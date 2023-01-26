  1. Home
  2. Belgian breed dogs join CISF canine squad at Mangaluru Airport

Belgian breed dogs join CISF canine squad at Mangaluru Airport

News Network
January 27, 2023

dogs.jpg

Manglauru, Jan 27: Two dogs of Belgian Malinois breed joined the canine squad of CISF that overlooks the security of the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). Max and Ranger are the two dogs that joined the CISF canine squad.

Max stood first and Ranger was second in the training that was held at the dog breeding and training centre of CISF at Taralu in Bengaluru, a release from the MIA here said.

The dogs were welcomed in a grand manner by the Airport Security Guards (ASG) wing of CISF.

The guards also gave a demonstration about defence tactics. Kishore Alva, executive director (projects and corporate business) was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Chief officer of airport security Kishore Kumar and others were present.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 27,2023

CMbommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appeared to have lost his cool as he snatched a microphone from the hands of a seer seated beside him during a public event on Thursday in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura to respond to criticism.

During the event, seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami raised the issue of flooding and poor infrastructure in the constituency and blamed politicians for the trouble.

Bommai responded saying that he is not someone who only gives assurances but someone gets work done. He added that he has released funds to find a solution to these problems.

A few months back, the residents of Mahadevapura were ravaged by floods following heavy rainfall affecting normal life. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 17,2023

rath.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 17: The ruling BJP in Karnataka is all set to take out a 'Rath Yatra' in the state after the budget session ahead of Assembly elections.

The Rath Yatra would be taken out from four directions in the state to reach out to the people.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated on Monday late night that the details regarding the same are yet to be finalised. CM Bommai is taking part in the two-day National Executive Committee meeting.

He also stated that many political decisions were being taken in the meeting. The information right from the booth level to the party organisation had been given.

The high command is likely to take a call regarding B.Y. Vijayendra, son of party veteran B.S. Yediyurappa. The party had snubbed him during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hubballi to inaugurate the National Youth Festival.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from Vijayapura has attacked the ruling BJP government in Karnataka over providing reservation to Panchamasali sub sect under OBC quota. He had attacked CM Bommai and cabinet ministers also. The religious seer had warned that if BJP expels MLA Yatnal, the Panchamasali community will stand with him.

Chief Minister Bommai is in a fix over the matter. He maintained that the matter had been brought to the notice of the high command and a decision would be taken in this regard after the national executive.

The saffron party is seriously putting all efforts to come back to power in the state on Hindutva agenda and in the name of PM Modi. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 25,2023

riots.jpg

Ahmedabad, Jan 25: A court at Halol town in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Tuesday acquitted 22 persons, accused of killing 17 members of Muslim community, including two children, for want of evidence in a case stemming from the 2002 post-Godhra communal riots in the state.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Harsh Trivedi acquitted all the 22 accused, eight of whom died during the pendency of the case, defence lawyer Gopalsinh Solanki said.

"The court acquitted all the accused in the case of rioting and murder of 17 members of a minority community, including two children, in Delol village of the district for want of evidence, Solanki said.

According to the prosecution, the victims were killed on February 28, 2002, and their bodies burnt with an intention to destroy evidence. Communal riots had broken out in different parts of the state a day after a bogie of the Sabarmati Express was torched by a mob near Godhra town in Panchmahal district on February 27, 2002, killing 59 passengers, most of them 'karsevaks' returning from Ayodhya.

An FIR (first information report) was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to murder and rioting after the violence in Delol village. Another police inspector lodged a case afresh nearly two years after the incident and arrested 22 persons for their alleged involvement in the riots. The prosecution was unable to gather enough evidence against the accused persons, and even witnesses turned hostile, Solanki said.

The defence lawyer said the bodies of the victims were never found. Police recovered bones from an isolated place on the banks of a river, but they were charred to such an extent that the identity of the victims could not be established, he said.

"Because of lack of evidence, the court acquitted all the 22 accused, eight of whom died during the trial," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.