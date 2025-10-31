  1. Home
  2. Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025: Karnataka Sets Stage for Global Skilling Excellence

October 31, 2025

Bengaluru, Oct 31: Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), in collaboration with the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA), Knowledge Partner — Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and Country Partner — Germany, is set to host the inaugural Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 from November 4–6 at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru. The summit aims to position Karnataka as a global hub for workforce innovation and skilling excellence.

The event will be inaugurated on November 4 by Shri Siddaramaiah, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, in the august presence of Shri D. K. Shivakumar, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, and Dr. Sharanaprakash R. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka.

Special invitees include The Hon. Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem, Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Republic of Mauritius; H.E. Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India; and Mr. Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director – India and Asia Pacific, Coursera, along with other distinguished dignitaries.

The theme for this year’s summit — “Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy” — underscores the focus on expanding opportunities at scale, strengthening systems for quality and relevance, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

The summit will host 3,000+ attendees, including policymakers, corporate leaders, academic experts, and innovators; 100+ speakers, including ministers, global leaders, and academic pioneers; and 50+ exhibitors and partners.

Notable speakers include Mr. Subroto Bagchi (Co-founder, Mindtree; Former Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority), Mr. Ravi Venkatesan (Chairman, Global Energy Alliance; Former Chairman, Microsoft India & Bank of Baroda), Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari (IAS, Former Secretary, Government of India), Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam (CEO, NITI Aayog), Mr. Naveen Narayanan (Global Head – HR, Biocon Biologics), Ms. Saraswathi Ramachandra (MD & Country Head, Lightcast.io), Gi Soon Song (Director, South Asia, Asian Development Bank), and Mish Eastman (Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Vocational Education, RMIT University, Australia), among others.

An exclusive ministerial panel is scheduled for November 5, on the plenary stage, titled “Convergence of Education, Skills & Industry for a Trillion USD Economy by 2032.” The session will feature key ministers from the Government of Karnataka —

Dr. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, M. B. Patil, Priyank Kharge, and Dr. M. C. Sudhakar — and will be moderated by Madan Padaki, Managing Trustee, Head Held High Foundation. The discussion will focus on aligning education, skilling, and industrial priorities to accelerate India’s journey toward a trillion-dollar economy through innovation, employability, and sustainable growth.

The summit welcomes participation from diverse sectors including Aerospace & Defence, AgriTech, Automotive, Real Estate, Banking & Finance, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Software, Telecommunications, and Hospitality. It aims to establish Karnataka as a global skilling hub, fostering collaboration to build a future-ready workforce.

Delegates will have opportunities to explore emerging skilling innovations, network with leaders, participate in live showcases and policy dialogues, and discover new career and partnership avenues.

Key highlights include:

•    Skillathon 2025, a national innovation challenge for college students to design creative solutions for the future of work.
•    Kaushalya Karnataka Awards, recognizing excellence in corporate and institutional skilling practices.
•    Skill Expo Pavilion, showcasing the latest training technologies and EdTech solutions.
•    Karnataka Vaibhava, a grand cultural showcase celebrating the state’s rich heritage and traditions.

The summit will also feature masterclasses, policy roundtables, deep-dive sessions, and a Youth Zone connecting students and professionals with career opportunities. Focus areas include:

• Fresh ideas in skilling
• Inclusive skilling for women, youth, and gig workers
• Global skills for international employability
• Preparing for the future — AI, green jobs, and digital transformation

Dr. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood and Medical Education, said:

“The Bengaluru Skill Summit reflects Karnataka’s determination to lead India into the next era of workforce development. Our priority is to build a skilling framework that is inclusive, industry-aligned, and globally benchmarked — empowering young people to shape the future economy as skilled professionals, innovators, and entrepreneurs.”

Echoing this vision, Dr. Gayathri Vasudevan, Chairperson, LabourNet Services India Pvt. Ltd. and Trustee, Sambhav Foundation, added: “The intent of the Bengaluru Skill Summit is to bring together innovations in technology and people development to explore how skill-building can truly translate into employability and meaningful employment for young people.”

Participants are invited to join this transformative movement shaping India’s future workforce, from November 4–6, 2025, at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

For registration and details, visit www.bengaluruskillsummit.com

News Network
October 23,2025

Riyadh: Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan has been appointed Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and the Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars.

The appointment was made by royal decree and based on a proposal by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old religious scholar will also undertake the role of president of the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, SPA said.

Sheikh Saleh succeeds former Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh who passed away on Sept. 23. 

Sheikh Saleh, reportedly born Sept 28, 1935, in Saudi Arabia’s al-Qassim province, studied the Quran with a local imam after his father’s death.

He became a prominent scholar, speaking to the faithful via the “Noor ala al-Darb,” or “Light the Way,” radio show and via multiple books he’s authored and his television appearances. His fatwas, or religious orders, have been shared via social media as well.

The al-Sheikh family, descendants of Sheikh Mohammed Ibn Abdul-Wahhab, long had seen its members serve as the grand mufti.
 

News Network
October 29,2025

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Wednesday invited anyone accusing him or his office of corruption or irregularities to meet him in person and submit their complaints in writing at his Bengaluru office.

Reacting to allegations made by former Speaker and MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Khader told reporters at the Mangaluru International Airport that those with doubts could visit him on Thursday.

“Anyone with questions can come to my office and give their complaints in writing. I am ready for any discussion. The Speaker’s post is a constitutional position; I cannot keep reacting to allegations made from anywhere in the state. If they submit their queries formally, I will clarify,” he said.

Khader said he had taken note of the accusations but refused to be distracted.

“There is no cure for jealousy. Development works will continue. I will uphold the dignity of the Speaker’s post and the Legislative Assembly,” he remarked.

Responding to Dr Shetty’s claim that a lounge in Vidhana Soudha had been turned into a massage parlour, Khader said providing facilities for legislators was part of his duty.

“It is my responsibility to ensure MLAs get all the facilities they need. I will continue to do so,” he said.

He added that political allegations were not new to him.

“If they find pleasure in making allegations, I am fine with that. I have faced such charges since my early days as an MLA. The people in my constituency know who I am,” he said.

On speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle and rumours of being given new responsibilities, Khader clarified that no such proposal had come to his notice.

News Network
October 30,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has released the official list of recipients for the 2025 Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards, honouring 70 individuals across diverse fields — including actor Prakash Raj — for their outstanding contributions to society.

For the first time, the awards were finalised without an open call for applications. Recipients were chosen on the basis of district representation and social contribution, said Minister Shivraj Tangadagi at a press briefing held at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.

“The selection was made based on district-wise and social parameters. Most of those recommended by the advisory committee were approved. The committee met four to five times to finalise the deserving candidates,” the minister said.

In a first, two achievers from the Samagara Haralayya community have been recognised this year. Following a prior decision, no organisations were considered for the award in this edition.

A total of 12 women are among this year’s honourees. Minister Tangadagi noted that some had submitted self-nominations, which were accepted as they were found deserving.

Each award carries a 25-gram gold medal and a cash prize of ₹5 lakh. The felicitation ceremony will be held on 1 November at Ravindra Kalakshetra, Bengaluru, at 6 pm.

List of Awardees 2025

Literature

•    Prof. Rajendra Chenni – Shivamogga
•    Thumbadi Ramayya – Tumakuru
•    Prof. R. Sunandamma – Chikkaballapur
•    Dr. H. L. Pushpa – Tumakuru
•    Rahamat Tarikere – Chikkamagaluru
•    H. M. Poojar – Vijayapura

Folklore

•    Basappa Bharamappa Choudki – Koppal
•    B. Thakappa Kannur – Shivamogga
•    Sanningappa Satteppa Mushennagol – Belagavi
•    Hanumantappa, Marappa, Chilangi – Chitradurga
•    M. Thopanna – Kolar
•    Somanna Dundappa Dhanagonda – Vijayapura
•    Sindhu Gujaran – Dakshina Kannada
•    L. Mahadevappa Udigal – Mysuru

Music / Dance

•    Devendrakuamr Pattar – Koppal
•    Madivalayya Sali – Bidar
•    Prof. K. Ramamurthy Rao – Mysuru

Cinema / Television

•    Prakash Raj – Dakshina Kannada
•    Vijayalakshmi Singh – Kodagu

Administration / Medical

•    H. Siddayya, IAS (Retd.) – Bengaluru South (Ramanagara)
•    Dr. Aalamma Maranna – Tumakuru
•    Dr. Jayaranganath – Bengaluru Rural

Social Service

•    Sulagitti Eeramma – Vijayanagar
•    Fakkeeri – Bengaluru Rural
•    Corine Antoinette Rasquinha – Dakshina Kannada
•    Dr. N. Sitarama Shetty – Udupi
•    Konandur Lingappa – Shivamogga

Sculpture / Crafts / Visual Art

•    Umesh Pambada – Dakshina Kannada
•    Dr. Ravindra Korishetti – Dharwad
•    K. Dinesh – Bengaluru
•    Shantaraju – Tumakuru
•    Jaffer Mohiyuddin – Raichur
•    Penna Obalappa – Bengaluru Rural
•    Shanti Bai – Ballari
•    Pundalik Shastri (Budabudake) – Belagavi

Kannadigas Abroad / Outside State

•    Zakariya Bajpe (Saudi Arabia)
•    P. V. Shetty (Mumbai)

Environment

•    Ramegowda – Chamarajanagar
•    Mallikarjun Ningappa – Yadgir

Agriculture

•    Dr. S. V. Hittalamani – Haveri
•    M. C. Rangaswamy – Hassan

Media

•    K. Subramanya – Bengaluru
•    Amshi Prasanna Kumar – Mysuru
•    B. M. Haneef – Dakshina Kannada
•    M. Siddharaju – Mandya

Science & Technology

•    Ramayya – Chikkaballapur
•    Air Marshal Philip Rajkumar – Davanagere
•    Dr. R. V. Nadagouda – Gadag

Cooperation

•    Shekharagouda V. Malipatil – Koppal

Yakshagana / Theatre / Performing Arts

•    Kota Suresh Bangera – Udupi
•    Airbail Anand Shetty – Udupi
•    Krishna Parameshwara Hegde (K. P. Hegde) – Uttara Kannada
•    Gunduraj – Hassan
•    H. M. Paramashivayya – Bengaluru South (Ramanagara)
•    L. B. Sheikh (Master) – Vijayapura
•    Bangarappa Khudanpur – Bengaluru
•    Mime Ramesh – Dakshina Kannada
•    D. Ratnamma Desai – Raichur

Education

•    Dr. M. R. Jayaram – Bengaluru
•    Dr. N. S. Ramegowda – Mysuru
•    S. B. Hosamani – Kalaburagi
•    Nagaraju – Belagavi

Sports

•    Ashish Kumar Ballal – Bengaluru
•    M. Yogendra – Mysuru
•    Dr. Babina N. M. (Yoga) – Kodagu

Judiciary

•    Justice P. B. Bhajantri (Pavankumar Bhajantri) – Bagalkote

Sculpture / Painting / Handicraft
•    Basanna Monappa Badiger – Yadgir
•    Nagalingappa G. Gangur – Bagalkote
•    B. Maruti – Vijayanagar
•    L. Hemashekar – Mysuru

