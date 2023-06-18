  1. Home
  Bengaluru: Delivery boy dies after car hits bike, drags him for 100 mts; driver thrashed by public

Bengaluru: Delivery boy dies after car hits bike, drags him for 100 mts; driver thrashed by public

News Network
June 19, 2023

Bengaluru: A delivery boy was killed after a car hit his bike and dragged him for 100 metres near Rajarajeshwari Nagar Metro Station in Bengaluru, said police on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday night. The deceased, identified as Prasanna Kumar, a resident of H.D. Kote in Mysore district, worked as a delivery boy for a food delivery app.

He had come to Bengaluru to earn a livelihood. The accused driver, Vinayak was thrashed by the public and then handed over to the police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Vinayak, worked as a sales executive in a car showroom. He had got an incentive following which he partied with his friends. His friends, including three girls, travelled in the car in an inebriated state. They were on their way to drop one of their friends home at Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The car had crashed into the bike from behind and after the crash, the accused had not stopped the vehicle and dragged the body for 100 metres. Later, the accused tried to escape from the spot. The passers-by who witnessed the accident chased the car for one kilometre and caught the driver.

The locals told police that three girls and one boy managed to escape from the spot. The irate mob smashed the windows of the car and handed over the accused to the Byatarayanapura traffic police. 

News Network
June 11,2023

dkshivakumar.jpg

Indore, June 11: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the Congress does not want to get involved in polarisation and is leaving that issue to the Bhartiya Janata Party.

“Let us not discuss issues on emotions, let us only discuss issues of development. Emotional issues do not have any value and we must remember that India is a land of diversity. We don't want to go to any polarization issue and we leave that chapter to BJP,” he told reporters here on his way to Ujjain.

On the issue of whether chapters related to the first RSS chief Keshav Baliram Hedgewar are being removed in Karnataka, he said India is a land of diversity.

Queried on whether the land given to RSS and its affiliated organisations by the previous BJP government in Karnataka would be taken back, he said, “Such issues are looked into by the minister of the concerned department. Who all are eligible, who all are doing good charitable works will be looked into".

Responding to a query on the poll promise by Karnataka on banning Bajrang Dal-like organisations, he said, “Any organisation which tries to bring unrest, destroy the peace of the state...we are looking into them and we will set an example. No moral policing will be allowed and no one should unnecessarily create confusion in the minds of the people. Karnataka is a developing state and we will restore peace".

He didn't respond to the query on a statement by a BJP leader who said that by keeping a beard like Osama Bin Laden, Rahul Gandhi wants to become like prime minister Narendra Modi. The Karnataka deputy CM said he didn't understand the question in Hindi.

BJP’s Bihar chief Samrat Choudhary has stoked a controversy by comparing Rahul Gandhi’s appearance to slain terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

On the issue of upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Shivakumar said, “People have decided for change. They have understood the present government has failed. People have also seen the role of the opposition. Congress will have a mandate with an absolute and clear majority (in MP)”.

News Network
June 19,2023

News Network
June 13,2023

bommahdk.jpg

Bengaluru, June 12: Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said no discussions have taken place at the state level regarding poll understanding with the JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and maintained that it is difficult to predict the future in politics. Bommai said his party is keeping watch on the discussions in the media about uniting other parties against the ruling Congress in Karnataka.

"No discussions have happened at the state level, let's see in the days to come, it is difficult to predict the future in politics," Bommai told reporters here in response to a question on an understanding with JD(S).

To a question about uniting other parties to "tie up" Congress, he said, "Such talks are taking place strongly in the press, and discussions are taking place in all channels in this regard, we are keeping a watch."

Following the Assembly poll results, there were reports in a section of the media that JD(S) would enter into an alliance with the BJP to fight the Lok Sabha polls. It was also said that JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during his recent visit to New Delhi had met some senior BJP leaders.

Interestingly, Kumaraswamy on Monday said a decision on an electoral understanding for the Lok Sabha polls will be taken when the situation arises, and there is no proposal before him as of now to contest the Parliamentary elections.

Kumaraswamy was responding to a question regarding speculation of a possible alliance between the BJP and JD(S) for the Lok Sabha polls and about him contesting that election.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 of the total 28 seats in the State, while an independent backed by it won one seat. The Congress and JD(S) secured one seat each.

