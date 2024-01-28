Bantwal: Elderly couple burnt alive while attempting to extinguish fire on hill near their home

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed or wounded in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours as the occupying regime presses ahead with its genocidal war against the besieged territory.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA cited medical and local sources as saying on Wednesday that civil defense and ambulance crews had retrieved the bodies of at least 25 people and dozens of wounded individuals following an Israeli airstrike targeting multiple homes in the al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.

They also recovered the bodies of seven people after the occupation vehicles withdrew from the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime’s artillery also targeted the neighborhoods of al-Manara and Batn al-Sameen, as well as the center and south of Khan Yunis.

The area east of the Jabalia refugee camp was bombed by the Israeli military force, adding that the occupying regime’s air force also carried out intense airstrikes targeting Ansar complex and a port west of Gaza City.

“A large number of people are still missing under rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them,” WAFA said.

Medical sources also warned of deteriorating humanitarian disaster in the war-torn territory as 350,000 patients in chronic conditions are without medication in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the news agency reported on the complete outage of communications and Internet services in Gaza for the sixth day in a row due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

The Israeli regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the aggression, Israel has killed more than 24,448 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 61,504 Palestinians.

The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.