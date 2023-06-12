  1. Home
  2. Anti-cow slaughter act is in fact anti-farmer; repeal it: Raitha Sangha tells Karnataka CM

News Network
June 12, 2023

Mysuru, June 12: A prominent farmers’ organisation in Karnataka has asked chief minister Siddaramaiah to repeal the anti-cow slaughter Act saying it is anti-farmer.

Speaking to reporters here, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) president Badagalapura Nagendra asked the government to withdraw all the farm reforms acts, including APMC Act and changes made to the land reforms act. 

Nagendra said, “On June 15, a state-wide protest will be held between 11am and 1pm to pressurise the government in this regard. Our activists will hold a dharna in front of district administration offices demanding repeal of these acts.”

“We want these acts to be withdrawn during the budget session of the assembly scheduled for next month. We also want the government to implement pro-people rules,” he said.

“The previous BJP government implemented the Land Reform Act to help corporate companies. Congress had earlier assured it will repeal all these acts if it returns to power,” he contended.

“Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar participated in our protests against these acts. Chief minister Siddaramaiah is from a family of farmers and is aware of the farmers' challenges. We are optimistic that these acts will be repealed,” he said.

Nagendra also alleged that National Highways Authority of India has been showing discrimination against farmers while giving relief for the land acquired for Srirangapatna-Madikeri four-lane road. “If this problem is not rectified we will stop the road works,” he warned.

News Network
June 3,2023

Mangaluru, Jun 3: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has switched over all its conventional lights to the energy-efficient lighting system in a phased manner, achieving yet another milestone ahead of the world environment day on June 5.

By replacing 1,111 conventional lights spread across various functional areas with as many LED lights, the airport has achieved 100 per cent conversion of lights with the new lighting system, a release from the MIA said on Saturday.

The changeover will help the airport overall save 188,558.96 kWH per year. The biggest saving will be seen in the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) building area where the airport will save 1.17-lakh kWH per annum using 752 LED lights.

In the new integrated terminal building, the MIA will save 56,467 kWH per year with 261 LED lights and 14,673 kWH per annum by changing the 98 conventional lights to LED lights in the airside, old terminal building and NATS area.

The switchover will help in the reduction of 148.962 tonne of CO2 emission per annum, including 92.761 tonne of CO2 in the NATS area. The emission of CO2 is primarily recognised as the primary driver of global climate change.

The airport has proactively gone in for a controlled lighting system, enabling it to switch off lights wherever not required. The use of timers too ensures that the street lights are switched on at specified times, the release said.

News Network
June 5,2023

Wrestler Sakshi Malik on Monday denied reports of her along with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia withdrawing from the wrestlers' protest. Sakshi said that she and the other two wrestlers have resumed their respective jobs, but have not withdrawn from the protest.

She clarified this on Twitter after multiple reports claimed that Phogat, Punia and Sakshi on Monday withdrew from the wrestlers' protest in order to join back their respective jobs.

Sakshi along with Punia and Phogat had met Home Minister Amit Shah in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at his residence to discuss the matter related to their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

"This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," Sakshi tweeted.

According to Hindustan Times, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have also resumed work in the Railways.

Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence to discuss the matter related to their protest against the WFI chief. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is accused of sexually harassing several female grapplers, including a minor.

"They shared their concern with the Home Minister. The meeting was long and he listened to everything. But koi decision nhi hua abhi tak (no decision has been reached so far)," a source close to the wrestlers said.

Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh were leading the protest by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April accusing the sidelined president of the WFI.

The protesting wrestlers were manhandled and detained by Delhi Police and their arrangements at the protest site were dismantled.

The wrestlers had gone to Haridwar claiming that they want to drop their medals in the river Ganga. With many people requesting them, they decided to hand over the medals to the farmers' leaders to take a call.

News Network
June 7,2023

Lucknow, June 7: A miscreant, in the guise of a lawyer, opened fire at criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who had come to the SC/ST court for a hearing.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeeva, a dreaded shooter, received multiple injuries in the shootout and then succumbed to injuries. He is said to be a close aide of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

The accused miscreant has been overpowered and handed over to the police.

Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was a co-accused in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused.

He began as a compounder and then became a member of the underworld. He was a close associate of Munna Bajrangi who was shot dead in 2018 in Baghpat jail.

