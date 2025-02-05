  1. Home
  2. Another Mangaluru resident loses ₹13 lakh in online trading scam after joining WhatsApp group

News Network
February 6, 2025

Mangaluru: A man has reportedly lost ₹13 lakh after falling victim to an online trading scam. The incident began on December 14, 2023, when he received a WhatsApp message adding him to a group named "VIP3 Global Securities Official Stock Community."

The message introduced Ajay Garg as the director and CEO of SMC Group, claiming he was participating in an international stock returns competition and urging members to vote for him. The group also provided stock market investment guidance and encouraged users to open an SMC Global Securities Trading Account to access IPO stocks.

Upon inquiring in the group, the complainant was contacted by an individual claiming to be an international customer service representative at SMC Global Securities. This person, later identified as Vandana Bharti from the Institutional Brokerage, claimed she could secure high-value IPO stock allotments. The complainant was instructed to download the SMC Global Securities Trading App using a specific link, which promised 30 days of free VIP trading advice and stock market insights. He registered on the app using his PAN and mobile number and began applying for IPO stocks.

Initially, the complainant was allotted ₹15,000 worth of IPO stocks from Dam Capital Advisers Limited. The scammers claimed that ₹5,000 was covered by the company, requiring him to pay only ₹10,000, which he transferred on December 25. Soon after, he was allotted ₹1.4 lakh worth of IPO stocks from Anya Polytech & Fertilisers and was pressured to pay immediately. On December 31, he transferred the amount.

The scammers continued assigning higher-value IPO stocks, eventually allotting ₹9.9 lakh worth of stocks from Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited. When the complainant expressed an inability to pay, he was pressured into taking a ₹9 lakh loan via a mobile lending service.

On January 20, he attempted to withdraw ₹1 lakh from the SMC Global Securities Trading App to check if funds could be recovered. The withdrawal was processed successfully the same day, reinforcing his trust in the platform. However, subsequent attempts to withdraw funds were unsuccessful, and the complainant realized he had been defrauded.

Authorities are investigating the incident and cautioning the public to be vigilant against such fraudulent schemes.

News Network
January 31,2025

Bengaluru: Special matching grants for the development of the backward region of Kalyana Karnataka, approval for the Mekedatu project and release of Rs 11,495 crore of special grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission were among the suggestions and requests made by the Karnataka government during a pre-budget consultation with the Centre.

Last month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met finance ministers of states and union territories (UTs) to take their demands and suggestions for the Union Budget 2025-26, to be presented on February 1.

In his presentation at the meeting, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on behalf of the state government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought release of Rs 5,300 crore promised in the Union Budget to Upper Bhadra project to provide water to drought prone central Karnataka and special matching grants for the development of backward region of Kalyana Karnataka and the global eco sensitive Western Ghats.

The state urged the Central government to shift from a "reimbursement-based" system to an "advance-release" model for the implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes and also proposed increasing the Central share of their honorariums to Rs 5,000 per month for ASHA workers and Rs 2,000 for Anganwadi helpers.

According to a statement shared by the Gowda's office on Friday, the minister suggested increasing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana assistance from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs five lakh for urban houses and from Rs 72,000 to Rs three lakh for rural houses.

Karnataka has requested additional railway lines, expedited projects, and Central support for 50 per cent of land acquisition and 100 per cent construction costs.

The state also urged approvals for road infrastructure proposals, including new ring roads and upgrades to National Highways.

Gowda has also requested the Union government to increase pensions for old-age, widows, physically-challenged persons.

The Karnataka government called for transparent and need-based reforms in disaster relief fund allocation and timely release of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) funds, prioritising states' disaster vulnerabilities, it stated.

News Network
January 28,2025

mansoormulki.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 28: The cricketing community of Mulki on the outskirts of Mangaluru, is mourning the untimely demise of 41-year-old Mansoor Mulki, a cherished member of the 7-Star cricket team. On January 26, Mansoor tragically suffered a cardiac arrest while driving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, leaving his family, friends, and fans in shock.

Hailing from the Bappa Byari Doddamanai family, Mansoor was not just a skilled cricketer but also an active member of the Manish Youth Club. Known for his warm personality, he had a touching conversation with his mother over the phone just 15 minutes before the fatal incident, a memory that now resonates deeply with his grieving family.

His sudden passing has left a void in the lives of his mother, wife, and three daughters. Plans are in place for the funeral rites to be conducted in Saudi Arabia, where Mansoor had been working for the past 15 years.

Amid the sorrow, his employer, Siraj, a businessman from Hejamady, has taken on the responsibility of ensuring all arrangements for Mansoor’s family. Recently returning to Saudi Arabia from India, Siraj is facilitating travel and formalities for Mansoor’s mother, wife, daughters, and brother-in-law so they can bid their final goodbyes.

This tragedy has not only left a family in grief but also a community that cherished Mansoor as a friend, mentor, and cricketing icon.

