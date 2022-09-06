  1. Home
  2. Bad governance, high corruption, lack of urban reforms responsible for Bengaluru floods: Mohandas Pai

Bad governance, high corruption, lack of urban reforms responsible for Bengaluru floods: Mohandas Pai

News Network
September 7, 2022

bengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 7: Information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has said the havoc caused in Bengaluru due to heavy rains was a result of multiple factors, including bad governance, high corruption and lack of urban reforms.

Both political leaders and bureaucrats have failed the citizens, the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd said on the floods in parts of Bengaluru following two days of torrential rains.

"...result of ineffective government, bad governance and high corruption. Money is allocated and largely shoddy work due to high corruption, lack of capability in the corporation, illegal construction, the list goes on," Pai said.

It also shows lack of urban reforms across all our cities over the last 30 years, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 7,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 7: Income Tax raids are underway at Manipal Group of Institutions at multiple locations in Bengaluru. Officials are said to be conducting raids at 20 locations including Manipal hospitals and offices.

Raids are also being conducted at Manipal Hospital near High Grounds Police Station since 6:30 am today. 16 officers are said to be checking documents at the hospital.

Raids are also being conducted at Manipal Groups' finance division in Manipal town of Udupi district, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah asked a string of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi timed for his visit to Mangaluru on Friday. 

"Is this visit of yours a tour to see the development? Or to see the disaster?" Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets targeting Modi, branded as #AnswerMadiModi. 

"South Canara entrepreneurs established Syndicate, Corporation, Vijaya, Canara & Karnataka banks. Mr Modi, you completely erased the names of the 3 banks. Is this development? Or disaster?" Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah said the Corporation Bank was founded by Haji Abdullah (1906), Syndicate Bank by TMA Pai, Upendra Pai and Vaman Kudva (1925) and Vjiaya Bank by AB Shetty (1931). "Is your decision to erase these names not an injustice towards these great entrepreneurs?" he said. 

The Congress leader pointed out that the Bajpe airport was Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution with efforts from then MP U Srinivas Malya. "This airport is now handed over to your businessman friend Adani. Is this your development? Or disaster?" he said, accusing Modi of 'crony capitalism'.

Similarly, Siddaramaiah said the New Mangaluru Port was the contribution of Indira Gandhi and Mallya. "Mr Modi, you have been selling the port rights to your crony friend Adani. Is this your development? Or disaster?"

The former chief minister also said that the Bajpe airport, the Mangaluru port, National Highway 66, the regional engineering college, and others were "contributions of Congress". 

He asked Modi to spell out the contributions of the BJP and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel (the Karnataka BJP president). "Sinking Mangaluru? Igniting communal fires?" he said rhetorically. "Is this your development? Or disaster?"

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 30,2022

flood.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Karnataka government has estimated rain and flood-related losses since June to the tune of Rs 7,647.13 crore, and will be sending a proposal to the Centre seeking a relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

It will also ask the Union government to depute an Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess damages caused by rains, floods and landslides in the State, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday.

“A total of 23,794 houses have been damaged and crop loss is to the tune of 5.8 lakh hectares since June, so far. So we will be requesting for a central relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per NDRF norms. This does not include the losses due to rains in the last few days,” Ashoka said.

Detailing the compensation being provided by the State to those affected by rains, he said, the government is with the affected people and will provide all possible assistance in rebuilding their lives.

“We will get central relief, but the Chief Minister has given instructions to provide immediate relief without waiting for Central assistance,” he said, adding that there have been rains and related flooding and landslides successively during the last five years.

Since June 1, Karnataka has received 820 mm of rainfall, affecting 27 districts and 187 villages, impacting a population of 29,967; while nine mm rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours affecting 20 villages in Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara and Mandya districts, impacting lives of 3,000 people.

According to the Minister, a total of 96 people have lost their lives, while three are missing due to rain-related incidents since June; three people have died in the last 24 hours alone.

Regarding rains that the State is witnessing for the last few days, he said, Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to take necessary measures and provide immediate relief to those affected by rain-related incidents like house damage. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.