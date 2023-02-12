  1. Home
  2. Bengaluru stares at the sky as PM Modi inaugurates spectacular 'Aero India 2023'

February 13, 2023

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 - in Bengaluru.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari led the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the mega air show.

The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

The event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including partnerships for co-development and co-production.

Aero India 2023 witnessed participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.

Aero India 2023 exhibition witnessed the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

The five-day event will radiate the rise of a strong and self-reliant 'New India' by displaying India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities. 

February 8,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 8: In what appears to be a case of suicide, a middle aged married couple were found dead at a lodge in Bunder police station limits in the city on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ravindra (55) and Sudha (50). 

The couple had arrived at the lodge on February 6 at around 11 am and had booked the room by furnishing the documents. The staff at the lodge had last seen them on the night of February 6.

When the couple did not respond to the staff's calls, police was called, who broke open the door and found the couple hanging. Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar also visited the lodge. 

The couple hailed from Kannur in Kerala and were into the cloth business. Family members have been informed and further procedures will be taken up after their family reaches the city.

February 8,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 8: The fifth cruise vessel of the current season ‘MS Nautical’ sailed to New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on Tuesday.

The vessel carrying 550 passengers and 400 crew, berthed alongside berth no. 04. The vessel was en route to Male (Maldives), coming from Muscat to India and berthed at Mumbai and Mormugao port in Goa previously. 

The passengers were given a traditional welcome with folk performances such as yakshagana and chende Arrangements were made to ensure a pleasant experience for cruise passengers such as medical screening and immigration & customs counters for swift movement. 

As many as15 coaches of buses, including two shuttle buses were arranged for visits to local markets and shops in and around Mangaluru.

Taxis and tourist vans were also available.

The cruise passengers visited a meditation centre set up by the Department of AYUSH in the cruise lounge. The ship sailed at 4pm to Cochin.

January 31,2023

Koppal, Jan 31: A month after announcing a new political party "Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha", former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Tuesday announced that his wife Aruna Lakshmi will contest the upcoming assembly polls from Ballari city assembly constituency.

Reddy's brother G Somasekhara Reddy currently represents the segment from BJP.

"You are aware that I'm a candidate from Gangavathi assembly segment. I'm today announcing my wife Aruna Lakshmi as candidate from Ballari city assembly constituency," Reddy said addressing a gathering during his party's yatra (tour programme) here.

Reddy's brothers, G Karunakara Reddy and G Somashekar Reddy are BJP MLAs from Harapanahalli and Ballari city assembly segments, and his close friend Sriramulu is also BJP MLA from Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district and a Minister.

They have made it clear that they are with the BJP and have nothing to do with Janardhana Reddy's new party.

If BJP again fields Somashekar Reddy from Ballari city assembly segment it will be an electoral fight between members of the family.

Responding to a question whether his wife would contest from Ballari city even if his brother Somasekhara Reddy is fielded by BJP from there, Reddy while speaking to reporters said he doesn't want to comment about any other party or individual.

"Is there any confusion on my announcement? Wherever I have an opportunity or a possibility to win, I will field candidates from there, there is no need for me to field candidates to defeat someone. In the three months I will travel in the constituencies that I can within my limitations and will try to ensure my candidate wins," he said.

Reddy on December 25 had announced a new party named "Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha", with this, the leader who is an accused in illegal mining case, had cut his two-decade-old association with the ruling BJP.

Accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, he has been out on bail since 2015 and several conditions were imposed by the apex court in its order, including prohibiting him from visiting Ballari in Karnataka and Ananthpur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

This is said to be the reason why Reddy himself is contesting from Gangavathi in Koppal district, and is fielding his wife from his home district of Ballari.

Reddy while addressing the gathering said, it has been just over 30 days since the formation of the party, but it has disturbed the sleep of every other political party and leaders in the state.

Noting that he fears none, he said, his decision on the new party is strong, and would reach his goal with blessings of everyone. "There is no question of me going back (from new party decision)."

