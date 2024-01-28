  1. Home
Bantwal: Elderly couple burnt alive while attempting to extinguish fire on hill near their home

News Network
January 28, 2024

Bantwal, Jan 28: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, an elderly couple’s attempt to extinguish a fire that had engulfed a stretch of grass atop a hill near their home went horribly wrong as both were charred to death. 

The tragedy occurred at Tundu Padavu near Loretto in Bantwal taulk of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday, January 28 afternoon. 
 
The deceased have been identified as Gilbert Carlo (79) and his wife Christine Carlo (70).

It is said that the elderly couple had noticed flames on the hill near their house and rushed there to check on it. They volunteered to extinguish it fearing that it mind spread to the neighbourhood.  However, the fire engulfed the couple in the process. 

By the time the neighbours noticed the incident, the elderly couple had been already charred to death. Bantwal police station personnel visited the spot.

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 17,2024

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed or wounded in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours as the occupying regime presses ahead with its genocidal war against the besieged territory.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA cited medical and local sources as saying on Wednesday that civil defense and ambulance crews had retrieved the bodies of at least 25 people and dozens of wounded individuals following an Israeli airstrike targeting multiple homes in the al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.

They also recovered the bodies of seven people after the occupation vehicles withdrew from the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime’s artillery also targeted the neighborhoods of al-Manara and Batn al-Sameen, as well as the center and south of Khan Yunis.

The area east of the Jabalia refugee camp was bombed by the Israeli military force, adding that the occupying regime’s air force also carried out intense airstrikes targeting Ansar complex and a port west of Gaza City.

“A large number of people are still missing under rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them,” WAFA said.

Medical sources also warned of deteriorating humanitarian disaster in the war-torn territory as 350,000 patients in chronic conditions are without medication in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the news agency reported on the complete outage of communications and Internet services in Gaza for the sixth day in a row due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

The Israeli regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the aggression, Israel has killed more than 24,448 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 61,504 Palestinians.

The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

News Network
January 18,2024

Udupi, Jan 18: Sri Sugunendra Teertha, chief of the Puthige mutt, ascended the ‘Paryaya Peeta’ at Udupi Sri Krishna temple amid festivities in the small hours on Thursday.

For the next two years, the Paryaya seer will oversee the administration and pujas at the Udupi Sri Krishna temple, as per the traditional cyclic rotation of the administration among the eight mutts of Udupi.

Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swami took a holy dip at Dandatheertha lake in Kaup at 1.30 am and reached Jodukatte to take part in the rituals and grand Paryaya procession. He was accompanied by his junior pontiff Sri Susheendra Teertha.

After having darshan of Lord Krishna, the Puthige seer was handed over the charge of the Udupi Sri Krishna temple by Admar mutt seer Sri Vishwapriya Teertha by leading him to the Sarvajna Peeta.

Earlier, various tableaus, ‘pili vesha’ teams and music bands joined the colourful Paryaya procession. The Puttige seers were taken in a beautifully decorated palanquin placed on open vehicles.

Udupi district in-charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP and Union Minister Shobha Karandlanje, MLAs Yashpal Suvarna, V Sunil Kumar and former minister Pramod Madhwaraj were present.

News Network
January 17,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 17: It was business as usual for the SpiceJet crew onboard a Mumbai-Bengaluru flight yesterday till they realised that a passenger was trapped inside the toilet. The crew found that the door lock had malfunctioned, and their repeated attempts to rescue the passenger came to nothing.

The trapped passenger, meanwhile, was in a state due to this shock confinement. To calm the passenger down, the crew wrote a note on a piece of paper and slipped it under the toilet door.

"Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in a few minutes. So please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come. Do not panic," said the note, which has now gone viral on social media.

The passenger was eventually rescued after the plane landed in Bengaluru and an engineer managed to unlock the door. By then, he had been confined for more than an hour. The flier, SpiceJet said in a statement, was provided medical attention soon after rescue.

"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," a statement from the airlines said.

"Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support," it added.

SpiceJet has expressed regret and apologised for the inconvenience to the passenger and said it will refund the full airfare.

