  2. Attention diversion: Man robbed of newly purchased gold chain on bus in Mangaluru

January 21, 2024

Mangaluru: A man was robbed of a gold chain that he had purchased from a jewelry shop after he fell prey to attention diversion tactics on board a KSRTC bus. 

In his complaint to the police, Jayaram Bhat P, a resident of Kasba near Puttur, stated that he had bought a gold chain worth Rs 1,60,436 from a jewelry shop in Mangaluru and had boarded a bus to return home. 

He had kept the chain in a bag that he was carrying. When the bus reached Bunts Hostel in Mangaluru, a woman sitting next to him with a child dropped coins on the floor to divert his attention.

Later, she and the child she was carrying pretended to lose control in the crowded bus and fell on Bhat's bag. The woman, along with another woman, got off the bus at the next stop at Dr Ambedkar Circle. The man realized that he had lost the chain after reaching home. The Puttur Town police have registered a case under IPC Section 379.

January 12,2024

yuvanidhi.jpg

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, January 12, launched the much anticipated Yuva Nidhi scheme which assures financial aid to unemployed youths for up to years in Shivamogga. The unemployment monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 will be given to degree holders and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders.

The CM and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar symbolically handed over Yuva Nidhi cheques to seven beneficiaries and launched the unemployment financial aid scheme.

Yuva Nidhi is one of the five ‘guarantees’ announced by Congress in its manifesto during the Karnataka Assembly elections held in May last year. The other four promises implemented are the ‘Shakti’ scheme, ‘Gruha Jyoti,’ ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ and ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme.

On December 26, CM Siddaramaiah kickstarted the process of registration for the Yuva Nidhi scheme in Vidhana Soudha. Unemployed youths who passed out in the year 2023 are eligible for the scheme.

For the remaining term of the year, CM Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio has earmarked Rs 250 crore. The state government has estimated a cost of Rs 1,200 crore from next year.

“We have fulfilled all the five guarantees promised by the Congress party. It’s a historic day. We have walked the talk. We implemented the guarantee scheme to overcome unemployment, farmers’ problems, and increasing food prices for the people of all castes in the state,” the CM said.

He also added that the government will provide necessary training for youths to help them get jobs.

“Today we have implemented the Yuva Nidhi scheme. Along with the money, we will provide required training to youths to get jobs in various sectors. This scheme is to give strength to the youth of the state,” CM Siddaramaiah added.

The state government on Thursday said that more than 60,000 people have registered for the scheme among the five lakh estimated beneficiaries.

The CM also announced the renaming of Shivammogga’s Freedom Park after the celebrated poet and patron saint of the Lingayat movement Allama Prabhu.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Shivamogga District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Power Minister KJ George and several other ministers and legislators attended the event.

January 11,2024

quake.jpg

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled much of Pakistan and parts of neighboring Afghanistan on Thursday, sending panicked residents fleeing from homes and offices and frightening people in remote villages, Pakistani officials and the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake triggered panic among people in parts of North India. Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced earthquake tremors. The National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, also felt the earthquake tremors. 

The tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and other parts of northern India.

People in parts of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also experienced tremors.

The epicenter of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The epicenter was 45 kilometers (27.9 miles) from Jurm village in northeastern Afghanistan and was centered at a depth of 206 kilometers (128 miles), the U.S.G.S. said.

There were no immediate reports of damage in either country.

The temblor was felt in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, and in the major cities of Lahore, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad in the Pakistan-administered, disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.

Sahiba Bibi, a woman who lives on the outskirts of Islamabad, said she was preparing for prayers when she suddenly felt the ground shaking. “We quickly came out of our home and we saw some other people also standing outside their houses,” she said.

Residents in the northwestern city of Peshawar also said they went out of their homes and offices after feeling the earthquake.

“I knew that it should not be less than magnitude 6 when I felt the earthquake as we have felt strong earthquakes in the past,” said Mohammad Khan, 65, in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for Pakistan’s emergency services in the northwest, told The Associated Press that police and rescue officials were ordered to alert the emergency services about any damage caused by the earthquake.

“So far, there has been no reported damage from the earthquake, though the earthquake was so strong that it terrified many people who came out of their offices and houses in Peshawar and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” he said.

Authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir said the earthquake caused no damage, but some panicked people came out of their homes and offices protectively.

Pakistan and the region, which sits along an active continental plate boundary, are often hit by earthquakes.

A magnitude 7.6 quake in 2005 killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir

January 9,2024

sullia.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 8: A monsoon-like atmosphere has continued to prevail over Dakshina Kannada and other parts of coastal Karnataka as the region has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall for past few days.

Karnataka has received 6.3 mm rainfall from January 1 till January 8, which is above the normal rainfall of 0.6 mm for the week, due to the trough passing from south Sri Lanka through Tamil Nadu’s north coastal area leading to cloudy conditions in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the condition is likely to remain the same in coastal and south interior Karnataka, till Tuesday. 

Coastal Karnataka registered 23.3 mm rainfall against the average of 0.3 mm. Places like Mangaluru received 4 cm rainfall and Panambur and Mane received 3 cm on Sunday. Similarly, Taluguppa in Shivamogga district received 2 cm rainfall. South Interior Karnataka received 7.3 mm rainfall so far this year. 

“Coastal Karnataka received above normal rainfall due to the 1.5-km wind speed over the Arabian Sea from Karnataka’s coastal areas, especially over Lakshadweep,” said a Met official.

Tree falls on car

Meanwhile, a tree fell onto a moving Tata Sumo vehicle on the Subramanya-Dharmasthala state highway at Bilinele Kaikamba junction in Sullia last evening.

The driver, identified as Shekhar from Nettana, sustained head injuries, and the vehicle was damaged. The tree also caused damage to a nearby shop, injuring its owner Rajesh. A couple of electricity poles were also uprooted in the mishap.

Emergency response teams, including the Kadaba tahsildar, Subramanya zonal forest officer, Bilinele gram panchayat representatives, Kadaba police, and Mescom personnel, promptly arrived at the scene to clear the fallen tree.

The public has urged government authorities to provide appropriate compensation to the injured parties and address the issue of potentially hazardous trees along the roadside. Forest officer Vimal Babu stated that they will take action upon receiving appeals through the gram panchayat.

