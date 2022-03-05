Attempt to attack hijab girl in Manglauru college: U T Khader demands high level probe

Mangaluru, Mar 5: Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party U T Khader has urged Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to conduct a high-level probe into targeting of hijab girls by miscreants at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru.

Addressing the media, the former minister said, the probe should bring out the truth on who is provoking the students. College principal should initiate action against those students who allegedly confronted girl students wearing hijab at the college. Students should attend college to pursue their studies and not engage in any conflict. Any issues pertaining to the rules and regulations should be discussed and decided by the College principal and management and not by students, he said.

Why did the district administration remain silent when students entered into confrontation over the hijab controversy in the college? he sought to know. “We want the students to maintain harmony in the college/school campuses,” he said.

The district administration and police should take strict action against those who instill fear and hate among the people, he said.

Holiday declared

Following the hijab controversy that erupted at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru, holiday has been declared for the students from Saturday.

College Principal Rajashekar Hebbar said that online classes will be conducted for the students for the time being. Even the ongoing internal exams too have been postponed on the advice of the Deputy Commissioner.