnataka as BJP gears up for upcoming Lok Sabha polls

The Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who had attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has said that those who hate him should go to Pakistan.

The pro-Sangh Parivar imam, has claimed he has been receiving threat calls since the evening of the Ram Mandir event. He also claimed that a fatwa was issued against him.

The Imam added, "Those who love me, love the nation - will support me. Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan."

He also alleged that a conspiracy has hatched against him and a group of people are trying to create an "environment of hatred" against him.

'BIGGEST DECISION OF MY LIFE'

Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said that after receiving the invitation from the Temple Trust, he contemplated it for two days, after which he decided to go to Ayodhya. The cleric also said it was the biggest decision of his life and he went "for harmony and for the country".

"I was invited in the capacity of Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, and I was heartily welcomed there. After attending the ceremony, I said that our beliefs can be different, but our biggest religion is humanity," Ahmed Umer Ilyasi said.

"They are giving death threats to me and my family, but I want to tell them clearly that India is not an Islamic nation where all these tactics will work. If they don't like the message of love and brotherhood I am spreading, they should go to Pakistan," he added.

He further said he would neither apologise nor resign for going to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and that he did not commit any crime. "I have given a message of love," added Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi has filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Delhi Police, the Home Secretary, and the Home Minister Amit Shah in response to the threats against him.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir was held on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals. The focus of the festivities was the consecration of the 51-inch tall idol of Ram Lalla at the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Since the consecration ceremony, almost 19 lakh Ram bhakts have visited the newly inaugurated temple in Ayodhya.