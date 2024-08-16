Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry Felicitates Dr U T Ifthikar Ali

Mangaluru, Aug 16: The Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) extended a warm and heartfelt felicitation to Dr U T Ifthikar Ali on Friday, August 16, celebrating his recent appointment as the Karnataka State President of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP). The event, which highlighted Dr. Ifthikar Ali’s significant achievements, took place in the elegant setting of the Ocean Pearl Hotel auditorium in Mangaluru.

In his address following the felicitation, Dr. Ifthikar Ali humbly shared his decision to decline many of the governmental perks associated with his position, opting only for an office in Bengaluru that would enable him to better serve the people. He expressed his unwavering commitment to working for the benefit of the deserving, regardless of background or status.

Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University, graced the event as the chief guest. In his speech, he lauded Dr. Ifthikar Ali as a beacon of inspiration for the youth, expressing confidence that his new role would amplify his efforts to serve the community with dedication and integrity.

Presiding over the ceremony, Dr. S M Rasheed, Chairman of BCCI, spoke highly of Dr. Ifthikar Ali’s future prospects. He conveyed his hope to see him eventually represent Dakshina Kannada as a member of the Lok Sabha, underscoring the potential impact of his leadership.

In addition to his new role, Dr. Ifthikar Ali holds several other esteemed positions, including Syndicate Member of Rajiv Gandhi Health University, State President of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists, President of the Sports and Fitness Training Federation of India, and President of the UT Fareed Foundation.

The event was attended by a distinguished group of BCCI office bearers and community leaders, including Mansoor Ahmed Azad, Shaukat Shauri, Mumtaz Ali, Muhammad Haris, Abdul Razzak Goltamajalu, A H Muhammad, Abdullah Monu, Badruddeen Delta, Muhammad Arabi, Rahim Karnire, Hameed Kuliyar, Altaf Khateeb, H Muhammad, Lateef Mulky, P Hashir, Iqbal Ahmed Bengaluru, Dr. Yusuf Dubai, Dr. Kaup Muhammad, Ibrahim Gadiyar, Ibrahim Kodhichal, Haidar Parthippady, K Ashraf, Asgar Deccan, Riaz Bava, and many others.

The event commenced with a recitation of the Qur'an by Hafiz Hasan Sheikh, setting a reflective tone for the gathering. Nisar Fakir Muhammad from BCCI extended a warm welcome to the attendees, while General Secretary Muhammad Imtiaz managed the proceedings with poise and offered the vote of thanks. Rafeeq Master skillfully compered the event, ensuring its smooth flow.