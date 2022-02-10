Avoid religious clothing till matter is disposed: Karnataka HC to students

Bengaluru, Feb 10: The Karnataka High Court hearing the petitions questioning the ban on wearing of 'hijabs' (headscarves) by students in colleges has been adjourned till February 14.
The High Court on Thursday said that it is considering whether wearing a Hijab comes within Fundamental Rights.
"We are considering the issue of whether the wearing of headscarf comes within the Fundamental Rights. We are also considering whether wearing a headscarf is an essential part of the religious practice," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said while hearing petitions questioning the ban on the wearing of hijabs by students in schools and colleges.
Senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for the petitioners from Kundapura, said that there is an urgency in the case and "requested that some interim arrangement be worked out by this bench" as students' exams are to be held in March.
Adv Kamat referred to verse 24.31 of Holy Quran. "The prescription of head scarf is specifically prescribed in Holy Quran," he said.
"It is, thus, seen from the reported material that there is almost unanimity amongst Muslim scholars that purdah is not essential but covering of head by scarf is obligatory", Kamat quotes from the Madras HC decision Ajmal Khan case.
Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Krishna S Dixit, who was hearing the case, referred the petitions to a larger bench citing constitutional questions. Meanwhile, police in Delhi detained All India Students Association (AISA) workers who were marching towards Karnataka Bhawan to protest against the Karnataka government's dress code order.
Considering the seriousness of the situation and to prevent the confrontation in Bengaluru, the administration has clamped prohibitory orders for two weeks. The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing hijab. Protests for and against the 'hijab' then intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places.
