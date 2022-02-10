  1. Home
  2. Avoid religious clothing till matter is disposed: Karnataka HC to students

February 10, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 10: The Karnataka High Court hearing the petitions questioning the ban on wearing of 'hijabs' (headscarves) by students in colleges has been adjourned till February 14.

The High Court on Thursday said that it is considering whether wearing a Hijab comes within Fundamental Rights. 

"We are considering the issue of whether the wearing of headscarf comes within the Fundamental Rights. We are also considering whether wearing a headscarf is an essential part of the religious practice," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said while hearing petitions questioning the ban on the wearing of hijabs by students in schools and colleges.

Senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for the petitioners from Kundapura, said that there is an urgency in the case and "requested that some interim arrangement be worked out by this bench" as students' exams are to be held in March. 

Adv Kamat referred to verse 24.31 of Holy Quran. "The prescription of head scarf is specifically prescribed in Holy Quran," he said.

"It is, thus, seen from the reported material that there is almost unanimity amongst Muslim scholars that purdah is not essential but covering of head by scarf is obligatory", Kamat quotes from the Madras HC decision Ajmal Khan case.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Krishna S Dixit, who was hearing the case, referred the petitions to a larger bench citing constitutional questions. Meanwhile, police in Delhi detained All India Students Association (AISA) workers who were marching towards Karnataka Bhawan to protest against the Karnataka government's dress code order.

Considering the seriousness of the situation and to prevent the confrontation in Bengaluru, the administration has clamped prohibitory orders for two weeks. The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing hijab. Protests for and against the 'hijab' then intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places.  

February 8,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 8: The final timetable for the Pre University Course II (PUC II) examinations scheduled to be held between April 16 May 6, 2022, has been released.

On January 18, the department had issued a tentative timetable and sought objections from the parents. Students and their parents can visit the department's website for more details.

Time table:
April 16: Mathematics,  Education and Basic Maths
April 18: Political Science and Statistics
April 19: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
April 20: History and Physics
April 21: Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Sanskrit, Arabic, French
April 22: Logic and Business Studies
April 23: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology and Chemistry
April 25: Economics
April 26: Hindi
April 28: Kannada
April 30: Sociology,  Electronics and Computer Science
May 2: Geography and Biology
May 4: English
May 6: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

News Network
February 10,2022

Udupi, Feb 10: With the Karnataka hijab row snowballing into a major controversy, the protesting students, who have filed petitions in the High Court against the hijab ban in colleges, have vowed to fight until victory.

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court is hearing the matter on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Education Minister B C Nagesh on Thursday stated that the hijab row has been created and discussed at the international level only to denigrate the only BJP government in south India.

Shifa, one of the students of Udupi College from where the hijab row erupted, stated that even if the larger bench gives verdict against them on wearing hijab, they will continue to fight for their right. "We will fight until victory. The legal battle on wearing hijab to attend classes will be continued," she said.

Expressing full faith in the judiciary, another student, Aliya, said: "We will fight for our hijab rights which are our constitutional and religious rights in case the court ruling comes against wearing hijab.

Asked about them being trained and provoked by CFI, she explained that it's not the CFI that has come to them. "After seeing their philanthropic and student-friendly activities, we approached them. They are supporting our struggle. They need not tell us about our rights. We are fighting for it. We don't know why the issue is being made so big. They would have taken a simple decision at the school management level and sorted this out," she said.

Nagesh said It is clear that there is a big conspiracy behind the hijab row.."The hijab is banned by Muslim countries. One particular college issue of one of the districts in the state is an international issue today. This is being done to discredit the nation. To create ill-opinion about India and a negative mindset about the country. It is a conspiracy to put blame on the ruling establishment," he said.

However, no conspiracy is going to work in Karnataka and some elements are not tolerant of the fact that everything is being run smoothly in the state by the ruling BJP government, Nagesh said.

He further said, for about a month, there were no protests in other colleges of Udupi, from where the hijab row has started. Among 12 students who have started the agitation, 6 agreed to attend classes without hijab, he added.

Ataulla, the President of Campus Front of India (CFI), said that they are helping students to get their rights. The organisation is not provoking them. He maintained that there is no link of CFI with SDPI or PFI. Along with CFI, Muslim organisations are also supporting the hijab rights for Muslim students. "Hijab row has been blown out of proportion by ruling BJP to come to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. Their aim is to polarise Hindu-Muslim votes," he said.

The controversy began last month when some hijab-clad students of Udupi Government Pre-University College were denied permission to attend classes. The college authorities maintained that the students who used to come without hijabs have suddenly started coming in hijab.

The students later went on a protest, refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue spread to other districts snowballing into a major crisis in the state.  

February 8,2022

shivamoggacollege.jpg

Shivamogga, Feb 8: Section 144 has been imposed across Shivamogga as the anti-hijab agitation turned violent in parts of the district. 

As per the reports, violence is also being witnessed in Shikaripura. According to TV reports, police have resorted to lathicharge as some people pelted stones at private buses near the Junior college. 

Meanwhile, stones were pelted at the government first grade college in the city too.

Besides, the administration has also deployed additional forces to avoid any untoward incidents.

Chikkamagaluru

After initial protest in the morning, students of IDSG government College in Chikkamagluru entered the classes by removing saffron shawls. Six students wearing headscarves returned to their houses after the college denied entry to classrooms

