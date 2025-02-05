Another Mangaluru resident loses ₹13 lakh in online trading scam after joining WhatsApp group

Mangaluru: A man has reportedly lost ₹13 lakh after falling victim to an online trading scam. The incident began on December 14, 2023, when he received a WhatsApp message adding him to a group named "VIP3 Global Securities Official Stock Community."

The message introduced Ajay Garg as the director and CEO of SMC Group, claiming he was participating in an international stock returns competition and urging members to vote for him. The group also provided stock market investment guidance and encouraged users to open an SMC Global Securities Trading Account to access IPO stocks.

Upon inquiring in the group, the complainant was contacted by an individual claiming to be an international customer service representative at SMC Global Securities. This person, later identified as Vandana Bharti from the Institutional Brokerage, claimed she could secure high-value IPO stock allotments. The complainant was instructed to download the SMC Global Securities Trading App using a specific link, which promised 30 days of free VIP trading advice and stock market insights. He registered on the app using his PAN and mobile number and began applying for IPO stocks.

Initially, the complainant was allotted ₹15,000 worth of IPO stocks from Dam Capital Advisers Limited. The scammers claimed that ₹5,000 was covered by the company, requiring him to pay only ₹10,000, which he transferred on December 25. Soon after, he was allotted ₹1.4 lakh worth of IPO stocks from Anya Polytech & Fertilisers and was pressured to pay immediately. On December 31, he transferred the amount.

The scammers continued assigning higher-value IPO stocks, eventually allotting ₹9.9 lakh worth of stocks from Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited. When the complainant expressed an inability to pay, he was pressured into taking a ₹9 lakh loan via a mobile lending service.

On January 20, he attempted to withdraw ₹1 lakh from the SMC Global Securities Trading App to check if funds could be recovered. The withdrawal was processed successfully the same day, reinforcing his trust in the platform. However, subsequent attempts to withdraw funds were unsuccessful, and the complainant realized he had been defrauded.

Authorities are investigating the incident and cautioning the public to be vigilant against such fraudulent schemes.