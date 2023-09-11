  1. Home
  Bank official found dead in hotel swimming pool in Mangaluru

Bank official found dead in hotel swimming pool in Mangaluru

News Network
September 11, 2023

motimahal.jpg

Mangaluru, Sep 11: A bank official was found dead inside the swimming pool of a prominent hotel in the heart of Mangaluru city today morning.

The deceased has been officially identified as Gopu R Nair, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram in the state of Kerala.

According to preliminary information, Nair had checked into the hotel on Sunday, and the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Monday when he left his room at approximately 4 a.m.

A case has been registered at jurisdictional Pandeshwar police station and investigations are on.

News Network
August 30,2023

Mysuru, Aug 30: AICC leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that at a time when all other states are approaching Congress to deliver poll promises, Prime Minister Modi should also be appreciating the Grand Old Party's welfare programmes.

"However, he turns a blind eye to it. He believes that whatever he does is right. People should step forward and fight to save the Constitution and democracy. Else, we will go back to the pre-Independence era", Kharge said.

He was speaking after launching the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru on Wednesday. 

"PM Modi had said that our promises in Karnataka are not true. The implementation of Gruha Lakshmi is yet another proof that we walk our talk. No where in the country such welfare programmes are implemented," he said.

"We have report cards with list of achievements of each Congress leader whenever we were in power, right from the era of Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhai Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. BJP leaders indulge in criticism as they have no achievements to share their report cards," Kharge said.

He said, "All the airports, ports, institutes including AIIMS, IITs are our contribution. BJP picks our old programmes, paints it, and inaugurates them," Kharge said.

"When India got independence, literacy rate of the country was 18 per cent. It increased to 74 per cent in 2014. Female literacy increased from 7 per cent to 65 per cent in 2014. The literacy rate of SCs, STs, and minorities increased from 7 per cent to 66 per cent, 59 per cent, and 59 per cent, respectively in 2014. Number of primary schools increased from 2 lakh to 8 lakh in 2014. Average life span, which was 32 years, increased to 71 years of age. Infant mortality rate in Gujarat is 40 to 45 per 1000 births, while it is 30 in the entire country. We brought voting rights for all by implementing the Universal Adult Franchise. Decreased the voting age from 21 years to 18 years. Rajiv Gandhi brought voting rights for women in panchayat and municipal elections. Dr B R Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru brought the Indian Constitution. Congress brought MNREGA and Food Security Act. Congress-led state governments too have implemented several welfare programmes in the past, including Anna Bhagya scheme in Karnataka. Are all these not indicators of progress? " Kharge questioned. 

Kharge further slammed BJP and said, "They only loan money to a few big businessmen who later flee from the country without repaying."

News Network
September 7,2023

shashi.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 7: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a swipe at the government over the India-Bharat naming row, saying the opposition bloc could call itself the "Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT)" and then perhaps the ruling party might stop the "fatuous game of changing names".

His remarks came after invitations for a G20 dinner sent out by President Droupadi Murmu, describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India', triggered a massive furore on Tuesday with the opposition alleging that the Modi government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.

In a post on X, Mr Tharoor said, "We could of course call ourselves the Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT). Then perhaps the ruling party might stop this fatuous game of changing names." The Congress is a constituent of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had on X said, "Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA (alliance) parties? It is BHARAT - Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT. Jeetega INDIA!"

Mr Tharoor on Tuesday had said while there is no constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat', he hopes the government will not be so "foolish" to completely dispense with 'India' which has "incalculable brand value".

The Congress MP had also claimed it was Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah who had objected to the name 'India' since it implied that "our country was the successor state to the British Raj and Pakistan a seceding state".

News Network
September 3,2023

draought.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the state government will decide on declaring taluks beset by deficit rainfall as drought-affected areas on September 4.

He said 113 taluks have already been identified as hit by drought, and 73 more may get added to the list where a joint survey will be carried out.

"There has been deficit rainfall this year. In June, there was about 56 per cent shortage in rainfall. Then in July, there was near normal rainfall, but again there was shortage in rainfall in August," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there is a cabinet sub-committee under the leadership of the state Revenue Minister to review the drought situation, which has already held three meetings, and they are once again meeting on September 4.

"As many as 113 taluks have been identified for drought and joint surveys are being done. On September 4, a decision will be arrived at on declaring them as drought-hit as per norms. Another 73 taluks too are facing drought as per reports, so a joint survey has been ordered there too. Once the survey report comes, it will be decided on declaring them also as drought-hit," he added.

Further stating that after the declaration of drought, a memorandum will be submitted to the central government for assistance to the drought-affected taluks, the Chief Minister said the Centre will send a committee to conduct the survey following the submission, and once they submit the report, funds will be released as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines.

"The state government will carry out relief works with this grant. Apart from that, the state government will also allocate money for relief works," he said.
Noting that there has been no revision in NDRF norms since 2020, Siddaramaiah said a letter has been written to the central government to revise the NDRF guidelines and give more compensation to the states.

