Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025: Karnataka Sets Stage for Global Skilling Excellence

Bengaluru, Oct 31: Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), in collaboration with the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA), Knowledge Partner — Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and Country Partner — Germany, is set to host the inaugural Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 from November 4–6 at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru. The summit aims to position Karnataka as a global hub for workforce innovation and skilling excellence.

The event will be inaugurated on November 4 by Shri Siddaramaiah, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, in the august presence of Shri D. K. Shivakumar, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, and Dr. Sharanaprakash R. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka.

Special invitees include The Hon. Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem, Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Republic of Mauritius; H.E. Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India; and Mr. Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director – India and Asia Pacific, Coursera, along with other distinguished dignitaries.

The theme for this year’s summit — “Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy” — underscores the focus on expanding opportunities at scale, strengthening systems for quality and relevance, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

The summit will host 3,000+ attendees, including policymakers, corporate leaders, academic experts, and innovators; 100+ speakers, including ministers, global leaders, and academic pioneers; and 50+ exhibitors and partners.

Notable speakers include Mr. Subroto Bagchi (Co-founder, Mindtree; Former Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority), Mr. Ravi Venkatesan (Chairman, Global Energy Alliance; Former Chairman, Microsoft India & Bank of Baroda), Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari (IAS, Former Secretary, Government of India), Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam (CEO, NITI Aayog), Mr. Naveen Narayanan (Global Head – HR, Biocon Biologics), Ms. Saraswathi Ramachandra (MD & Country Head, Lightcast.io), Gi Soon Song (Director, South Asia, Asian Development Bank), and Mish Eastman (Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Vocational Education, RMIT University, Australia), among others.

An exclusive ministerial panel is scheduled for November 5, on the plenary stage, titled “Convergence of Education, Skills & Industry for a Trillion USD Economy by 2032.” The session will feature key ministers from the Government of Karnataka —

Dr. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, M. B. Patil, Priyank Kharge, and Dr. M. C. Sudhakar — and will be moderated by Madan Padaki, Managing Trustee, Head Held High Foundation. The discussion will focus on aligning education, skilling, and industrial priorities to accelerate India’s journey toward a trillion-dollar economy through innovation, employability, and sustainable growth.

The summit welcomes participation from diverse sectors including Aerospace & Defence, AgriTech, Automotive, Real Estate, Banking & Finance, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Software, Telecommunications, and Hospitality. It aims to establish Karnataka as a global skilling hub, fostering collaboration to build a future-ready workforce.

Delegates will have opportunities to explore emerging skilling innovations, network with leaders, participate in live showcases and policy dialogues, and discover new career and partnership avenues.

Key highlights include:

• Skillathon 2025, a national innovation challenge for college students to design creative solutions for the future of work.

• Kaushalya Karnataka Awards, recognizing excellence in corporate and institutional skilling practices.

• Skill Expo Pavilion, showcasing the latest training technologies and EdTech solutions.

• Karnataka Vaibhava, a grand cultural showcase celebrating the state’s rich heritage and traditions.

The summit will also feature masterclasses, policy roundtables, deep-dive sessions, and a Youth Zone connecting students and professionals with career opportunities. Focus areas include:

• Fresh ideas in skilling

• Inclusive skilling for women, youth, and gig workers

• Global skills for international employability

• Preparing for the future — AI, green jobs, and digital transformation

Dr. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood and Medical Education, said:

“The Bengaluru Skill Summit reflects Karnataka’s determination to lead India into the next era of workforce development. Our priority is to build a skilling framework that is inclusive, industry-aligned, and globally benchmarked — empowering young people to shape the future economy as skilled professionals, innovators, and entrepreneurs.”

Echoing this vision, Dr. Gayathri Vasudevan, Chairperson, LabourNet Services India Pvt. Ltd. and Trustee, Sambhav Foundation, added: “The intent of the Bengaluru Skill Summit is to bring together innovations in technology and people development to explore how skill-building can truly translate into employability and meaningful employment for young people.”

Participants are invited to join this transformative movement shaping India’s future workforce, from November 4–6, 2025, at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

For registration and details, visit www.bengaluruskillsummit.com