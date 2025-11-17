  1. Home
  2. Bantwal: Man arrested for illegal cow slaughter; property seized

Bantwal: Man arrested for illegal cow slaughter; property seized

News Network
November 17, 2025

property.jpg

Bantwal: Police arrested a 57-year-old man for illegal cattle slaughter following a raid at Arala village in Bantwal taluk on November 16. The accused has been identified as Mayyaddi (57), a resident of Arala.

Dakshina Kannada SP Dr Arun K said that acting on reliable information, personnel from the Bantwal Rural Police Station conducted a raid on the premises. Police found cattle being slaughtered and processed for meat in a shed on the property.

During the raid, officers found three individuals slaughtering a cow. While two of them escaped, Mayyaddi was arrested on the spot.

Police also rescued three cows and a calf and seized 150 kg of beef from the site.

A case has been registered under:

•    Sections 4, 5, 7, and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act

•    Section 11(1)(D) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

•    Sections 303(2) and 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the other suspects.

Police said the accused had set up an unauthorised slaughterhouse in the shed and were using electricity from their house to carry out the activity. As a result, the Bantwal Rural Police have seized the house and shed, and a report will be submitted to the Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the Mangaluru Subdivision recommending confiscation of the property.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 12,2025

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has once again extended the deadline for citizens who were unable to participate in the state’s Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the “caste census.”

Those left out can now complete the enumeration online until November 30, news agency PTI reported.

The large-scale door-to-door survey, which concluded on October 31, recorded an 89.48% participation rate across the state. According to officials, nearly 4.22 lakh households had refused to take part, while another 34.49 lakh homes were found locked or vacant during the enumeration period.

To ensure everyone has a chance to be included, the Commission has provided an online self-declaration option available at https://kscbcselfdeclaration.karnataka.gov.in

The initial extension had allowed submissions until November 10, but the deadline has now been pushed further to the end of the month.

“In order to provide an opportunity to everyone to participate in the survey, the period for self-participation through the online link has finally been extended till November 30,” the Commission said in its official statement on Tuesday according to the agency.

The survey began on September 22 and was initially scheduled to conclude by October 7, but the deadline was extended multiple times to improve coverage. So far, data from 6.13 crore residents out of the state’s 6.85 crore projected population (2025 estimate) has been collected.

The ongoing exercise, which uses a 60-question scientific questionnaire, is expected to cost around ₹420 crore. The state had earlier spent ₹165.51 crore on a similar survey conducted in 2015, which was later discarded without being published.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 14,2025

Mangaluru: A 58-year-old woman from the city was duped of ₹1.8 crore after cyber criminals impersonating Mumbai Police officers trapped her in a high-pressure ‘digital arrest’ scam.

According to the complaint filed at the CEN Crime Police Station, the ordeal began on October 24 when she received a call around 2.45 pm from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be from the Colaba Police Station, Mumbai, and falsely accused her of involvement in a money-laundering and human-trafficking case, alleging that she had received commissions and was now a suspect.

Frightened by the serious accusations, the victim was instructed to join a video call to “cooperate with the investigation.” During the call, she was asked to write a letter and send it to the caller via WhatsApp, further deepening the illusion of an official inquiry.

Over the next interactions, two individuals—introducing themselves as police officers Vinod Rathod and Rajesh Mishra—continued questioning her through WhatsApp video calls. They demanded her personal details, bank information, and account balances, convincing her that her accounts needed to be “verified”.

On the following day, the scammers directed her to transfer money for “inspection” and assured that the funds would be returned after verification. They also warned her against sharing any details with anyone, threatening severe legal action if she disobeyed.

Terrified and believing she was under investigation, the woman transferred a total of ₹1.8 crore in multiple instalments via RTGS to several bank accounts between October 28 and November 11.

Realising she had been duped, she reported the matter, and a case has now been registered at the CEN Crime Police Station, which has launched an investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 11,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department is set to take complete control of the 108 ambulance services by February 2026. The move aims to enhance efficiency and ensure uninterrupted emergency medical support across the state.

As part of the transition, the department plans to conduct recruitment tests for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) who provide first aid and medical assistance during patient transit.

The government will also procure 175 new ambulances from the Road Safety Authority to replace older vehicles that have frequent breakdowns. The new fleet will be equipped with Mobile Data Terminals—tablet devices designed to help technicians and drivers locate patients and nearby hospitals more effectively.

These devices will also integrate ambulance operations with e-Sanjeevini, the national telemedicine platform, allowing hospital doctors to guide EMTs in real time and prepare facilities before a patient’s arrival.

A new command control centre, staffed with over 250 personnel, will operate using 112 NGERSS software developed by C-DAC. This system enables call dispatchers to track ambulances, patients, and hospitals, ensuring that the nearest available vehicle is promptly assigned. All government hospitals have already been geo-tagged, and private hospital data is being added for full integration.

A pilot project in Chamarajanagar district has already demonstrated successful, delay-free ambulance dispatch using the new system.

To streamline fleet management, the department also plans to engage district-level agencies to manage ambulance drivers, ensuring transparency and accountability in service operations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.