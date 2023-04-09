  1. Home
  B N Chandrappa is working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee

B N Chandrappa is working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee

April 9, 2023

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said.

The Karnataka unit is headed by D K Shivakumar.

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month.

The Congress has so far declared 142 candidates for the polls.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2023

Dubai, Apr 6: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian have issued a joint statement at the end of their meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

This was the first formal meeting of the countries’ most senior diplomats in more than seven years.

The joint statement mentioned, among other things, the resumption of flights between the two countries and the facilitation of granting of visas for citizens including Umrah visas; the start of arrangements to reopen their respective embassies and consulates Jeddah and Mashhad; as well as the resumption of visits by officials and private sector delegations.

Videos posted on Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya’s Twitter account earlier showed the two diplomats standing side-by-side before greeting each other and shaking hands before their meeting. Subsequent footages showed the countries’ delegations getting ready for their discussions.

Both countries in their statement expressed appreciation to the Chinese government for hosting the meeting, and also thanked the Swiss government for ‘its endeavors and appreciated efforts to take care of Saudi and Iranian interests.’

Saudi Arabia and Iran early last month agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies following years of uneasy tension between the two countries, in talks brokered by China.

Riyadh and Tehran also agreed to activate the security cooperation agreement signed in 2001 and the trade, economy and investment agreement signed in 1998, according to the trilateral statement issued on March 10.

The agreement to renew ties was signed by Saudi Arabia’s national security adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban and Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani.

April 9,2023

Uttar Pradesh Police have revealed that some of the senior members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha slaughtered cows themselves to incite communal violence in Agra during the Ram Navami procession. Regional police said that the names of several office-bearers of the Bharat Hindu Mahasabha have also surfaced in the cow slaughter plot. 

Four men of the Hindu Mahasabha have been arrested after they slaughtered cows in Agra in an apparent bid to implicate Muslim men against whom they had a grudge.

Uttar Pradesh has a stringent anti-cow slaughter law, providing a maximum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh for the offence.

The cow slaughter allegedly took place at Gautam Nagar which is within the jurisdiction of the Itimad ud Daulah police station area of Agra, on the eve of Ram Navami, March 29.

Members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha reached the area on the day, claiming that beef had been recovered from the caves. A police complaint was filed by one Jitendra Kushwaha.

Locals Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nakim and Mohammad Shanu were named in the FIR.

Hindutva activists gheraoed the police station to demand the arrest of the accused. Two of the men – Imran Qureshi, a fourth suspect, and Shanu – were arrested the next day.

However, police said that during interrogation it was revealed that the arrested had had nothing to do with the slaughter of cows and that the national spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Sanjay Jat, was the main conspirator.

Police said that Shanu, Imran and others were in a dispute with Nakeem, Bijjo and Rizwan. The last three are brothers. Nakeem is a Municipal Corporation employee and had earlier allegedly conspired to send some of them to jail.

Holding a grudge against Nakeem, Shanu and Imran had allegedly conspired to ensnare him in a cow slaughter case. They allegedly collaborated with the original complainant Khushwaha, along with several others and the Mahasabha spokesperson Jat who pointed fingers at Nakeem and the others.

“Jitendra was found to have lied to us during the interrogation. He, Sanjay and a few others were near the spot of the cow slaughter, call records suggest, not those they named in the police complaint. Call records also show that the accused persons had not gone to that spot in over a month,” a police officer said. 

News Network
April 5,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 5: Renowned agriculturalist Dr. Livingston Chandramohan Soans passed away on Wednesday, April 5 at his home in Moodbidiri, leaving behind a rich legacy in the field of agriculture.

Dr. Sons, fondly known as L.C. Sons, was born on April 4, 1934, and had just turned 89 the day before his passing. He was known for ‘Soans Farm’ located near Moodbidri.

‘Soans Farm’ excels in multiple crop combinations like coconut, pepper, and pineapple or mango, pepper and vanilla. Pineapple has been the major produce since Dr Soans’ father’s time in the early 1930s. Other produce are Cashew, Banana, Arecanut, Nutmeg, cinnamon and more. Ornamental and fruit nursery has been developed to a scientific level along with medicinal plants and herbs. To enhance the value and utility of the venture a canning factory functions which also contributes to better employment and fiscal wellbeing locally. A holiday service for students and others learners gives a golden opportunity to those interested.

Hailing from a farming family in Bannadka, Dr. Soans dedicated his entire life to agriculture. He completed his Ph.D. in Botany from Montana VV and was a pioneer in the cultivation of different varieties of bamboo, pineapples, and various fruits and vegetables from across the country in the soil of Mudbidiri Bannadka. His contributions to agriculture have been extraordinary, and he was considered a legendary figure in the field.

Apart from his work in agriculture, Dr. Soans was socially active and held several prominent positions in various associations. As a consultant of Mudubidiri Kadalkere Nature Reserve, he played a crucial role in several development works.

Dr Soans’ deep involvement in education and social development was vast. He was a trustee of several reputed institutions. He had served as President of the Rotary Club of Moodbidri. He was an adviser to Govt. run agricultural societies.

Dr. Soans received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to agriculture, including the Best Horticultural Achievement Award from Bengaluru Krishi VV and a Special Alumni Award from Montana VV.

Dr. Soans is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, and his brother. The funeral is expected to take place tomorrow, with Dr. Sons’ daughter flying in from England to attend the last rites. Dr. Sons’ legacy in the field of agriculture will continue to inspire generations to come.

