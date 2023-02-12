Bengaluru stares at the sky as PM Modi inaugurates spectacular 'Aero India 2023'

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 - in Bengaluru.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari led the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the mega air show.

The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

The event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including partnerships for co-development and co-production.

Aero India 2023 witnessed participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.

Aero India 2023 exhibition witnessed the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

The five-day event will radiate the rise of a strong and self-reliant 'New India' by displaying India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.