  2. Attempt to attack hijab girl in Manglauru college: U T Khader demands high level probe

March 5, 2022

Mangaluru, Mar 5: Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party U T Khader has urged Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to conduct a high-level probe into targeting of hijab girls by miscreants at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru.

Addressing the media, the former minister said, the probe should bring out the truth on who is provoking the students. College principal should initiate action against those students who allegedly confronted girl students wearing hijab at the college. Students should attend college to pursue their studies and not engage in any conflict. Any issues pertaining to the rules and regulations should be discussed and decided by the College principal and management and not by students, he said.

Why did the district administration remain silent when students entered into confrontation over the hijab controversy in the college? he sought to know. “We want the students to maintain harmony in the college/school campuses,” he said.

The district administration and police should take strict action against those who instill fear and hate among the people, he said.

Holiday declared

Following the hijab controversy that erupted at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru, holiday has been declared for the students from Saturday.

College Principal Rajashekar Hebbar said that online classes will be conducted for the students for the time being. Even the ongoing internal exams too have been postponed on the advice of the Deputy Commissioner.

March 1,2022

naveenkarnataka.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has condoled the death of Naveen Gyangoudar, an Indian student who was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

Naveen hailed from Haveri in Karnataka and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia.

The Chief Minister called up Naveen's father, Shekhar Gouda and consoled him. Terming the development as a real tragedy, the Chief Minister assured the family of all support for bringing back Naveen's mortal remains to India. He said that the state government is following up on the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Recounting his son's last phone call to him earlier Tuesday morning, an emotional Shekhar Gouda said that Naveen used to call him at least two or three times a day.

Naveen was studying in Ukraine for the last 4 years. According to family sources, the tragedy occurred when he went out to have his breakfast.

March 3,2022

The United States called on India on Wednesday to distance itself from Russia, its main arms supplier, after the alleged invasion of Ukraine, which New Delhi has so far not condemned.

New US sanctions on Russian banks will make it harder for countries to buy major defence equipment from Moscow, a US diplomat said, though no decision had been reached on Washington granting a waiver to New Delhi to take delivery of Russian surface-to-air missiles under an earlier contract.

India signed a $5.5 billion deal with Russia in 2018 to buy five of its S-400 missile systems, initial supplies of which started late last year despite a US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

The United States this week placed more restrictions on Moscow including the bank sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine last week. "It is going to be very hard for any country in the globe to buy major weapon systems from Russia because of the sweeping sanctions now placed on Russian banks," Donald Lu, assistant US Secretary of State for South Asian affairs, told a US senate subcommittee.

Lu also said US officials have held talks with India to "underscore the importance of a collective response condemning Russia’s invasion". India is the only major US ally that has declined to publicly criticise Moscow, though it has called for an end to violence.

Asked by senators if the Ukraine crisis had changed the administration's position on a waiver for India, he said: "I am not able to prejudge the decisions of the president or the secretary on the waiver issue or on the sanction issue, or whether Russia's invasion of Ukraine will bear on that decision," Lu said.

"What I can say is that India is a really important security partner of ours now, and that we value that partnership. Moving forward, I hope that part of what happens with the extreme criticism that Russia has faced is that India will find it is now time to further distance itself from Russia."

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia is India's main arms supplier, though since 2011 New Delhi has reduced its imports from Moscow by 53 per cent and raised purchases from the United States. 

February 28,2022

putin.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin puts the country’s nuclear deterrence forces on “high alert,” reacting to aggressive statements by NATO’s leading members.

"Top officials of leading NATO nations indulge in making aggressive statements about our country,” Putin told a briefing.

“Therefore, I am ordering the minister of defense and the chief of the general staff to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army into special combat duty mode," he added.

The announcement came a day after Germany and other European countries said they would speed weapons and other military assistance to help Ukraine battle Russian forces. It also followed a warning by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that if Russia's military operation in Ukraine was not "stopped," it could lead to a conflict with NATO.

"…if we don't stop Putin in Ukraine, we are going to see others under threat: the Baltics, Poland, Moldova. And it could end up in a conflict with NATO," Truss said on Sunday.

NATO has escalated its war of words against Russia since Thursday, when Putin announced a “special military operation” aimed at “demilitarization” of the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics in eastern Ukraine.

The regions broke away from Ukraine in 2014 after refusing to recognize a Western-backed Ukrainian government that had overthrown a democratically-elected Russia-friendly administration.

More than 14,000 people have been killed so far across the regions as a result of the conflict that ensued between the Ukrainian military and the pro-Russian separatists.

Announcing the operation, Putin said the mission was aimed at “defending people who for eight years are suffering persecution and genocide by the Kiev regime.”

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki condemned the Russian president's decision later on Sunday, suggesting it was part of a "pattern" of "manufacturing threats that don't exist to justify further aggression." 

