  2. Bengaluru CEO son's murder pre-planned; given heavy dose of syrup before smothering to death with pillow: Police

News Network
January 10, 2024

Panaji: The Goa police have found two empty bottles of a cough syrup in a room where the CEO of a start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned murder, an official said on Wednesday.

The post-mortem has revealed the child was smothered to death either with a cloth or a pillow, as per officials.

The accused woman, Suchana Seth, allegedly killed her son in the apartment at Candolim in Goa and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, police said.

She was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night and brought to Goa on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that during the inspection of the service apartment room where the woman stayed, they found two empty bottles (one big and another small) of a cough syrup.

"The post-mortem conducted on the body has indicated the possibility that the child might have been smothered to death and there were no signs of struggle," he said.

"We are examining the possibility if the woman gave a heavy dose of cough syrup to the child before putting him to death," the official said.

Enquiries with the service apartment staff revealed the woman had asked them to buy a small bottle of a cough syrup claiming she was having cough, he said, adding the bigger bottle might have been carried by her.

"It looks like a pre-planned murder," the official said.

According to police sources, the accused has denied her involvement in the crime during the interrogation and claimed the child was already dead when she got up from sleep.

"We don't buy her theory. Further investigation will reveal the motive behind killing the child. As of now, we know that she and her husband were estranged because of which she might have done this," a senior police official said.

Seth checked in the service apartment on January 6 and stayed there till January 8 before leaving for Bengaluru in a taxi.

Following her arrest, a court in Mapusa town of Goa on Tuesday remanded her in police custody for six days.

The child's father, Venkat Raman, who was in Jakarta (Indonesia), reached Hiriyur in Chitradurga on Tuesday night and took possession of his son's body after postmortem.

"He was strangled to death or what we call smothering. Either a cloth or a pillow was used. The child died due to strangulation. It doesn't look like the child was strangulated using hands. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used. The rigor mortis (postmortem muscle stiffness) had resolved in the child," Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's Administrative Officer Dr Kumar Naik told reporters.

Seth is the CEO of 'The Mindful AI Lab', and according to her LinkedIn profile, she is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs. 

News Network
January 6,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 6: Renowned folk scholar, researcher and litterateur Prof Amrutha Someshwara passed away on Saturday (January 6, 2024) due to age related illness. He was 89. 

A versatile writer, Amrutha Someshwara contributed to various genres, including novels, poems, dramas, and critical writings, in both Tulu and Kannada. His awards include the Karnataka Sahitya Academy award, Janapada and Yakshagana Academy award, Kendra Vidya Department award, K S Haridasa Bhatta award, Aryabhata award, Parthisubba award of Akashvani, Tulu Academy award, Kukkila award, Nudisiri award, and the Karnataka Rajyotsava award. In 2016, he received the Kendra Sahitya Academy Bhasha Samman award.

Amrutha Someshwara’s legacy extends beyond literature, as he also led Yakshagana teams to Bahrain and Dubai, spreading the art overseas.

Known for his contribution to Yakshagana, Amrit Someshwar innovatively shaped Prasangas. From his high school years, he displayed a passion for literature, writing poems, stories, and even a Yakshagana Prasanga. His repertoire includes over 30 books, such as 'Amara Shilpi Veera Kalkuda,' 'Ghora Maraka,' 'Sahasra Kavacha Moksha,' 'Kayakalpa,' and 'Yakshagana Kriti Samputa,' a valued work on Yakshagana research.

Born on September 27, 1935, in Adya near Kotekar in Mangaluru taluk to Chiriyanda and Amuni couple, Amrutha, though having Malayalam as his mother tongue, wrote prolifically in Tulu and Kannada languages.

A resident of Someshwara, near Ullal on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Amrutha completed his post-graduation in Kannada language and served as a Kannada lecturer for 35 years before retiring. He authored numerous books in both Kannada and Tulu and conducted extensive research on Yakshagana.

Amrutha Someshwara pursued his primary education at Stella Mary Convent in Kotekar, secondary education in Anandashrama, and graduated from St Aloysius College in Mangaluru. He earned his arts degree from Madras University, followed by an MA from Karnataka University in Dharwad. He began his career as a lecturer at St Aloysius College and later served as HOD of the Kannada department at Vivekananda College in Puttur, retiring in 1993. Post-retirement, he worked as a visiting lecturer at the Yakshagana Information Centre at Mangalore University.

News Network
January 4,2024

Newark (New Jersey): An imam who was shot outside a masjid in Newark on Wednesday, January 3, morning died from his injuries at a hospital, official sources said.

The shooting was reported at Masjid Muhammad-Newark at South Orange Avenue and Camden Street around 6:15 a.m.

The victim, identified as Imam Hassan Sharif, was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead later Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Sharif was also a Transportation Security Officer at Newark Liberty International Airport since 2006.

When police arrived to the scene, they found Sharif lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, 10 feet from the mosque entrance. He had bullet wounds in his abdomen and left arm.

Officials say they don't yet know what the motive of the shooting was, if there was one, but they say it does not appear to be an act motivated by bias or domestic terrorism.

"The impact on the community of this sort of particularly dastardly crime cannot be understated," said Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

People in the area say they believe this shooting had nothing to do with the crisis in the Middle East or ethnic or religious bias. Instead, they blame the ongoing crisis of violence in the neighborhood.

"The crime in this area just has to stop," said Newark resident Paulette Williams. "It's ridiculous. I'm out of here. I'm moving to another state. I can't take anymore."

Daud Haqq, the president of the Tri-State Imams Council, is especially shaken by his friend's death.

"My heart is really hurting over him," said Haqq, before questioning the motive, "You're not afraid to attack an imam, how about the average Muslim?"

Investigators are now going through security and city-owned street cameras to determine whether they could spot an assailant. Bullet casings have also been retrieved are being analyzed.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens vowed to get some answers for the reeling community.

"It's not lost on us the particular impact on the Islamic community, we share your pain," said Stephens. "And we promise to utilize the full resources of those here, and those who are continuing to partner with us to we make sure that this heinous crime is solved."

As word spread that Sharif was critically shot, some of those whose lives he touched raced to his mosque.

"I got up out of my bed and drove from South Jersey, just to say a prayer for him," said Aneesah Abdullah, a friend of Sharif. "He's a wonderful human being. I have nothing negative to say about him and I don't think anyone in the community will. He did everything for churches and mosques and synagogues. I don't care what kind of religion you're in, he wasn't racist."

"TSOs serve diverse populations of travelers to secure the nation's transportation systems. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and send our condolences to his family, friends and co-workers," a spokesperson for the TSA said in a statement.

Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement asking for anyone with information to come forward.

"At a time when the Muslim community is concerned by an increase of bias incidents and crimes, I want to assure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all residents safe, especially in or near our houses of worship," the statement said in part.

The shooting is under investigation.

A $25,000 reward is now being offered to anyone that comes forward with information on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Department through their 24-hour tip hot line at 1-877-NWK TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

News Network
January 2,2024

netan_0.jpg

Jerusalem: Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday struck down a law limiting its own powers, a momentous step in the legal and political crisis that gripped the country before the war with Hamas, and pitted the court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

The court’s 8-7 ruling has the potential to throw Israel’s national emergency government, formed after the Oct. 7 attacks, into disarray and reignite the grave domestic turmoil that began a year ago over the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul plan. Mass protests brought the country to a near-standstill at times, in one of the deepest political upheavals Israel had faced in its 75 years, and led to warnings of possible civil war.

The court, sitting with a full panel of all 15 justices for the first time in its history, rejected the law passed by parliament in July that barred judges from using a particular legal standard to overrule decisions made by government ministers.

The much-anticipated decision did not come as a total surprise to Israelis. A television station last week reported on a leaked draft of the ruling. But it heralds a potential showdown that could fundamentally reshape Israeli democracy, pitting the power of the government against that of the judiciary.

Netanyahu’s political allies and their supporters want to make Israel into a more communal and nationalist state. Their opponents, who hold mildly secular vision of the country, accused the government of undermining democracy by lowering the barriers to a majority doing whatever it pleases.

Yariv Levin, the Israeli justice minister widely seen as the architect of the judicial overhaul, vowed to resume efforts to pass the package of controversial bills that included the newly overturned measure. He accused the high court of sowing divisiveness at a time when the nation is in danger.

Opponents of the judicial overhaul feared it would make the court much less able to prevent government overreach, and also make it much easier for the government to end the prosecution of Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges.

The timing of the decision was crucial: two retiring justices would have been ineligible to participate in the decision had it been delivered after mid-January. Legal analysts have calculated that without those justices, the court would have ruled to uphold the law, 7-6.
 

