Anti-cow slaughter act is in fact anti-farmer; repeal it: Raitha Sangha tells Karnataka CM

Mysuru, June 12: A prominent farmers’ organisation in Karnataka has asked chief minister Siddaramaiah to repeal the anti-cow slaughter Act saying it is anti-farmer.

Speaking to reporters here, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) president Badagalapura Nagendra asked the government to withdraw all the farm reforms acts, including APMC Act and changes made to the land reforms act.

Nagendra said, “On June 15, a state-wide protest will be held between 11am and 1pm to pressurise the government in this regard. Our activists will hold a dharna in front of district administration offices demanding repeal of these acts.”

“We want these acts to be withdrawn during the budget session of the assembly scheduled for next month. We also want the government to implement pro-people rules,” he said.

“The previous BJP government implemented the Land Reform Act to help corporate companies. Congress had earlier assured it will repeal all these acts if it returns to power,” he contended.

“Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar participated in our protests against these acts. Chief minister Siddaramaiah is from a family of farmers and is aware of the farmers' challenges. We are optimistic that these acts will be repealed,” he said.

Nagendra also alleged that National Highways Authority of India has been showing discrimination against farmers while giving relief for the land acquired for Srirangapatna-Madikeri four-lane road. “If this problem is not rectified we will stop the road works,” he warned.