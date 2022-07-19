  1. Home
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Hoisting of Tricolour from Aug 11 to 17 compulsory in Karnataka madrasas

News Network
July 19, 2022

Bengaluru, July 19: The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for the madrasas to hoist the national flag on the occasion of celebration of 75 years of Independence for six days from August 11 - August 17.

The Education Department has been asked to implement the programme effectively by the government.

The government issued the order and the Commissioner of Public Instruction Department will chalk out ways to implement the order in letter and spirit, said sources in the Education department on Tuesday.

The Block Education Officers (BEO) will monitor hoisting of the flags at the grassroots level in the state. Separate orders will be released soon by fixing responsibilities by the department, said the sources.

The state government has stated that in the backdrop of celebration of Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav, schools, colleges and madrasas should hoist the Tricolour in the premises and on the buildings.

The state education department has been told that those who get government facilities should follow the rules and regulations and there should not be any reason or pretext not to hoist the Tricolour. The rule will also apply to the government, aided, private and unaided schools, colleges, educational institutions and madrasas.

The direction has also been given for all teachers and non-teaching staff to hoist the national flag on their residences. The government has directed a competition of singing patriotic songs, essays, quizzes and drawings for the students.

News Network
July 13,2022

Ahmadabad, July 13: The Gujarat Police have arrested former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt through a transfer warrant in a case of alleged conspiring to implicate innocent people in the 2002 Gujarat genocide, an official said. A transfer warrant is procured by a probe agency before taking into custody an accused, who is in prison in another FIR or case. The warrant is then sent to the prison officer concerned to transfer the custody of the accused to the probe agency.

Bhatt is the third accused arrested in the case by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Gujarat police, after social activist Teesta Setalvad and former state Director General of Police R B Sreekumar. Bhatt has been lodged at Palanpur jail in Banaskantha district since 2018 in a 27-year-old case in which he is accused of planting narcotics to frame a Rajasthan-based lawyer. During that trial, he was also convicted to life in a custodial death case in Jamnagar.

"We took Sanjiv Bhatt's custody from Palanpur jail on a transfer warrant and formally arrested him on Tuesday evening," Ahmedabad Crime Branch's Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya Mandlik said. Mandlik is one of the members of the SIT formed by the Gujarat government last month to probe the roles of Bhatt, Sreekumar and Setalvad in a case of fabricating evidence in various cases related to the post-Godhra riots of 2002.

Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested by the crime branch last month and they are currently behind bars. The two were arrested after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by an SIT to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots cases.

An FIR was registered by the crime branch against the three persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (forgery), 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), 211 (institute criminal proceedings to cause injury), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy). They are accused of abusing the process of law by conspiring to fabricate evidence in an attempt to frame innocent people, for an offence punishable with capital punishment.

News Network
July 19,2022

New Delhi, July 19: The Indian currency depreciated for the eighth consecutive session on Tuesday to fall past 80-mark against the US dollar for the first-time ever.

At the interbank forex market, rupee was trading at 79.93 at 9.31am, after breaching the 80-mark against the US dollar- a historic low for the Indian currency. It sank to 80.06 against dollar in opening trade.

The rupee had ended at 79.97 on Monday.

The US dollar extended its rally and hovered just above a one-week low reached overnight versus major peers as markets reduced the odds of a percentage-point Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

The local currency has now declined over 7 per cent since the start of this year. It was at Rs 78.94 per dollar as of June 30 and rapidly plunged to touch the Rs 80-mark in the next few sessions.

If we compare with historical data, since December 2014, the value of the rupee declined from 63.33 against a dollar on December 31, 2014, to 80.06 today -- that is, a depreciation of 26.27 per cent.

However, rupee's loss meant gains for the US dollar. In fact, the US currency has had a wonderful stretch. Since the start of the year, it has gained almost 8 per cent.

On the flip side, a rising dollar is surely not a favourable scenario for Indian rupee. The rupee has been staggering since the beginning of the year and has fallen 7.72 per cent so far.

The surprise rate hike by Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) last month could not stop rupee's decline as a widening current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's June trade deficit hit a record high, raising concerns. In fact, it seems to have heightened volatility.

How it may impact you

From imports to exports to travel abroad to foreign studies, a falling rupee impacts our lives in several ways.

Imports to be more expensive: The primary and immediate impact of a depreciating rupee is on the importers as they need to spend more for same quantity and price.

The basket of Indian imports includes crude oil, coal, plastic material, chemicals, electronic goods, vegetable oil, fertiliser, machinery, gold, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, and iron and steel.

With the dip in the rupee, importing items will get more expensive. Not just oil but electronic items, such as mobile phones, some cars and appliances, are likely to get expensive.

The falling rupee is also likely to impact spending decisions of households as certain things may become expensive.

Boost for exports: While imports become costlier, exports from India will become cheaper. It is a boon for the exporters as they receive more rupees in exchange for dollars.

Pay more for foreign studies: For people looking to study abroad during this time, the fees amount will rise as a dollar would now cost more in terms of rupee than earlier. Prospective students or even existing ones may face a hike in their spending.

Foreign trips to cost more: Another major impact of falling rupee might be felt on the tourism sector. With Covid-19 cases remaining in control, many people would want to resume their abroad travel plans. Such people might end up spending much higher than they would have a few days back.

More values for remittances: In terms of remittances, or the money that people residing abroad send to their families back home in India, they will end up sending more in terms of rupee value.

News Network
July 5,2022

chandrashekhar.jpg

Hubballai, July 5: Saral Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji alias Chandrashekhar Angadi was stabbed to death in broad daylight today at a private hotel on Hubballi-Dharwad Road in Karnataka's Hubballi district.

Police sources said two persons — posing as his followers — stabbed him at the reception counter and fled away. The incident is said to have happened around 12 noon.

Police commissioner Labhu Ram, DCP law and order Sahil Bagla, DECP crime and traffic Gopal Byakod, north ACP Vinod Moktedar and other officials have rushed to the spot.

A dog squad was also brought to the hotel. The body was sent to the KIMS Hospital.

Police have informed Chandrashekhar Guruji's family members.

It can be recalled here that his employees had staged a dharna alleging he had not paid salaries for months. Police are looking at all the angles as part of their investigation.

They are also checking CCTV footage of the hotel.

A video grab of the incident shows miscreants touching Guruji's feet and then stabbing him. They also threatened the hotel staff.

Hotel sources said he had arrived in the hotel on July 3 and was staying in room no. 220.

