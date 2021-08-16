  1. Home
  Arrest of SDPI workers on I-Day: Former minister holds govt responsible for incident

Arrest of SDPI workers on I-Day: Former minister holds govt responsible for incident

News Network
August 16, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 16: Former minister B Ramanath Rai today held the district administration and the state government responsible for the incident at Kabaka wherein SDPI workers created ruckus over the photo of Veer Savarkar in an Independence Day rally. 

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader said: “the district administration should have ensured no untoward incident on the day of Independence Day”

Three activists of Social Democratic Party of India were arrested on charge of obstructing the procession of a 'freedom chariot' on Sunday at Kabaka.

The arrested are K Azeez (43), Abdul Rahman (34) and Shameer (40). Police sources said a case has been booked under Sections 143, 147, 269, 353, 323 and 427 of IPC against seven SDPI activists on a complaint from the panchayat development officer. Kabaka Gram Panchayat vice-president Rukmayya Gowda said the freedom chariot was taken out as part of the special celebrations of the 75th Independence Day.

The chariot carried portraits of freedom fighters and displays of various government schemes. The chariot was blocked by SDPI workers after it was flagged off by panchayat president Vinay Kumar, demanding the removal of hardline Hindutva ideologue Savarkar's photo. Police reached the spot and took away the protesters.

Defending the protest, SDPI district president Ataullah Jokatte said they were only opposing the display of Savarkar's photo along with freedom fighters on the chariot and not the procession. Meanwhile, state ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary, S Angara and Puttur MLA Sanjeva Matandoor condemned the act of SDPI activists. 

Agencies
August 13,2021

Kabul, Aug 13: The Taliban have captured the key southern city of Lashkar Gah, a senior Afghan security source told media on Friday, confirming a claim by the insurgents.

Military and government officials had evacuated the city after striking a deal with the Taliban, the security source told media.

The Taliban claimed Friday to have captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, which would leave just the capital and pockets of other territory in the government's hands.

"Kandahar is completely conquered. The Mujahideen reached Martyrs' Square in the city," a Taliban spokesman tweeted on an officially recognised account -- a claim backed by a resident, who told media that government forces appeared to have withdrawn en masse to a military facility outside the city.

The claim was backed up by a resident, who told media that government forces appeared to have withdrawn en masse to a military facility outside the southern city.

The government has now effectively lost control of most of the country, following an eight-day blitz into urban centres by the Taliban that has left the Afghan government and its US backers stunned.

The offensive was launched after the United States and its allies all but withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, with President Joe Biden determined to end two decades of war by September 11.

News Network
August 14,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that the state has decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in districts where the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR)is less than 2%.

The Karnataka government has decided not to open schools in the districts where the positivity rate is above 2%.

CM Bommai has said that it is mandatory for all parents and school employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for entry into the school premises.

The decision came after CM Bommai held a meeting in Bengaluru today with experts about the issue of opening schools.

The Karnataka CM had announced earlier that schools in the state would reopen for physical classes from 23 August for classes 9 to 12.

Testing should also be increased in Bengaluru, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Vijayapura, Tumakuru and Chikkamagaluru, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported 1,669 fresh coronavirus infections and 22 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 29,26,401 and the death toll to 36,933. 

The day also saw 1,672 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,66,739. 

Bengaluru urban accounted for 425 new cases, as the city saw 424 discharges and 5 deaths. Active Covid-19 cases stood at 22,703. 

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.98%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.31%. 

Dakshina Kannada and Kolar reported 3 deaths each, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Hassan and Tumakuru (2 each), followed by others. Dakshina Kannada recorded 390 new cases, Udupi 115, Hassan 113, Mysuru 106, followed by others. 

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,32,220, Mysuru 1,74,421 and Tumakuru 1,18,534. 

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,08,097, followed by Mysuru 1,70,967 and Tumakuru 1,16,690. Cumulatively a total of 4,06,02,759 samples have been tested, out of which 1,69,332 were tested on Friday alone. 

News Network
August 11,2021

Kalaburagi, Aug 11: As many as five children were injured after they were bitten by a mad dog in Karnataka’s Kalaburgi on Monday and Tuesday.

Four were injured on Monday evening, one was bitten on Tuesday, of whom two sustained grievous injuries and they were being treated at GIMS. They are now out of danger.

The dog pounced on Rihan (3) and Nabila (6) when they were playing in front of their house on Monday evening. The dog bit the head of the children and dragged them. The children were immediately admitted to a private hospital at Santraswadi.

The same dog bit two more children in the same area, injuring their hands, leg and a shoulder. Upon hearing the children screaming, people rushed out of their homes and chased away the dog. However, the dog returned on Tuesday morning and bit another child. 

