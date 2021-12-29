  1. Home
Anwar Manippady skips BJP executive panel meet in protest against ‘neglect of minorities’

coastaldigest.com news network
December 29, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 29: Karnataka BJP leader Anwar Manippady on Tuesday said that he will not be attending the two-day state Executive Committee meeting being held in Hubballi, despite being a member because of the “attitude of the party leaders”.

"I have written enough and I have passed on the message to the seniors of the party... they do not seem to be taking care. I am not bothered about being thrown out of the party. I have not come to politics to make money. I have always been an open person,” he said.

He added: "The concept of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas' has totally been neglected and not happening at all... such a good concept has gone. In fact, they are going against it by totally neglecting minorities, especially Muslims." He also accused the state government of taking no action against encroachments of Wakf properties.

Meanwhile, amid speculations about leadership change in the states, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he along with other leaders will collectively strive to bring the party back to power in the 2023 assembly polls.

During the two-day BJP state executive meeting, party's National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and several leaders are said to have thrown their weight behind Bommai. There have been rumours of Bommai’s possible exit for some time now. 

December 16,2021

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched its bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, Saudi media reports said.

The Kingdom took part in a virtual general assembly meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions held in Paris to start the candidature process, Arab News reported.

Fahd Al Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said that Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Russia are competing to host the global event.

“Riyadh will be the perfect manifestation of what the world expo aims to achieve, to bring together the world’s best minds, ideas and solutions in order to continue humanity’s path for progress,” Al Rasheed was quoted as saying.

“Expo 2030 will coincide with the year of the coronation of Saudi Vision 2030, and it will be an exceptional opportunity to showcase the achievements of the vision and exchange valuable lessons from this unprecedented transformation,” he told the 170 member states of the BIE.

The world expo will last six months, and enable the host and participating countries to display the latest developments in science and technology, their culture and heritage, and progress made in the environmental, social and economic sectors.

Al Rasheed took member states on a virtual tour, highlighting the rich biodiversity of Saudi Arabia, which includes vast deserts, the green mountains of the Asir region, the Red Sea coast and its rare coral reefs, and the historical sites of AlUla.

“As you can see, Saudi Arabia is not just a G20 country. It has natural resources, environmental diversity, ambitious youth, wise leadership, and a great vision. By 2030, Riyadh will be a prosperous and sustainable city for the future and the preferred destination for talent and companies,” Al Rasheed said.

December 20,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 20: The Karnataka Cabinet today approved the controversial anti-conversion bill on Monday, paving the way for it to be tabled in the ongoing legislature session.

According to sources, the Cabinet agreed to clear the 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021', without any changes. It will be tabled in the Assembly most likely on Tuesday.

The Bill proposes up to 10 years of imprisonment for ‘forced’ religious conversion. Imprisonment ranges from 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs  25,000. For conversion involving a minor, woman or an SC/ST person, jail term is 3 to 10 years, with a fine of Rs 50,000.

Further, the Bill makes a provision for the court to ask the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert.

Mass conversion will attract 3-10 years of jail time with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Bill has come under criticism from Opposition parties, who have accused the BJP government of introducing it to target the Christian community. 

The JD(S) has announced that it wouldn't support the Bill, making it a challenge for the Basavaraj Bommai government to pass it in the Legislative Council, where it depends on the regional party.

