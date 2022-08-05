  1. Home
  2. Bengaluru dentist kills her 4-yr-old daughter by throwing from 4th floor

News Network
August 5, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 5: A Bengaluru woman allegedly threw her four-year-old mentally challenged daughter from the fourth floor of a building as she was hampering her career, the police said on Friday. The accused is a dentist by profession. 

The incident took place in the Sampangiramanagar area of Bengaluru. The accused tried to die by suicide after throwing her daughter but was rescued by neighbours.

Her husband Kiran lodged a complaint against the accused identified as Dr Sushma. They were a resident of the Advaith Ashraya apartment in CKC Garden.

CCTV footage also showed the woman throwing her daughter down.

Sushma had once tried to abandon her daughter at a railway station. Upon learning about it, Kiran immediately rushed to the station and found their daughter, the police said.

Police said that the woman was depressed over the fact that her daughter was mentally challenged and so she threw the girl to death. Further investigation is on. 

News Network
July 31,2022

Mumbai, July 31: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Sunday conducted search and questioning at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's house in Mumbai after he skipped summons twice for questioning in a money-laundering case. The Shiv Sena leader was summoned by the probe agency on July 27 after he skipped an earlier summon citing the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

At 7 am, the probe agency team, accompanied by CISF officials, reached Mr Raut's home in Bandup in eastern suburbs of Mumbai and began the searches.

The Enforcement Directorate wants to question Mr Raut, 60, in connection with the re-development of a chawl in Mumbai and related transactions involving his wife and close associates. Mr Raut, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, has denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he is being targeted due to political vendetta.

"...False action, false evidence...I will not leave Shiv Sena...Even if I die, I will not surrender...I have nothing to do with any scam. I am saying this by taking the oath of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb taught us to fight. I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," Mr Raut tweeted shortly after probe agency officials' visit to his home.

Meanwhile, the BJP has welcomed the ED raids at Raut's house. "I am very happy that the ED has intensified its investigation," BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said. BJP leader and MLA Nitesh Rane said that the money of poor Marathi people has been swindled and the ED action was appropriate.

While the ED investigations were under way at his home, Raut's brother and two-time Vikhroli MLA Sunil Raut too was present. 

The Rajya Sabha MP was questioned for about 10 hours on July 1, during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth over ₹ 11.15 crore of Mr Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of its probe.

The properties include a flat in Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at the Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 23,2022

Udupi, July 23: A lecturer of a private college, who had entered wedlock around two months ago, allegedly has hanged himself to death in his rented house at Ankadakatte in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district. 

The deceased has been identified as Ananda Gowda (34), who hailed from Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada district. 

He was working as a lecturer of mathematics at a private college in Kundapur. He got married to a physics lecturer from the same college around two months ago. 

He was staying with his wife in a rented house at Ankadakatte. He had also bought a new car recently.

It is learnt that Anand was preparing question paper of mathematic text till late night. 

Today morning, when his wife entered the kitchen, she was shocked to find him hanging from the roof.

It is said that he was suffering from depression. The exact reason for the extreme step of is not known. A case has been registered at Kundapur police station. 

News Network
July 26,2022

New Delhi, July 26: Youth Congress President BV Srinivas was grabbed by the hair and forced into a vehicle by police personnel on Tuesday here during a protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case here.

Srinivas was seen resisting the attempts by the police to detain him when a police personnel grabbed him by his hair.

Srinivas and several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and other MPs, were detained when they tried to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan and at protests in the city.

At the Kingsway Camp police station where the MPs were kept, Congress said, Rahul and other MPs chose to turn their detention into a discussion session on issues like inflation, Agnipath and GST.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he and other MPs were manhandled by police. "This is a conspiracy by the Modi-Shah duo," Kharge alleged.

Congress leader K C Venugopal said, "repress us or arrest us, our spirits will not be broken. Our struggle against the oppressive BJP continues."

Sharing photographs from the Congress' protest at Vijay Chowk from where Rahul was detained, his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The dictatorship of BJP is now out in the open. Cannot discuss important issues in Parliament or raise people's voice on the streets. The dictatorial government wants to suppress the opposition through police and agencies. This is a fight for truth, will neither bow down nor be afraid. Will fight, win." 

