Banter in Assembly: Yatnal accuses Siddaramaiah of ‘adjustment politics’; will retire if you prove, retorts CM

News Network
July 12, 2023

Bengaluru, July 12: Asserting that he has never indulged in "adjustment politics" throughout his political life, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday declared in the Legislative Assembly that, if someone proves that he had indeed done so, he would immediately quit politics.

The House also witnessed a banter on who will be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, when Siddaramaiah took a dig at senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stating that he has information that the latter will not be chosen for the key position.

Both these issues came up when the Chief Minister was making an intervention to clarify on 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, which will provide up to 200 units of free electricity to households, as JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was speaking on the Motion of Thanks to Governor's address in the Assembly.

"Mr Yatnal, I thought you are a good parliamentarian, but you repeatedly intervening doesn't make you a good parliamentarian. I know that you are also one of the aspirants to become the Leader of Opposition, please don't be under the impression that by repeatedly raising objections and intervening you will be made opposition leader," Siddaramaiah said, as Yatnal raised repeated objections.

"It won't happen like that, please sit. They (BJP leadership) will make whomever they want as LoP... Don't be under the wrong impression that you will be made (LoP), just because you repeatedly intervene when someone is speaking...according to my information, they will not make you," Siddaramaiah added.

Despite this being the second week since the legislature session began, the BJP, which is the principal opposition party in the state, is yet to appoint the Leader of Opposition.

Yatnal reminded Siddaramaiah that ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, he had repeatedly predicted that JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy would not become the Chief Minister, but after the poll, Kumaraswamy went on to hold the post.

"You are now predicting that I will not become the Leader of the Opposition...it means that I will become 100 per cent," he said, taking a dig at Siddaramaiah.

As Siddaramaiah reiterated that Yatnal will not become LoP and pointed out that there are other aspirants for the post like senior BJP legislators R Ashoka and C N Ashwath Narayan among others, Yatnal rebuked by telling the Chief Minister his attempts to "set fire" within the party by trying to instigate its leaders and create rift between them, will not work out.

With Siddaramaiah once again stating that he has information that Yatnal will not be made the LoP, the latter countered by stating that this proves that the Chief Minister has indulged in "adjustment politics".

"You (Siddaramaiah) have information that I will not become LoP, it means you have entered into adjustment with someone (in BJP)," he said.

To this, Siddaramaiah hit back by stating that he has never done adjustment politics in his political career. "You can ask anyone, whether I have gone to any Chief Minister or Minister's house asking for any favour, while I was in opposition."

"I don't have such practice. I don't have the habit of making adjustments in my political life... I have been in this Assembly since 1983, Yediyurappa (BJP veteran) and I entered this Assembly together... Since 1983 to this day, if it is proven that I have indulged in adjustment politics with the opposing party, I will retire from politics immediately. I have not indulged in such a thing till today in my life," he added.

Several BJP leaders had recently come out in the open criticising their own colleagues, following the Assembly polls debacle, with statements that "adjustment politics" with a section of the Congress leaders, contributed to the party's rout in the Assembly elections, sparking off a political debate.

Agencies
July 7,2023

The launch of social media app Threads as a competitor to Twitter is a game-changer.

Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, launched the new platform yesterday, ahead of schedule. Threads was welcomed almost immediately – especially by hordes of Twitter users that have watched in dismay as their beloved platform crumbles in the hands of Elon Musk.

In less than 24 hours, Threads attracted some 30 million users. And with Meta already having more than two billion Instagram users who can directly link their accounts to it, Threads’ user base will grow fast.

With its simple black and white feed, and features that let you reply, love, quote and comment on other people’s “threads”, the similarities between Threads and Twitter are obvious.

The question now is: will Threads be the one that finally unseats Twitter?

We’ve been here before

In October of last year, Twitter users looked on helplessly as Elon Musk became CEO. Mastodon was the first “escape plan”. But many found its decentralised servers difficult and confusing to use, with each one having very different content rules and communities.

Many Twitter fans created “back up” Mastodon accounts in case Twitter crashed, and waited to see what Musk would do next. The wait wasn’t long. Platform instability and outages became common as Musk started laying off Twitter staff (he has now fired about 80% of Twitter’s original workforce).

Shortly after, Musk horrified users and made headlines by upending Twitter’s verification system and forcing “blue tick” holders to pay for the privilege of authentication. This opened the door for account impersonations and the sharing of misinformation at scale. Some large corporate brands left the platform, taking their advertising dollars with them.

Musk also labelled trusted news organisations such as the BBC as “state-owned” media, until public backlash forced him to retreat. More recently, he started limiting how many tweets users can view and announced that TweetDeck (a management tool for scheduling tweets) would be limited to paid accounts.

Twitter users have tried several alternatives, including Spoutible and Post. Bluesky, which came from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, is gaining ground – but its growth has been limited due to its invitation-only registration process.

Nothing had quite captured the imagination of Twitter followers … until now.

Community is the key to success

Before Musk’s reign, Twitter enjoyed many years of success. It had long been a home for journalists, governments, academics and the public to share information on the key issues of the day. In emergencies, Twitter offered real-time support. During some of the worst disasters, users have shared information and made life-saving decisions.

While not without flaws – such as trolls, bots and online abuse – Twitter’s verification process and the ability to block and report inappropriate content was central to its success in building a thriving community.

This is also what sets Threads apart from competitors. By linking Threads to Instagram, Meta has given itself a significant head-start towards reaching the critical mass of users needed to establish itself as a leading platform (a privilege Mastodon didn’t enjoy).

Not only can Threads users retain their usernames, they can also bring their Instagram followers with them. The ability to retain community in an app that provides a similar experience to Twitter is what makes Threads the biggest threat yet.

My research shows that people crave authority, authenticity and community the most when they engage with online information. In our new book, my co-authors Donald O. Case, Rebekah Willson and I explain how users search for information from sources they know and trust.

Twitter fans want an alternative platform with similar functionality, but most importantly they want to quickly find “their people”. They don’t want to have to rebuild their communities. This is likely why so many have stayed on Twitter, even as Musk has done so well to run it into the ground.

Challenges ahead

Of course, Twitter users may also be concerned about jumping from the frying pan into the fire. Signing up to yet another Meta app comes with its own concerns.

New Threads users who read the fine print will note that their information will be used to “personalize ads and other experiences” across both platforms. And users have pointed out you can only delete your Threads account if you delete your Instagram account.

This kind of entrenchment could be off-putting for some.

Moreover, Meta decided to not launch Threads anywhere in the European Union yesterday due to regulatory concerns. The EU’s new Digital Markets Act could raise challenges for Threads.

For example, the act sets out businesses can’t “track end users outside of [their] core platform service for the purpose of targeted advertising, without effective consent having been granted”. This may be in conflict with Threads’ privacy policy.

Meta has also announced plans to eventually move Threads towards a decentralised infrastructure. In the app’s “How Threads Works” details, it says “future versions of Threads will work with the fediverse”, enabling “people to follow and interact with each other on different platforms, including Mastodon”.

This means people will be able to view and interact with Threads content from non-Meta accounts, without needing to sign up to Threads. Using the ActivityPub standard (which enables decentralised interoperability between platforms), Threads could then function the same way as WordPress, Mastodon and email servers – wherein users of one server can interact with others.

When and how Threads achieves this plan for decentralised engagement – and how this might impact users’ experience – is unclear.

Did Meta steal ‘trade secrets’?

As for Musk, he’s not going down without a fight. Just hours after Threads’ release, Twitter’s lawyer Alex Spiro released a letter accusing Meta of “systematic” and “unlawful misappropriation” of trade secrets.

The letter alleges former Twitter employees hired by Meta were “deliberately assigned” to “develop, in a matter of months, Meta’s copycat ‘Threads’ app”. Meta has disputed these claims, according to reports, but the rivalry between the two companies seems far from over.

News Network
July 11,2023

Mangaluru, Jul 11: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Mangalore has demanded that the draft copy of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be made available to all stakeholders and public before any discussion on the matter is initiated.

At a meeting held to discuss the pros and cons of the implementation of the UCC on Sunday, Christian leaders of the Diocese pointed out that the community is not able to answer the queries and submit suggestions to the Law Commission of India (LCI) as a draft of the UCC is not available. The Mangalore Diocese has resolved that there is no need for an urgent implementation of the UCC.

“A committee involving members from all stakeholders, including the Christians, should be formed to hold a larger consultation on the constitutional significance and positive impacts of the UCC prior to its implementation. Personal law is part of the religious practices of the Indian Christians. The proposed UCC is an unwarranted intervention into the Christian religion,” the diocese noted.

Article 25, 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution ensures the rights of the minority. Christian personal law is based on the religion and practices of the Christian community and it is protected under the Constitution of India. The Christian community opposes attempts to extend any other personal laws on Christian minority. Such attempts will destroy the social, religious and cultural identity of the Indian Christians, the meet resolved.

Former Karnataka high court judge John Michael D’Cunha delivered the keynote address and advocate MP Noronha coordinated the interaction with community members. The meeting resolved to submit a memorandum to the law commission on the resolutions adopted based on the suggestions of the community members.

Mangalore Diocese bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, vicar general Maxim Noronha, chancellor Victor George D’Souza, former MLA JR Lobo, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, opposition leader of Mangaluru City Corporation council Naveen D’Souza were present.

News Network
July 10,2023

Riyadh, July 10: The Hajj and Umrah Ministry has stressed that all Umrah companies and establishments must adhere to the services controls' document of the pilgrims, and visitors of the Prophet’s Mosque who are coming from outside Saudi Arabia in the new Umrah season of 1445 AH.

The document has revealed that the pilgrims in the age category under 18-years-old must be with a companion.

The reservation of the contracted services should be within the program, provided that it includes the main required services to issue the Umrah permit, which is the residency place, transportation inside Saudi Arabia, insurance, and the ground services.

The duration of the program must be compatible with the actual residence period of the pilgrims inside the Kingdom, provided that the validity of the residency (Iqama) does not exceed 90 days from the date of entering Saudi Arabia, or with a maximum of the following date 29/11/1445 AH.

The document has classified the newly licensed companies and establishments, whose number has reached 350 and might reach 550 by the end of the upcoming two weeks, into 3 categories (A, B, and C) according to their numerical inputs in the past two years.

The companies and establishments who were licensed for the first time are in the category C have also the right to move to a higher classification according to its numerical inputs during the first operational period specified by 90 days.

The classified companies are obligated to enter the specified numbers for them to move to a higher classification, except for the companies and establishments in category A.

The companies in the category B and C who were not able to achieve the required numbers will not be able to continue entering new numbers, except of what is based to its real inputs during this season according to the entry and exit system that applied during the late of last season.

This obliges them to let 75% from the pilgrims who are inside Saudi Arabia to depart to their countries, therefore, they then will be allowed to enter new numbers.

This classification will contribute in improving the inputs of the emerging establishments and companies, as well as reducing the costs of the Umrah programs to reach new numbers.

The document also requires the Umrah companies, after issuing the visa, to make an actual reservation to perform Umrah or to pray in the Prophet's Mosque via the Nusuk app, in a way that is suitable with the pilgrims' program.

It must be taken into account that the permits in Nusuk app are approved and active permits, unless the entry of the pilgrim to Saudi Arabia has not been proven before 6 hours from the start of the permit, otherwise, the permit will automatically be canceled.

In the event that the pilgrims' program has been amended, then, the previous permits in Nusuk app should be deleted, and to re-issue them in accordance with the updated dates of the program.

It is necessary that the pre-readiness data be entered before the arrival of pilgrims with a maximum of 24 hours. The companies must abide by requesting the buses through the grouping orders from and to the land, sea and air ports, and those in between the cities.

The companies should take into account that the grouping orders are in accordance with the latest update for the pilgrim's program.

In the event that one group of Umrah pilgrims comes in multiple batches and at separate times, then the companies must take into account the approved policies of the General Syndicate of Cars (GSC) in this regard.

Moreover, the companies are the ones who are responsible for the pilgrims' transportation and their services inside Saudi Arabia after the end of the contracted program. Also before the expiration of the validity period of stay in the visa.

They must follow up the updates for the air carriers' requirements according to the pilgrim country when they depart from Saudi Arabia and before boarding the plane in case the staff in the airport did not allow the pilgrim to travel. The authorized company is responsible for hosting the pilgrims.

Grouping the pilgrims and guiding them must be through groups from the residency place to the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah or for a visiting purpose.

Each group must have a leader based on the time and the approved program, who also takes responsibility for any violation of the organization and the consequences that may occur.

The companies and establishments are obligated to enter the data of pilgrims, who want to depart, through the platform in the pre-entered grouping order, also to print a list of passengers’ names on each bus and hand it over to the driver.

They have also to guide the buses to the grouping centers to complete the departure procedure, and to ensure that the external agencies inform the pilgrims with the necessity of following up the regulations and guides related to not carrying any prohibited items upon their arrival.

Companies should notify the external agencies to ensure that no prohibited materials are entered, as they must guide the pilgrims the importance of their adherence to customs disclosure instructions at the ports upon arrival or departure

The document said that it is important for companies and establishments to provide the necessary services for the pilgrims upon their presence inside Saudi Arabia, noting that a representative must accompany the pilgrims when they visit the historical sites.

The document required them also to make a plan for grouping the pilgrims in rainy conditions in order to ensure their safety.

The establishments and companies should be obligated by providing management and field cadres to serve the pilgrims and introducing them with the electronic path, in addition to the contact data.

They are also asked to employ a number of representatives that is appropriate with the number of pilgrims, and in accordance with what the Ministry decides in this regard.

