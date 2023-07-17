  1. Home
  2. Attempt to breathe new life into ‘ghost’ amidst Opposition unity: Congress pokes fun at NDA meet

July 17, 2023

Benglauru, July 17: The Congress on Monday asserted that Opposition unity would be "a game changer" for the Indian political scenario and took a swipe at the BJP, saying those who used to talk of defeating the opposition parties alone are now making attempts to breathe new life into the NDA which had become a "ghost".

Addressing a press conference here on the two-day crucial deliberations of Opposition parties starting this evening, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suddenly remembered the NDA.

"Attempts are being made to breathe new life into the NDA. There used to be no talk about NDA and suddenly since the past few days we are hearing and reading about it. Suddenly, it was reported that an NDA meeting has been called for tomorrow. So NDA, which had become a ghost, attempts are now being made to breathe a new life into it," Ramesh said.

This is a result of the meeting in Patna, he added.

Also addressing the presser alongside Ramesh, Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said people will teach a lesson when the time comes to those who have totally failed in governance and cheated them with false promises.

He said 26 Opposition parties are here to move forward unitedly and give a solution for people's problems and to address the concerns over this "dictatorial government's actions". 

"That is why we have come here. This is the second meeting. We will decide in this meeting what the course of action would be in future," Venugopal said.

The Parliament session is also starting on July 20 and the Opposition parties will chalk out the strategy for that also, he said. 

"We are very sure that this is going to be a game changer for Indian political scenario and we are very happy to see that after the Patna meeting those who were saying that 'we are very comfortable in defeating the entire Opposition alone', have now started meetings, that is the real success of opposition unity," Venugopal said.

Top leaders of opposition parties are likely to attend the two-day brainstorming session here to chalk out a strategy to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

July 7,2023

New Delhi, July 7: Top Saudi Arabia leader and Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval would address a gathering in Delhi that would likely focus on civilizational dialogue, peace and tolerance.

Top officials said that al-Issa would arrive in New Delhi on July 10 and meet the NSA Doval for a one-on-one meeting in the evening.

They said that on July 11, at 11 am, on the invitation of Khusro Foundation, al-Issa would address a gathering of prominent religious and community leaders, academics and media at B S Abdur Rahman Auditorium, India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road.

NSA Doval would also address the gathering, the officials said.

They said that given his previous work as Minister of Justice, Saudi Arabia, and Secretary General Muslim World League, he is expected to speak on moderate Islam, dialogue between civilisations, religious tolerance, intercultural communication, non-violence, and religious pluralism.

The officials said that many invitees including senior academics from various universities are showing keen interest in the event in view of Dr Issa’s nuanced stance on various critical issues facing the Muslim world.

As per sources, Dr al-Issa is expected to meet India’s Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, and he may also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

He would also meet the President of ICCR and interact with a group of distinguished faith leaders at Vivekananda International Foundation.

“He might visit Akshardham Temple and also meet some prominent personalities. During his stay in Delhi he is likely to pay tributes to martyrs at the National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri,” the sources said.

Officials said that an important part of his engagement would be the visit to Jama Masjid Delhi for Friday prayers.

They said that he is also scheduled to visit Agra on July 6, 2023.

al-Issa is a prominent religious leader, Islamic scholar, and reformist.

Before being appointed Secretary General of the Muslim World League in 2016, al-Issa served as the Minister of Justice in the Saudi Cabinet.

As the powerful Saudi Minister for Justice, Excellency, he oversaw key reforms in several areas, including legislative reforms in family matters, humanitarian cases, and for the rights of women.

An alumnus of the prestigious Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, al-Issa has a master’s degree and a PhD in Comparative Judicial Studies.

An esteemed figure in global affairs al-Issa is widely recognised for his prominent role in promoting moderate Islam and fostering empathy, understanding, and cooperation among people of all backgrounds.

As the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, an influential non-governmental organisation representing Muslims worldwide, al-Issa has spearheaded initiatives to build partnerships and strengthen relations between diverse communities, faiths, and nations.

He also serves as the chairman of the Centre for Responsible Leadership, a body of globally influential government, faith, media, business, and community leaders working together to solve the challenges facing humanity and the world today.

Religious leaders, government officials, and international organisations have commended him for his efforts in promoting moderation, cooperation, and coexistence among people of different faiths.

Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy M Dolan referred to al-Issa as the “most eloquent spokesperson in the Islamic world for reconciliation and friendship among the religions of the world”.

Ndileka Mandela, granddaughter of Nobel laureate Nelson Mandela and head of the Thembekile Mandela Foundation, praised al-Issa as a "remarkable voice for Muslim tolerance and moderation”.

In January 2020, he led a delegation to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, to mark the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation from Nazis.

In July 2022, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud appointed al-Issa the Khateeb of Hajj 1443 Hijri to deliver the Hajj sermon from the pulpit of Masjid Nimra.

The Hajj is the largest gathering of Muslims in the world and al-Issa used the opportunity to advocate a moderate message of Islam promoting harmony and compassion.

Under al-Issa's guidance, Muslim World League arranged a discussion and debate forum in Riyadh in May 2022 titled ‘Forum on Common Values among Religious Followers’ where the participants denounced the idea of an “inevitable clash of civilisations” due to religious issues.

The Charter of Makkah, endorsed in 2019 by 1000 religious scholars representing 128 countries, was an effort led by the Muslim World League under al-Issa to create a set of principles that support anti-extremism, religious and cultural diversity, tolerance and legislation against hate and violence.

Since taking over the Muslim World League in 2016, al-Issa has received a number of awards and recognitions from a wide range of prominent international institutions and government officials.

In 2020, The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre named al-Issa one of the most influential Muslims globally in its 2020 edition of ‘The Muslim 500: The World’s Most Influential Muslims’.

al-Issa received the 2018 Galileo International Award from the Galileo Foundation in Florence, Italy for his international achievements and leadership in promoting religious and cultural unity.

July 7,2023

Bengaluru, Jul 7: Seeking to highlight the Congress party's poll promises, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said approximately ₹ 52,000 crore would be spent annually for the five key poll 'guarantees' and it is expected to benefit 1.3 crore families.

Presenting the 2023-24 budget, with an outlay of over ₹ 3.27 lakh crore, in the Legislative Assembly, he said through the five 'guarantees' (poll promises), the government will be providing an average additional financial assistance of ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 5,000 a month to each household.

The five 'guarantees' related to free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, 10 kilograms of free foodgrains to the poor, ₹ 2,000 for the woman head of the house and unemployment benefit of up to ₹ 3,000.

According to some political analysts, these pre-poll promises found resonance with the electorate leading to the Congress' resounding victory in the Assembly elections.

In the polls to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

Siddaramaiah created a record of sorts by presenting his 14th budget in the Assembly as Finance Minister, surpassing the mark of late Ramakrishna Hegde, a former CM, who had presented 13 budgets. 

July 3,2023

Bengaluru, July 3: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka will attend the Assembly session, starting Monday, without the Legislative party leader.

After a discussion with former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding the appointment, the party top brasses decided to send an observer to Karnataka on Monday.

In the Assembly elections held in May, the Congress swept to power with 135 seats while the BJP won 66 and the JD(S) 19.

The observer will gather the opinion of BJP legislators and submit a report to the party high command, Yediyurappa told reporters in Delhi late on Sunday night after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.

He also said that based on the opinion gathered by the observer, the party will decide the Legislative party leader, who will be the leader of the opposition.

"This is what was discussed in the meeting. They said they will be sending an observer, who will gather opinion and let the party high command know. Afterwards, they will discuss with me," Yediyurappa, a BJP Parliamentary Board member, said.

When pointed out that the session was starting from today, he said he was only communicating whatever happened in the meeting.

"The party's decision will be final. They are sending observers on Monday. Based on the opinion gathered by the observer, the decision will be taken," the BJP leader added.

Regarding the appointment of a new BJP state president, Yediyurappa said it will be done based on the opinion of the party legislators.

Meanwhile, party sources said there will be a BJP Legislative Party meeting at 1 pm on Monday soon after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address to the members of both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature.

