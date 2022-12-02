  1. Home
  BCCI UAE chapter president S M Basheer passes away

December 2, 2022
December 2, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 2: S M Basheer, a well known NRI social worker and philanthropist from Dakshina Kannada passed away at a private hospital in Kerala's Kocchi. He was 50. 

Hailing from Shanti Nagar near BC Road, he was working in United Arab Emirates. 

He was the president of the UAE unit of the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industries. 

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter among others. 

Prior to shifting to UAE, he was working in Kuwait for a prolonged period.

November 22,2022
November 22,2022

Saudi Arabia sealed one of the biggest World Cup upsets by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start on Tuesday and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.

Messi rolled in a penalty to give Argentina a 10th-minute lead. But goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis their biggest win.

This also rivals shocking results such as Senegal beating then-titleholder France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener and the United States stunning England by the same score in 1950.

November 25,2022
November 25,2022

Hardline BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has claimed that Mangaluru blast accused had got 'Islamic State training' and had imparted the same to more than 40 people. Terming the information available about the blast accused Mohammed Shariq (24) as scary, she said the accused came out on bail in the anti-India graffiti case because intense investigation did not take place.

The graffiti case refers to slogans praising terror groups that had surfaced on some public walls in Mangaluru city in November 2020. Shariq was arrested in connection with the case and later released on bail. "He (Shariq) had given ISIS training to more than 40 people. There is information that he himself got ISIS training," Karandlaje Karandlaje, who is Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, told media persons in Bengaluru.

According to her, the suspected cooker bomb that exploded in a moving autorickshaw was meant for targeting the Kadri Manjunatha Swami Temple in Mangaluru. Maps of many temples in Mangaluru and its surrounding areas were found from Shariq, the Union Minister said adding that the accused had charted out a plan for it. The objective of the blast accused was to create communal clashes in coastal Karnataka, explosions in temples and create problems for various leaders, Karandlaje claimed.

The BJP leader also said that in the coastal region of Kerala and Karnataka, people trained by ISIS in Syria and the members of the banned outfit Popular Front of India are involved in terrorist activities. The minister appealed to the state police to cooperate with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in providing the necessary infrastructure and desired information to arrest the terrorists. On November 19, an explosion took place in an autorickshaw which the police called a terror act after the probe.

The state government has handed over the case to the NIA for further investigation.

November 18,2022
November 18,2022

Mangaluru, June 18: In a shocking news, a priest of a Hindu temple at Thumbay in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada was arrested on charges of sexually abusing and impregnating his minor stepdaughter. 

The arrested has been identified as Venkatesh Karanth, a resident of Rama Nivas, Thumbay. He is also a Hindutva activist. 

Karanth had married the victim’s mother after her first husband died in a road accident. The girl was living with the couple.

Karanth was reportedly sexually abusing stepdaughter repeatedly for several months. The girl is said to be in her fifth month of pregnancy now. A complaint was filed only after it came to light that victim is pregnant.

The Bantwal Rural Police have registered a case against Karanth under POCSO Act. The accused was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody. 

