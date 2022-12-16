  1. Home
  2. ‘Are you with terrorists?’: CM loses cool after DKS suspects BJP’s attention diversion plan behind Mangaluru blast

News Network
December 16, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hit out at Congress bigwigs after one of them suspected BJP government’s hand behind recent cooker blast in Mangaluru. 

“I want to ask Congress - Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi - are you in favour of terrorists? Or, are you with patriots?” Bommai said, a day after Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar seemingly suggested that the Mangaluru cooker blast was orchestrated by the BJP government to divert attention away from the votegate scandal. 

At an interaction with reporters on Thursday, Shivakumar was referring to the November 19 cooker blast in Mangaluru when he said: “Who asked the director-general of police to declare that it was a terrorist act without investigation? Who is the terrorist? Was it an act of terrorism like in Mumbai, Delhi, Kashmir or Pulwama?” 

Shivakumar’s statement created a furore with the BJP pouncing on him. 

“This has been Congress’ policy - to support terrorists. When terrorists were hanged by the President, they criticised it. This is nothing but appeasement. It's an old trick to garner minority votes,” Bommai said, slamming Shivakumar. 

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution declaring that Syrians and Palestinians have sovereignty over their natural resources in the Israeli-occupied tracts of land in the strategic Golan Heights and the West Bank, including East al-Quds.

The UNGA passed the resolution on “permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” including East al-Quds, and of “the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources” on Wednesday, with 159 votes in favor.

Eight member states, namely Canada, Chad, Israel, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and the United States, voted against, and there were 10 abstentions.

The United Nations said, “By the text, the Assembly demanded that Israel, the Occupying Power, cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of the natural resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” including East al-Quds, and in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The resolution also called for the cessation of all acts harmful to the environment, including the actions carried out by Israeli settlers by dumping waste of all kinds in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The UNGA said such moves pose a serious threat to the natural resources of the population, particularly the resources of water and land, and threaten the environment and the health of civilians and their facilities.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital.

Israel, which captured the territory in 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community, calls al-Quds its indivisible capital.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds. 

The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria after the 1967 Six-Day War and later occupied it in a move that has never been recognized by the international community. The regime has built dozens of settlements in the area ever since and has used the region to carry out a number of military operations against the Syrian government.

News Network
December 6,2022

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday, December 6, claimed that the Gujarat Police has arrested its spokesperson Saket Gokhale, terming it a "political vendetta".

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Dabha MP Derek O'Brien detailed the circumstances under which the arrest was made.

Gokhale took a flight at 9 pm from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed, the Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. At 2 am on Tuesday, Gokhale called his mother and told her that the police were taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach that city by noon, O'Brien claimed.

"The police let him make that two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," the TMC leader said on Twitter.

"The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence the All India Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level," he alleged.

When contacted, Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh said he had no such information.

"I have no information. Nobody informed us," he said. 

News Network
December 10,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 10: Bengaluru is likely to witness light to moderate rains and cloudy skies until Sunday, due to the effect of cyclone Mandous, which crossed the coast in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The city has been witnessing light to moderate rains since this morning.

"Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain is very likely. Surface winds are likely to be strong at times. Mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 24 and 19 Degrees Celsius respectively," India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the next 48 hours, issued earlier on Saturday said.

According to the Met department, rainfall occurred at a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.

Forecasting light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours, a release said, heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Mandya, Ramanagara and Tumkur districts.

Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Chikamagalur and Hassan districts, it added. 

