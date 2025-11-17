Bantwal: Man arrested for illegal cow slaughter; property seized

Bantwal: Police arrested a 57-year-old man for illegal cattle slaughter following a raid at Arala village in Bantwal taluk on November 16. The accused has been identified as Mayyaddi (57), a resident of Arala.

Dakshina Kannada SP Dr Arun K said that acting on reliable information, personnel from the Bantwal Rural Police Station conducted a raid on the premises. Police found cattle being slaughtered and processed for meat in a shed on the property.

During the raid, officers found three individuals slaughtering a cow. While two of them escaped, Mayyaddi was arrested on the spot.

Police also rescued three cows and a calf and seized 150 kg of beef from the site.

A case has been registered under:

• Sections 4, 5, 7, and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act

• Section 11(1)(D) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

• Sections 303(2) and 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the other suspects.

Police said the accused had set up an unauthorised slaughterhouse in the shed and were using electricity from their house to carry out the activity. As a result, the Bantwal Rural Police have seized the house and shed, and a report will be submitted to the Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the Mangaluru Subdivision recommending confiscation of the property.