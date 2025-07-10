Bengaluru among world’s top 10 tech talent hubs, leads Asia in office space demand

Bengaluru has cemented its status as one of the world’s top 10 technology talent hubs, standing shoulder to shoulder with global giants like Beijing and Tokyo, according to Colliers’ latest report, "Global Tech Markets: Top Talent Locations 2025."

The report analyzed over 200 cities worldwide on key indicators such as talent acquisition, venture capital (VC) funding, labor quality, talent pipeline, and sectoral composition. The findings reveal a dominant presence of Indian and Chinese cities in the global tech talent landscape — with India shining particularly bright.

India’s top six cities have secured positions among the top 10 in the Asia-Pacific region for tech talent acquisition, reflecting the country’s vast skilled workforce and thriving innovation ecosystem. Bengaluru and Hyderabad continue to lead the pack, offering a strong combination of deep talent pools, advanced IT infrastructure, and cost-effective operations — a combination highly attractive to global tech firms.

“India is a powerhouse of tech talent and a key player in the global innovation ecosystem,” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers. “Bengaluru and Hyderabad alone accounted for nearly half of the conventional office space leasing in H1 2025.”

During the first half of 2025, tech companies leased over 10 million sq. ft. of office space across India’s top seven cities, representing 40% of total demand for conventional office spaces. In flexible workspaces too, tech occupiers made up nearly 50% of leasing activity.

This surge is backed by India’s competitive advantages — from a large base of young, highly skilled professionals to an ever-expanding startup ecosystem. The report highlights a key trend: tech workforces are getting younger. Between 2014 and 2022, workers under 25 in the tech sector grew by 9%, a rate more than 20 times higher than the all-industry average. This demographic shift is fueling interest in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Jakarta.

Globally, demand is also surging for specialized roles like AI experts, data scientists, and cybersecurity professionals, as traditional IT job postings decline. Bengaluru's deep talent pool in these emerging areas is further reinforcing its appeal to international employers.

With high-quality office infrastructure, a robust digital backbone, and unmatched talent scalability, India’s tech cities are not just competing globally — they’re leading the way.