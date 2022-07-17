  1. Home
  2. Anyone raising questions being treated as anti-national in India: HDK

News Network
July 18, 2022

Bengaluru, July 18: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, reacting to the concerns raised by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on the weakening stature of opposition parties in the country, asked who was responsible for the development. 

“Anyone raising questions are dubbed anti-national. Even Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen had to face this bitter experience,” he said.

If Opposition leaders raise their voice, they are silenced using ED, CBI and I-T department, Kumaraswamy said.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy recalled the remarks made by Justice Ramana where he rued that it was unfortunate that the stature of opposition parties were shrinking and Bills were being passed sans any discussion. 

“I agree with these remarks. Introspection about these statements is the need of the hour. Who is responsible for weakening the opposition parties in the country? What is happening over the past eight years?,” he asked.

Discussion is not allowed even for key legislations and budget worth lakhs of crores. Karnataka legislature is proof of that. Only when there is a ‘jugal-bandi’ between ruling and opposition parties will there be progress, Kumaraswamy said.

On the CJI’s comments on long imprisonment without trial, Kumaraswamy said that 80 per cent of the 6.1 lakh prisoners were undertrials. “How many of them are innocent? Who is responsible for their plight?” he asked. The words of the judge at least should enlighten the irresponsible administration, he added.

News Netowrk
July 14,2022

New Delhi, July 14: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House.

Birla's comments came amid a controversy over publication of a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed words such as 'ashamed', 'jumlajeevi', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' as unparliamentary expressions.

"No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament," Birla told reporters even as the Opposition targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to "describe how BJP was destroying India" as unparliamentary.

 "It is a routine practice continuing since 1959," he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.

Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition. 

News Network
July 9,2022

hajj.jpg

Mina: Early Saturday (July 9) morning, Hajj pilgrims began to move to the Grand Mosque in Makkah for Tawaf Al-Ifadha, celebrating Eid Al-Adha.

Prior to that, they had stoned the Jamarat Al-Aqaba, sacrificed animals, and had their heads shaved for the 10th day of Dul Hijjah, which marks Eid-Al-Adha. 

The pilgrims threw seven pebbles each at the Jamarat Al-Aqaba wall in a ritual symbolizing the devil’s stoning.

Hajj authorities, including emergency services of the Presidency of State Security, health workers, civil defense, and Saudi Red Crescent Society teams are all in attendance for the benefit of pilgrims, as well as officials and volunteers representing different government agencies.

Security services are also on hand to ensure that congestion is kept to a minimum and to manage the flow of the approximately 899,353 pilgrims who are at the holy sites to perform this year’s Hajj, according to the General Authority for Statistics. 

The movement of pilgrims towards the Jamarat Bridge and the surrounding area saw a safe flow, as the pilgrims were taken in groups to the stoning area according to plans set in advance. The plans also ensure a safe and flexible movement for the pilgrims throughout their journey.

All the pilgrims had spent the previous night resting in their tents in Mina on the first day of the stoning. 

On Friday, the spokesman for Hajj and Umrah, Hisham Saeed, confirmed in a press conference that all plans for the event were prepared in advance with all relevant authorities, and that his ministry is following schedules with specific times to ensure the smooth movement of crowds in the various stages, beginning from the day of Tarwiyah in Mina, then on to Arafat and Muzdalifah before transporting them back to Mina for the stoning process at the Jamarat Bridge and other Hajj services.
 

News Network
July 6,2022

naqvi1.jpg

New Delhi, July 6: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday resigned as Union Minister of Minority Affairs, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have lauded Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's contribution to the country and the people during the Cabinet meeting.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting, Naqvi met BJP president J P Nadda at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Recently, several BJP leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. However, the party did not give a Rajya Sabha ticket to Naqvi.

His term as Rajya Sabha MP set to end on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Naqvi's name is doing the rounds for the post of the second highest constitutional position, the Vice President.

The Election Commission has already issued a notification for the August 6 polls to elect the 16th Vice President, setting in motion the process of filing nominations by candidates.

M Venkaiah Naidu's term as Vice President ends on August 10. 

