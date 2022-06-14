Anti-Terrorism Squad begins operations in Mangaluru

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
June 14, 2022

Mangaluru, June 14: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) set up in limits of Mangaluru city police commissionerate has formally commenced operations.

The 35-member police team arrived in Mangaluru after completing a 2-month long Counter Terrorism training at State Police’s Internal Security Division’s Center for Counter-Terrorism (CCT), Kudlu in Bengaluru.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar on Monday, June 13, received the guard of honour from the SWAT personnel led by Reserve Police Inspector Subrahmanya M.

The ATS personnel have been picked from the City Armed Reserve Police. They will operate in two teams of 15-members each and will have a separate uniform, said Police Inspector Subrahmanya M.

Intelligence gathering and operations will be the two important aspects of the ATS. It will exchange information with the State Intelligence and Internal Security Division (ISD) on a regular basis, sources said.

Earlier, at the state level, the Centre for Counter Terrorism attached to the ISD was dealing with issues related to terrorism. At city and district levels, there was no exclusive staff for the job and other officers were given additional charge. 

“But now, a full-fledged team will work in the ATS in city police commissionerates and it will be much more effective as the focus is clear and there will be proper flow of information,” a senior official said.

It is said inputs from intelligence agencies about probable terrorism related activities and presence of sleeper cells have prompted the state police to act swiftly in setting up the ATS.

News Network
June 1,2022

Mangaluru, June 1: The police have arrested six more persons in connection with the video of two persons riding on a bike without helmets, holding the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) flag and abusing the police, that went viral recently.

The arrested are: Safwan (26) from Gurpur, who recorded the video which went viral, Abdul Salam (23) from Gurpur working as an auto driver, Mohammed Hunaiz (23) from Suralpady working as a mason, Mohammed Sahil (23) from Gurpur working as a bus driver, Mohammed Falah (20) from Gurpur working as an auto driver, and Abdul Latif (31) from Inoli working in a bakery in Mysuru.

With this the total number of arrests in the case has risen to 15. 

Earlier, nine were arrested in the same case including six from Mangaluru police. They are: Naushad Inoli (28) who works in a bakery in Bengaluru; Hyder Ali Inoli (27) who works in a juice centre in Mysuru (These two are said to be the ones who allegedly abused the cops); Mohammed Sayyed Afrid (23) from Pandeshwar; Basheer (40), from Konaje, Zuber (32); from Inoli and Jaleel (25) from Puttur (These four were picked from Mysuru and Bengaluru on charge of harbouring the accused).

When the police team led by PSI Krishna had been to Madiwala police limits to nab those directly involved in the incident, the accused along roommates allegedly tried to obstruct the police personnel and tried to push an officer and facilitate escaping of Naushad. A case has been registered in Madiwala police station in this regard and Mohammed Yasin (25) Afrid Sag (19) and Mohamed Tufail (19) were arrested.

Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that an investigation was initiated by the officials of the Mangaluru South sub-division and under the supervision of DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar after Kankanady Town police registered a case against unidentified motorists, including two-wheeler riders, pillion riders, a car driver and others for allegedly abusing police personnel who were posted at Kodekkal Kannur check-post set up during SDPI convention held on the outskirts of the city on May 27.

According to police, the accused also tried to run over a constable on duty. Police claimed that they examined more than 180 CCTV cameras before zeroing on the accused.

Shashi Kumar said preliminary investigation revealed that 11 youth directly involved in the incident had met before the incident and was an alleged attempt to get instant fame and recognition, drawing inspiration from the Kerala boy who shouted provocative slogans.

Within minutes of the incident, the video had gone viral on social media platforms. Despite knowing this, four accused had sheltered them. Those directly involved were reportedly planning to mobilise money and remain underground till they get anticipatory bail. They were planning to move towards Mysuru or Kerala. After the incident, they had a discussion with their friends about the incident who in turn advised them to remain low. 

News Network
June 10,2022

New Delhi, June 10: Amid protests over criminal remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Muhammad, the apex child rights body NCPCR alleged on Friday that children were used in many of these demonstrations and that it would take strict legal action in the matter.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo has claimed that children were used in many of these "violent demonstrations".

"Instances of use of children in violent demonstrations have come to notice again today. Strict legal action will be taken and not a single extremist ('charampanthi') will be spared," Kanoongo said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, Kanoongo had asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe if children were engaged by "anti-social" elements in the recent communal violence in Kanpur.

The communal violence in parts of Kanpur during protests against the remarks on Prophet Muhammad last week left at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, injured.

News Network
June 3,2022

Mangaluru, June 3: Accusing the Syndicate of the Mangalore University of acting at the behest of BJP’s student ABVP, Mangalore University Students Coordination Committee (Vidyarthi Samanvaya Samithi or VSM) has warned of massive protest if the former fails to withdraw decision on banning headscarves of Muslim inside the classrooms.

At a press conference, the VSM today demanded Mangalore University to give justice to the students who have been denied permission to attend classes wearing headscarves at University College in Mangaluru. 

Giving a two day deadline to withdraw hijab ban, the VSM chairman Riyaz said: “If agitating students who have been demanding justice fail to get justice, then we will hold a massive protest rally by uniting students from across the district.” 

Gousiya, a final year degree student of University College in Mangaluru said, “We have been wearing hijab inside classrooms even after the High Court verdict. It was on May 16, we received a message from the college Principal directing all the students to wear uniforms and attend classes without hijab."

Stating that the High Court order on hijab is not applicable to university colleges, Gousiya said, “The Syndicate of the Mangalore University took a decision on banning headscarves inside the classrooms following a representation made by the ABVP students. There was no issue with hijab in the college all these days. It cropped up recently".

“We have approached the college Principal, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor and Deputy Commissioner, appealing to allow us to wear hijab inside the classrooms till the end of our academic year. Some of us will be completing our graduation in the next two to three months. The decision taken by the Syndicate in the middle of the academic year will hamper our studies,” she said.

"We were neither allowed to sit outside the classrooms wearing hijab nor visit the library to write our notes. A few of the ABVP-backed students had even harassed us inside the college campus by videographing us, commenting and abusing from behind and unnecessarily arguing with us. Some had flaunted saffron stole to us when we visited the college campus. We had even submitted a complaint to the college Principal on the harassment. However, no action was taken against them so far,” she lamented.

She pinpointed that the prospectus of the University College stated that students are allowed to wear the veil of their uniform as a headscarf. "We are fighting for our rights and are hopeful of getting justice," she said.

