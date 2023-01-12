  1. Home
Bengaluru: ED arrests builder for cheating investors to the tune of Rs 526 crore

News Network
January 13, 2023

Bengaluru, Jan 13: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, arrested builder Mahesh Bhupatkumar Oza, head of the Karan Group Builders and Developers-Mumbai, on Tuesday. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court granted his custody for 10 days.

A case was registered against Oza under the PMLA in a fraud and cheating case involving over Rs 500 crore. Multiple cases were registered against him across Karnataka in connection with the fraud and the cheating in real estate projects.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bengaluru, which had taken up the case, had arrested Oza and he was lodged in Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.

During the investigation, the officials found that the complainants had invested around Rs 526 crore in different real estate projects undertaken by various groups and individuals. Subsequently, this amount was siphoned off by showing it as to be paid to various persons and collecting cash and commission in lieu of bank entry.

The investigation further revealed that out of the total investment of Rs 526 crore made by the complainants, bulk of the investment of Rs 121.5 crore was made for a real estate project undertaken by Karan Group Builders and Developers.

This amount received for the real estate projects was routed through various entities and subsequently diverted by Oza through another network of entities and people. Investigation is on.

News Network
January 1,2023

Nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women were received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in 2022, the highest since 2014.

In 2021, the NCW had received 30,864 complaints while in 2022, the number slightly increased to 30,957.

Of the 30,957 complaints, the maximum of 9,710 were related to the right to live with dignity that takes into account the emotional abuse of women, followed by those related to domestic violence at 6,970 and dowry harassment at 4,600, according to NCW data accessed by PTI.

About 54.5 per cent (16,872) of the complaints were received from the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh. 

Delhi recorded 3,004 complaints, followed by Maharashtra (1,381), Bihar (1,368) and Haryana (1,362).

According to the data, the highest number of complaints related to the right to live with dignity and domestic violence were received from Uttar Pradesh.

The number of complaints received by the NCW in 2022 is the highest since 2014, when the panel had received 33,906 complaints.

As many as 2,523 complaints were received regarding the offence of outraging the modesty of women or molestation, 1,701 were related to rape and attempt to rape, 1,623 were in connection with police apathy against women and 924 complaints were related to cyber crimes, according to the data. 

News Network
January 5,2023

Kolar, Jan 5: A 16-year-old student of SSLC died of suicide by consuming poison after he was allegedly beaten up by a teacher and a clerk at school. 

The deceased, Uday Kumar, is a resident of Mushtur village in the taluk and was studying at Adarsha Vidyalaya near Tathikallu. 

The boy’s parents said he was beaten up at school on Monday. A depressed Uday Kumar went to N Vaddahalli, where he bought rat poison from a fertilizer shop. 

He mixed the poison in a cool drink and consumed it, police said. 

Uday Kumar started vomiting on reaching home and his parents took him to the government hospital in Mulbagal, from where he was referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

The boy died at the hospital on Wednesday morning, as he failed to respond to treatment.

The Nangali police have registered a case.

News Network
January 7,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 7: BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday that the central leaders will take a call on the Karnataka Cabinet expansion in two to three days.

Speaking to media persons after launching the Booth Vijay Abhiyan in the town, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central leaders will take a final decision on the expansion of the state cabinet.

He also exuded confidence that BJP would win 150 seats in the forthcoming Assembly polls and nobody can prevent it.

He said some Congress leaders are vying with one another for the post of the chief minister and it is nothing but a daydream. BJP would win the next Assembly polls under the leadership of Modi.

When questioned about Congress leader Siddaramaiah's 'puppy' remark against the Chief Minister, he said Siddaramaiah is speaking lightly about CM Bommai and BJP leaders without realising that his party is set to suffer in the upcoming polls.

Voters will teach a lesson to Congress in the coming polls, he added.

