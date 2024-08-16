Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry Felicitates Dr U T Ifthikar Ali

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
August 16, 2024

Mangaluru, Aug 16: The Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) extended a warm and heartfelt felicitation to Dr U T Ifthikar Ali on Friday, August 16, celebrating his recent appointment as the Karnataka State President of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP). The event, which highlighted Dr. Ifthikar Ali’s significant achievements, took place in the elegant setting of the Ocean Pearl Hotel auditorium in Mangaluru.

In his address following the felicitation, Dr. Ifthikar Ali humbly shared his decision to decline many of the governmental perks associated with his position, opting only for an office in Bengaluru that would enable him to better serve the people. He expressed his unwavering commitment to working for the benefit of the deserving, regardless of background or status.

Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University, graced the event as the chief guest. In his speech, he lauded Dr. Ifthikar Ali as a beacon of inspiration for the youth, expressing confidence that his new role would amplify his efforts to serve the community with dedication and integrity.

Presiding over the ceremony, Dr. S M Rasheed, Chairman of BCCI, spoke highly of Dr. Ifthikar Ali’s future prospects. He conveyed his hope to see him eventually represent Dakshina Kannada as a member of the Lok Sabha, underscoring the potential impact of his leadership.

In addition to his new role, Dr. Ifthikar Ali holds several other esteemed positions, including Syndicate Member of Rajiv Gandhi Health University, State President of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists, President of the Sports and Fitness Training Federation of India, and President of the UT Fareed Foundation.

The event was attended by a distinguished group of BCCI office bearers and community leaders, including Mansoor Ahmed Azad, Shaukat Shauri, Mumtaz Ali, Muhammad Haris, Abdul Razzak Goltamajalu, A H Muhammad, Abdullah Monu, Badruddeen Delta, Muhammad Arabi, Rahim Karnire, Hameed Kuliyar, Altaf Khateeb, H Muhammad, Lateef Mulky, P Hashir, Iqbal Ahmed Bengaluru, Dr. Yusuf Dubai, Dr. Kaup Muhammad, Ibrahim Gadiyar, Ibrahim Kodhichal, Haidar Parthippady, K Ashraf, Asgar Deccan, Riaz Bava, and many others.

The event commenced with a recitation of the Qur'an by Hafiz Hasan Sheikh, setting a reflective tone for the gathering. Nisar Fakir Muhammad from BCCI extended a warm welcome to the attendees, while General Secretary Muhammad Imtiaz managed the proceedings with poise and offered the vote of thanks. Rafeeq Master skillfully compered the event, ensuring its smooth flow.

August 16,2024

The Shepherds' International Academy celebrated the 78th Independence Day with grandeur on August 15, 2024. The event, which also included the school’s annual investiture ceremony, was attended by distinguished guests Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, an ex-principal and active member of Scouts and Bulbul, and Ms. Leanne Rodrigues, a B.Arch graduate and part of NMS.

The day began with the hoisting of the national flag by Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, alongside Chairman Ar. Mohammad Nisaar and trustees Mr. Sajid AK and Mr. S.M. Farook. The national anthem followed, setting a patriotic tone for the event.

The cultural program commenced with Ms. Sheza from Grade 5 as the Master of Ceremonies. A prayer service led by Grade 4 students was followed by an inspiring address from Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, who spoke on the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and the importance of safeguarding the nation's hard-won independence. Ms. Leanne Rodrigues then emphasized the nation’s ongoing progress since independence and the importance of civic responsibility.

Students showcased their talents through various cultural performances. Master Moidin Zayd of Grade 3 spoke about the importance of Independence Day, followed by a monologue by Grade 4 students depicting India's freedom fighters. A skit by Grade 5 students brought the Quit India Movement to life, moving the audience. A patriotic group song by Grade 6 students added to the festive spirit.

Following the Independence Day celebrations, the investiture ceremony took place. Newly elected members of the student council were inducted, with badges and sashes presented by Principal Ms. Lubna Banu, Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed, and the chief guests. Head Boy Master Maaz Naushad and Head Girl Ms. Amal Fathima Salim, along with other council members, took an oath to uphold the school's values and serve their peers with dedication.

Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed congratulated the new council members and urged them to lead with integrity and commitment. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Head Girl Ms. Amal Fathima Salim.

The day's celebrations not only honored India's independence but also inspired a sense of leadership and responsibility among the students.

August 10,2024

Mysuru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said Saturday that probe into some of the alleged scams are underway and he will speak on them once the investigation report comes to him.

The Congress veteran said he was overwhelmed at the success of the Janandolana held in Mysuru on Friday.

The Janandolan in the chief minister's home district was in support of him and to counter the opposition’s allegations and their foot march. Asked about opposition leaders' claim that they will continue their fight until the CM resigns, Siddaramaiah said, "Will I fear such things, will I bow down to such things? If they indulge in false propaganda. People will suppress their agitations that are with false allegations, on getting to know the truth."

The CM also visited Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple atop the Chamundi Hills after a long time to mark Shravana Shanivara. Last year he has visited the temple in August to make the goddess the first beneficiary of Gruhalakshmi scheme, one of the five guarantees of the Congress government.

Attacking the BJP in the state, Siddaramaiah said he knows what the saffron party state president B Y Vijayendra, his father and former CM B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Opposition Leader R Ashoka have done. “There are some more scams to be unearthed,” he added.

The BJP-JD(S) are scheduled to conclude their protest march on Saturday in Mysuru city. The final day of the 'Mysuru Chalo' protest march began at Ramaswamy circle here today and will culminate at Maharaja’s College Grounds, where a valedictory rally is organised.

To a question on the opposition’s allegations against him, Siddaramaiah said, he will tackle them politically and legally. Describing the allegation against him as ‘false’, he said, "I have spoken on a few issues in the Janandolan and will present some more issues before the people shortly."

Speaking on the Janandolana, the CM said, "It was held to counter the opposition’s padayatra, to counter their false allegations. It was held, to tell the truth to the people. The BJP-JD(S) alliance is trying to project me in bad light. They are trying to weaken the democratically-elected government in Karnataka. They think that they will be politically benefited, if they defame me. They are involved in various scams. I will expose them all, and initiate action against them."

August 8,2024

Mangaluru: Union minister of state for home affairs Nityananda Rai has informed Lok Sabha that the govt is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages, including Tulu, into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, in a question submitted to Parliament, had enquired about the status of the demand for the inclusion of Tulu language into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

He sought to know if govt was aware that the people of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod have demanded that Tulu be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Additionally, a response was sought regarding the procedure for the inclusion of any language under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India, as well as the efforts that are being taken for the consideration of the requests for more linguistic inclusion under the Eighth Schedule, keeping in mind the sentiments and other relevant considerations since the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committee efforts.

On Tuesday, MoS for home affairs Nityananda Rai submitted a written reply saying there have been demands from time to time for the inclusion of several languages in the Eighth Schedule, including Tulu. 

“However, there are no fixed criteria for the consideration of any language for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. As the evolution of dialects and languages is a dynamic process, influenced by socio-cultural, economic, and political developments, it is difficult to fix any criterion for languages for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. The earlier attempts, through the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committees, to evolve such fixed criteria have been inconclusive. The govt is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages in the Eighth Schedule. Such requests have to be considered keeping in mind these sentiments and other relevant considerations,” the minister said.

