Bengaluru: Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to Oscar Fernandes

News Network
September 16, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid last respects to veteran party leader and former union minister Oscar Fernandes at the Saint Patrick’s Church in the city.

Rahul Gandhi was received by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and other top Congress leaders at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL). He directly reached the residence of Oscar Fernandes on Rest House Road in Bengaluru and met his family members.

Later, he attended the final blessing ceremony organized at Saint Patrick’s church for family and invited guests. He sat through the final ceremony in the church and consoled Oscar Fernandes’ family members.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka In-Charge Randeep Surjewala and other top leaders also paid their last respects.

Veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passed away on September 13 at a private hospital. An octogenarian, Oscar Fernandes was being treated for a head injury he suffered when he was practicing yoga at his residence. 

Doctors had conducted a surgery on him to remove a clot in his head. However, he never came back from the state of unconsciousness. Fernandes was also undergoing dialysis at regular intervals. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

News Network
September 13,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 13: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, State Congress president D K Shivakumar along with other party leaders arrived at Legislative Assembly on bullock carts, in protest against inflation, to participate in the Monsoon Session of the state legislature.

The 10-day-long session will be held from September 13 to 24 at Vidhana Soudha. 

The Congress, which recently held its legislature party meeting, chaired by its leader Siddaramaiah, to discuss the party's strategy during the session, has said it will raise the issues of price rise, deteriorating law and order situation and distressing financial position of the state, among others.

This is the first session of the Karnataka legislature after Basavaraj Bommai took charge as the Chief Minister and his new cabinet assumed office, following the exit of state BJP strong man B S Yediyurappa.

News Network
September 9,2021

Hubballi, Sept 9: Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) has managed to snatch Congress votes in the recent Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation. The MIM has three seats in the Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly constituency, known as Congress bastion. 

Being represented by Prasad Abbayya since 2013, Hubballi-Dharwad East constituency is often considered as a Congress stronghold. The Congress was expecting a resounding victory, if not a clean sweep, in the recently concluded Palike elections. But, MIM, which fielded its candidates mainly in wards with sizable Muslim presence, ate into Congress votes.

The last-minute campaigning by Owaisi swung the tide in MIM’s favour in three wards, where it managed to stave off the Congress.

The MIM had fielded its candidates in 12 wards in its electoral debut in the Hubballi-Dharwad Palike elections. Nazeer Ahmed Honyal has won from Ward No 71, with a margin of 1,694 votes against the Congress candidate Mohammad Halwoor, who is the son of Congress city district unit president. Waheeda Khannum Kittur (Ward No 76), and Hussainbi Nalvatwad (Ward No 77) also emerged victorious defeating Congress candidates.

In Ward Nos 61, 79 and 81, AIMIM candidates finished second. Also, AIMIM candidates secured more than 1,000 votes in two wards where independents won, resulting in the defeat of Congress.

In Ward No 69, an independent candidate (BJP rebel) has won, while the number of votes secured by Congress and AIMIM candidates together was more than the votes bagged by the winner. After the results, family members of the AIMIM candidate alleged that relatives of the Congress candidate attacked them, blaming them for the Congress’ defeat.

Defeating three Congress candidates, finishing second in three wards, and eating into Congress votes to facilitate the victory of independents in two wards, the MIM certainly created hurdles for the Congress in its quest to wrest power from the saffron party in Hubballi-Dharwad Palike. 

Though Congress leaders allege that the AIMIM is the B team of the BJP, they admit that it has prevented the Congress candidates from winning in several wards.

Belagavi and Kalaburagi

In Belagavi City Corporation (BCC), MIM fielded seven candidates and managed to open its account in Ward 18, where Shahidkhan Pathan defeated Congress’ Abdulkhader Gheewale by a margin of 52 votes. Pathan polled 949 votes against Gheewale’s 897 votes. 

The remaining MIM candidates, however, failed to make any impact on the outcome.

Interestingly, the MIM fared poorly in the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike elections, where it was expected to make inroads. The party drew blank but managed a second-place finish in six wards, where Congress candidates crossed the line. 

The Congress, despite MIM's presence, has managed to secure 26 seats in 55-member strong Kalaburagi Palike.

News Network
September 10,2021

Udupi, Sept 10: A group of miscreants belonging to saffron outfits including Hindu Jagarana Vedike stormed into a Christian prayer hall and allegedly assaulted people during a prayer service at Kukkundoor village in Karkala on Friday. 

The Vedike, in its complaint, claimed that the organisers of the prayer service were encouraging religious conversions.

Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishnuvardhan said that no one was injured in the attack. No arrests have been made so far.

According to the organisers, the activists brutally attacked the people. In the mayhem, the saree of a woman was torn. Two cases have been registered at the Karkala police station.

HJV leader Prakash Kukkehalli said they had repeatedly been complaining about the conversions.

Prakash claimed that Benedict, the pastor, was attempting to convert more than 35 Hindus through enticement.

HJV district general secretary Mahesh Bailoor, defending the Vedike members, said Benedict had not obtained prior permission from police to conduct the prayer service.

Earlier, Benedict used to organise prayers at a hall near Doopadakatte in Karkala.

Following complaints from the public, the service was shifted to Kukkundoor.

Udupi district head of All India Christian Federation Prashanth Jatthana claimed that charges of religious conversion were baseless.

"HJV activists should be punished by police for misbehaving with women," he said.

Sunil from Kuntalpady in Karkala, who attended the prayer service on Friday, reportedly told police that Benedict lured him into attending the service conducted by him. 

Based on Sunil's allegation, a case was filed against Benedict.

Karkala police also registered cases against HJV activists under different sections, including section 354 of the IPC (for assaulting woman).

